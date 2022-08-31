The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's Restaurant

A Big Boy statue common to many restaurants in the chain. Junkyardsparkle, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

It all began in 1936 when Bob Wian bought a hamburger stand in Glendale, California. At the time, it was called Bob's Pantry. A few months after it opened, he took a bun and sliced it into three pieces. Then, he added hamburger patties between each slice, creating the double-decker sandwich aka the double cheeseburger.

As one story goes, the new burger was called the Big Boy which he named after the nickname of one of his fans. After this, he changed Bob's Pantry to Bob's Big Boy. To accompany his brand, the iconic mascot was created. Wian was known for treating his employees like family and he treated everyone the same.

Bob Wian set aside 20% of company profits for employee pensions, requiring no contribution from the workers. One dishwasher retired with over $170,000, a waitress ended up with $600,000. (Source.)

The restaurant was popular too

Big Boy has been around for over 80 years. At one time, there were 240 locations across the country. I'd say this makes it iconic.

Big Boy is a classic American hamburger restaurant, so much so that when The Beatles came to America in 1965 on a tour supporting their album Help!, they wound up eating at the Bob's Big Boy restaurant in Burbank, California. (Source.)

Wian was considered to be the pioneer in hamburger franchising. When he came up with his franchising program, however, he gave room for change. Franchisees could attach their own name to Big Boy instead of it being "Bob's." Some of them were changing the structure of his original burger. It was challenging to market Bob's brand nationally when independent franchises had their respective names.

Because of an economic loss, Wian sold his company along with the franchise agreements in 1967 to Marriott Corp. for $7 million. Interestingly, Wian knew J. Willard Marriott before he began operating hotels.

In 1947, the first Shoney’s drive-in restaurant was opened in Charleston, West Virginia. Five years later, the name was changed to Big Boy Restaurants – only to be renamed three years later to what is now known as Shoney’s. (Source.)

Shoney's was founded by Alex Schoenbaum. In 1952, he became a licensee of Big Boy Restaurants. In 1954, the name was changed to Shoney's and eventually dropped affiliation with Big Boy.

In 1977, Shoney's came up with its own mascot leaving behind the iconic Big Boy statue. In 2007, the company was sold to David Davoudpour who serves as its Chairman and CEO.

Today, Shoney's has a new look and a new menu and offers franchising opportunities. It's headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Most locations of Shoney's in Missouri closed. I remember the ones in Kansas City in the 1990s. The only one still open is located in Branson, Missouri. Shoney's began rebranding and operates in 17 states.

And coming soon to a Shoney’s near you: wine and beer, a move designed to make the brand more relevant to millennials – a demographic group that didn’t necessarily grow up with Shoney’s, but one that is important to its future, [Davoudpour] said. (Source.)

Bob Wian died on March 31, 1992, in Newport Beach, California. He was 77. Click here for more information on Wian's Burbank location including photos.

Thank you for reading.