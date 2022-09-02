Baseball card collectors might envy the value of an old and recently auctioned Mickey Mantle card that broke a record

This is not the card that recently sold at an auction, but is an example of a baseball card. Bowman, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

I used to know someone who collected cards and orders came in from Topps routinely. I understand there are many who know the statistics of players and memorize all those facts. Then, there's also the value of a card.

These sports cards are small and commonly made of cardboard. They contain an image of the athlete on one side and statistics on the other side. From trading cards going back to the 1860s, to baseball cards that used to accompany a piece of gum, to digital cards, it's become a lucrative industry.

In 2000, a T206 Honus Wagner sports card was the first to sell for over $1 million.

In mid-August, Smithsonian Magazine reported on a rare Mickey Mantle baseball card that could go for millions. The bidding closed at the end of August.

It was a Topps card that came out in 1952 and was in great condition. A lot of old cards aren't in close to perfect condition.

In its listing, Heritage Auctions calls the card 'a spectacular long-shot miracle of the collectible marketplace.' (Source.)

According to The New York Times, the sale of the card broke a record and went for $12.6 million. Amazing. No card has ever gone for that much in an auction. ESPN wrote, 'It's the most ever paid for any sports item, card or memorabilia.'

Valuable almost perfect cards can be worth millions. In May 2021, a T206 Honus Wagner card sold for $3,750,000 at an auction.

Baseball card of Honus Wagner. Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 2018, another Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for $2,880,000. That card was graded a PSA 9 which means that if it's the worst, it's a 1 and if it's the best, it's a 10, so a 9 was a good grade. PSA stands for Professional Sports Authenticator. The 1952 card that sold for $12.6 million was graded at PSA 9.5. That was a well-cared-for card that influenced the price.

Topps sells other cards too that aren't associated with sports like the brand Star Wars. You can honestly get lost on the website. It's particularly interesting to me that long before the internet, you received your annual set of cards through a membership. Topps was also acquired by Fanatics earlier this year but the cards are still carrying the Topps logo.

Click here to see the image of the Mickey Mantle card that broke an auction sales record.

Thanks for reading.