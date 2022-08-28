The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain

Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site. Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.

The building is considered rare because it's small and it carries the Art Deco design. Other commercial buildings were much larger. An architectural firm, Saum Architects, which wasn't really well-known designed the building. Part of the significance of this store was that it was one of the first that was constructed to serve customers who owned automobiles because it provided parking.

This particular A & P store was operating until the chain left St. Louis between 1979 and 1980. In 2000, it became listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Today, the building on Delmar Boulevard houses a bakery called Sugar Momma's Traditional Treats.

A & P comes to St. Louis

The Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company was founded in Manhattan in 1859 by George Huntington Hartford as a bulk tea company, later expanded to include coffee and spices, which made it possible for the company to expand quickly throughout the New York City area. (Source.)

In the early 1930s, the idea of a supermarket that was selling several items in one location such as produce, meat, and dry goods was taking hold over the much smaller shops. Even before 1950, the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company was a front runner of grocery stores in St. Louis, Missouri. It also became one of the largest nationwide as it was developing a modern supermarket.

In 1939 A & P began building supermarkets in St. Louis. They were also replacing their smaller cash and carry stores with supermarket chains and this proved to be economic for the company.

There were as many as 84 A & P stores in the city, 20 being supermarkets and the others being cash and carry stores; this building is one of the last surviving of these, and it was among those which kept operating up until A & P entirely left the city in 1979–1980. (Source.)

A & P grocery chain couldn't compete with new larger stores

Industry analysts believe the grocer's demise can be attributed to its misguided focus and its inability to evolve with the changing market. (Source.)

As the needs and wants of customers evolved, competitors were stepping up, especially when more customers were wanting different items like organic foods. Back in the day, a run to the store used to mean you were picking up items like eggs, milk, a pound of meat, and maybe some cola. Also, larger grocery stores included sale items and were really focusing on the customer experience. Stores like Wal-Mart and Target were more consumer-focused.

Saum Architects

This architectural firm was formed by brothers, Frank J. and Thomas P. Saum in 1915. They also designed the Saum Hotel at 1919 South Grand built in 1926 to be a luxury hotel. At the time, "it was the tallest building in the area." The hotel is now an apartment building but still stands as a piece of history.

The 1940 constructed A & P building is one of five existing examples of their designs for commercial buildings on a smaller scale, and there are only two with Art Deco design in St. Louis. They were both supermarkets for A & P. Although the supermarket is gone,

