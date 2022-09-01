Kansas City, MO

Historic Town Topic restaurant in Kansas City has been a favorite for decades and it's in its 85th year

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yMTR_0hdCiO9100
Town Topic, Broadway location in Kansas City, Missouri.Pinterest.

Town Topic is iconic

I remember the first time I went inside one of Town Topic's locations late one evening, and truthfully, it was more about the experience than the food. I watched people come in and pick up their bagged orders.

There are three locations, one is on Baltimore, one is on Broadway, and there's even one in Kansas on Johnson Drive that opened in the late 1980s. The Baltimore location is open for breakfast and lunch and the location on Broadway is open 24/7. Town Topic also has a location in Mission, Kansas on Johnson Drive that's open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The one on Broadway was opened in 1937 by Claude Sparks. It's just a little diner that's white on the outside. When Sparks started selling food, his hamburgers were only a nickel. What's really nice about this venue is it's a third-generation run business.

That was 85 years ago. That's why I say it's iconic. When you step inside, it's truly an old diner. You have to wonder how many customers have walked through the door. You're also thinking, "this place isn't very big." It won't matter.

According to Yelp, it has a 5-star rating. One reviewer from California recently wrote:

Looking for an old school diner with lots of character this is it. I'm so glad we stopped in. This is small, but just right, get here early for lunch or call your order in there will be a line. Must try in KC!!! Loved it!!! Cheeseburger was on point!!! (Source.)

And you know, when everything else is closed and you're still up, you can go on over to Town Topic and get eggs, burgers, fries, shakes, a piece of pie, or whatever else is on the menu. And let's not forget the experience you get to leave with too.

Click here if you love Town Topic and want a shirt or photos.

Thanks for reading!

# Town Topic# Historic Restaurant# Kansas City MO# Claude Sparks# Diner

