Galesburg, IL

According to the FBI, two associated with marijuana and cattle Ponzi scheme were convicted of fraud and conspiracy

CJ Coombs

Photo by Daniel Quiceno M on Unsplash.

On August 26, 2022, the FBI announced that a man and woman had been convicted by a federal jury connected with money laundering.

A federal jury convicted a woman and man today of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering relating to a scheme that fraudulently raised money from investors across the country. (Source.)

Reva Joyce Stachniw, 70, of Galesburg, Illinois, and Ron Throgmartin, 58, of Buford, Georgia were running a Ponzi scheme that began in late 2017 up until early 2019.

These individuals, according to evidence, represented to victims-investors that their investments were being backed by short-term investments in cattle.

They raised $650 million and promised to invest in cattle and marijuana businesses. Their actions had "left clients with tens of millions in losses."

They used false statements to obtain money from victims-investors for their marijuana business in Colorado. The name of the business was Universal Herbs LLC. They also received money from others based on untrue statements that they were going to use the money related to business that would be associated with cattle and marijuana. Victims-Investors were defrauded across the country by millions.

Both individuals were convicted of the following:

  • One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud
  • Five counts of wire fraud
  • One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering

Right now, they are set to be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2023. They will be facing the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each of the wire fraud counts and the conspiracy to commit wire fraud count. They're also looking at an additional 10 years in prison for the conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The announcement of the conviction was made by Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

