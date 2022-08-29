Springfield, MO

The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQWwh_0hZ2iUDC00
Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons.

Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.

Most of us are familiar with Johnny Morris who founded Bass Pro Shops in 1972. In 2017, he opened the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri.

Wildlife

The wildlife and aquarium sections are housed within 350,000 square feet. In the Wildlife Museum, there are so many galleries that contain taxidermied animals. These animals are from around the world. Each of the dioramas is so meticulously detailed displaying the natural habitats of the animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mHeb_0hZ2iUDC00
Source: author.

There were also short films during the course of the viewing paths providing interesting information so it was a learning lesson as well for all ages. One of the films was about Teddy Roosevelt and his achievements relating to conservation. The displays of all the wildlife were remarkable against the painted backgrounds. Click here to see some of the wildlife galleries and exhibits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172XPJ_0hZ2iUDC00
Source: author.

Aquarium

I was even more impressed with the size of the aquariums. All the showcases were so large. There were interesting themed portions such as an ocean of a themed shipwreck. You try to imagine the gallons and gallons of water used to pull this off. There was also an area near the end wear anyone can pet the stingrays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ripIL_0hZ2iUDC00
.Source: author.
Your journey begins inside the breathtaking Great Ocean Hall, bringing the depths of the ocean to the middle of America. Explore historic fishing boats that belonged to Ernest Hemingway and Zane Grey. (Source.)

There are so many exhibits in the aquarium that will amaze and mesmerize. You don't have to be a child to have your attention captured. Some of the fish were so unique and colorful. There were also some fish that were very large!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Siu6c_0hZ2iUDC00
Source: author.

One interesting portion of the aquarium is where you can suit up and get inside a cage to get a close-up look at a shark and other fish. They call that the Out to Sea Shark Dive. Click here to explore which exhibit might interest you. Interesting, too, they have birthday party options.

In 2019, Morris and his family received the Audobon Medal to recognize their efforts with conservation.

Since 1978, Morris has worked with every Republican and Democratic presidential administration to advance significant conservation issues and inspired his four children to follow in his conservation footsteps, both in their business endeavors and philanthropy. (Source.)

Thanks for reading. If you're ever in the Springfield, Missouri area, I highly recommend you pencil this venue on your things-to-do list.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wonders of Wildlife# Springfield MO Museum# Aquarium# Johnny Morris# Wildlife Exhibits

Comments / 1

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
8347 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Baseball card collectors might envy the value of an old and recently auctioned Mickey Mantle card that broke a record

This is not the card that recently sold at an auction, but is an example of a baseball card.Bowman, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. I used to know someone who collected cards and orders came in from Topps routinely. I understand there are many who know the statistics of players and memorize all those facts. Then, there's also the value of a card.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic Town Topic restaurant in Kansas City has been a favorite for decades and it's in its 85th year

Town Topic, Broadway location in Kansas City, Missouri.Pinterest. I remember the first time I went inside one of Town Topic's locations late one evening, and truthfully, it was more about the experience than the food. I watched people come in and pick up their bagged orders.

Read full story
15 comments
Galesburg, IL

According to the FBI, two associated with marijuana and cattle Ponzi scheme were convicted of fraud and conspiracy

Photo by Daniel Quiceno M on Unsplash. On August 26, 2022, the FBI announced that a man and woman had been convicted by a federal jury connected with money laundering. A federal jury convicted a woman and man today of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering relating to a scheme that fraudulently raised money from investors across the country. (Source.)

Read full story

Opinion: Sometimes worry Is the product of making everything your problem

Photo by Molnár Bálint on Unsplash. We all worry. We worry when we don’t need to. Sometimes we worry about things we imagine. Sometimes we create problems that don’t exist. We need to motivate ourselves to worry less. We even worry about not having enough time for anything and that’s something we can control. Wonderful things happen to our levels of stress and anxiety when we worry less. Below are some suggestions to help you worry less.

Read full story
1 comments
Glendale, CA

The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's Restaurant

A Big Boy statue common to many restaurants in the chain.Junkyardsparkle, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It all began in 1936 when Bob Wian bought a hamburger stand in Glendale, California. At the time, it was called Bob's Pantry. A few months after it opened, he took a bun and sliced it into three pieces. Then, he added hamburger patties between each slice, creating the double-decker sandwich aka the double cheeseburger.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: The sensation of anxiety and fear can be promoted based on a person's skin color which is unfair

Photo by Emma Dau on Unsplash. Years ago, I was married to someone whose vehicle was rear-ended on the highway by an African American. I’ll call him the “other driver. (I’ve never been comfortable using the term, “black,” because I was raised not to see color.)

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain

Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.

Read full story
1 comments
Nodaway County, MO

Since 1905, the historical 'Thomas Gaunt House' has housed presidents of Northwest Missouri State University

Thomas Gaunt House. (Photo by poster 2006.)User: Americasroof, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. The Thomas Gaunt House is also referred to as the President's Home. This is a historic home that was built in 1865. It's located in Maryville, Missouri inside of Nodaway County. In 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Scotland County, MO

Built in 1858, the historical 14-room Downing House in Scotland County, Missouri is now a museum

The Downing House c. 1858.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In about 1858, a two-story brick house was built in Memphis, Missouri. The architectural design includes Greek Revival and Italian Villa styles. It has a three-story tower and currently contains a museum related to local history. In 1979, it was listed in the National Register of Historical Places, meaning that much of the original integrity of the structure is intact.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbia, MO

The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927

Missouri State Teachers Association Building in Columbia, Missouri.HornColumbia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Missouri State Teachers Association (MSTA) Building is located in Columbia, Missouri. It is the headquarters of the association. In 1980, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The building houses offices.

Read full story

The phrase, 'coffee break,' that was popularized by a psychologist is an employee benefit

Photo by Malte Helmhold on Unsplash. A tidbit about the person who popularized the phrase, coffee break: allegedly, it came from a psychologist, John B. Watson, who worked in advertising and one of his ad campaigns involved Maxwell House coffee. He studied human behavior and advocated conditioning, skills that could be used in advertising.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiation

Photo by Jelleke Vanooteghem on Unsplash. In 1958, the Committee of Nuclear Information (CNI) initiated the Baby Tooth Survey which went about collecting tens of thousands of baby teeth from those born in the 1950s and 1960s in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The purpose was to use the teeth to measure exposure to radiation.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbia, MO

Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers

The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner

Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Springfield, MO

The Historic Springfield Public Square showcases old venues like the Gillioz Theatre and repurposed old buildings

Park Central Square in downtown Springfield, Missouri with Landers Building in the background..The original uploader was Joelfun at English Wikipedia., FAL, via Wikimedia Commons..

Read full story
Weston, MO

The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri city

The Weston Burley House in Weston, MO.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri District Warehouse in Weston, Missouri located at 357 Main Street used to be known as the Weston Tobacco Warehouse and the Weston Burley House No. 1.

Read full story
1 comments
Missouri State

The largest state park in Missouri is full of history and has had millions of visitors

Party Cove, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri (2007).James Carr, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A Missouri state park located on what’s known as the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks and which is the largest state park in Missouri is simply called the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.

Read full story
4 comments
Gainesville, MO

Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored

The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
2 comments
Smithville, MO

Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker Cemetery

The Aker Cemetery is off this point under the waters of Smithville Lake.Bob Simrak, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Aker Cemetery located northeast of Smithville, Missouri is a historic site. It began as a family burial plot for Platte River Valley's first white settlers. The area was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 1974.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy