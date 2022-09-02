Today is considered National Blueberry Popsicle Day

Photo by Jeremy Ricketts on Unsplash.

We all know that once school starts, that daylight begins to wane. Our evening walks begin a little earlier so we still have some daylight exercise.

Sometimes in our busy schedules, we don't think about those national days that some people celebrate. While September 2 is considered National Blueberry Popsicle Day, it's celebrated all month.

National Blueberry Popsicle Day

We begin to say goodbye to summer, but blueberry lovers probably like celebrating this day. You can also discover that you can make them on your own too. It's also a healthy way to cool off.

In 1905, Frank Epperson of San Francisco, California was outside making flavored soda. He mixed water with some flavoring mix. Interestingly, when he went inside, allegedly, he left his stir stick in the container and there were record low temperatures overnight. When he saw it the next day, he saw that his drink was frozen against the stick.

In 1922, when he was at a fireman's ball, he brought this discovered treat and it went over well. In the following year, he made more and sold them at an amusement park. In 1924, he applied for a patent calling it the Epsicle ice pop, and later renamed it Popsicle.

There aren’t many foods out there that are blue! We’ll admit that part of the reason we love this holiday so much is because of the uniqueness of the blueberry! (Source.)

The significance of this fruit-flavored popsicle day is another day to celebrate the popsicle plus it celebrates those who love blueberries. Another national popsicle day is National Cherry Popsicle Day observed on August 26.

Click here for just one of the many recipes for making blueberry popsicles.

Other first Fridays in September to celebrate:

National Chianti Day

National Food Bank Day

National Lazy Mom's Day

Thank you for reading!