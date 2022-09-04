The now closed Bannister Federal Complex used to be the old Kansas City Speedway but it only held four races

Front entrance of Kansas City Plant, November 2011. ENERGY.GOV, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 2013, what used to be known as the Bannister Federal Complex at Bannister Road and Troost Avenue in Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHC). The 10-building complex was on over 300 acres.

The General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Energy were the chief components of this federal complex. One of the most significant components was the Kansas City Plant. Non-nuclear components were made and put together there.

In 2017, Bannister Transformation & Development LLC (BT&D) took ownership of approximately 225-acre areas of the site west of the railroad tracks, plus two acres off-site of the main complex, through an early transfer. BT&D is in the process of redeveloping the property. GSA owns the remaining 82 acres of the former federal complex east of the railroad tracks, which includes a closed U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) landfill. GSA leases the facility on its property to the U.S. Marine Corps under a long-term lease. (Source.)

An old speedway

Interestingly, the area where the complex was located was the Kansas City Speedway. The men responsible for the building of the track were Jack Prince and Art Pillsbury. That wood oval track was built in 1922 at $500,000, which was a lot of money back then. Can you imagine a wooden race track? The parking could accommodate 20,000 vehicles. Over 50,000 people were at the first race which was won by Tommy Milton. Milton also won the Indianapolis 500 two times. Oddly enough, there were only three other races held at this speedway.

There was also a fatality at the first race that carried an average speed of 107 mph. Roscoe Sarles and Pete Depaola were on the 110th lap when there was a collision. Sarles was only 27 when he died.

The last race was on July 4, 1924. It covered 250 miles but after 150 miles, it was stopped. The wood track had large holes in it. The wood used was untreated and began to warp. The winner of the race was Jimmy Murphy. On March 24, 1925, the area sold for $97,500.

The site becomes a federal complex

On July 4, 1942, when Harry S. Truman who was a Senator at the time, construction was beginning on the site for Pratt and Whitney. Through the war, airplane engines known as the Double Wasp were built for the Navy at this plant. After the war, the plant was closed.

Also in 1942 on a portion of the site, a landfill for the Department of Defense was established. The landfill closed in 1964. For years, there was the disposal of waste by government contractors which included Pratt and Whitney and Westinghouse. The soil and the groundwater ended up being contaminated.

After World War II

The Internal Revenue Service moved into the buildings in 1947. A large part of the plant was leased to a Westinghouse Electric Corporation division which started making jet engines for the naval fighter jet, McDonnell F2H Banshee. Others were also made to be used during the Korean War.

In 1949, Bendix started subleasing part of the plant which would later become Allied Signal. Bendix was operating it for the Atomic Energy Commissionconstructing non-nuclear components for nuclear weapons. This became known as the Kansas City Plant (KCP). In 1958, Westinghouse moved out and Bendix expanded its operations, and the Kansas City Plant was operated and managed by Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies, LLC for the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). This production facility was secure and the highest rated. In 2007, there were 2,711 employees.

When the IRS moved out of two buildings into its new facility close to Union Station in downtown Kansas City in 2006, there were 2,5000 jobs taken from the complex. Also, in 2009, the National Archives and Records Administration was located near Union Station. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service also left the complex. GSA announced it had plans to remove all remaining federal employees in 2012. There were 1,000 employees relocated to downtown Kansas City in 2015. The NNSA also left the Bannister complex.

Click here for more information concerning the closure and the clean-up associated with the landfill.

