Since 1905, the historical 'Thomas Gaunt House' has housed presidents of Northwest Missouri State University

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aEyYx_0hXDz2Pg00
Thomas Gaunt House. (Photo by poster 2006.)User: Americasroof, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Thomas Gaunt House is also referred to as the President's Home. This is a historic home that was built in 1865. It's located in Maryville, Missouri inside of Nodaway County. In 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The house is a two-story brick structure and the architectural style is Greek Revival. The Porches are Neoclassical with Tuscan order columns. The house is owned by Northwest Missouri State Unversity and it's used as a residence for the president of the university.

Thomas Gaunt

Gaunt was born on April 4, 1830, in Staffordshire, England. In 1853, he left his country for the United States. He was in New York until he left for Illinois in 1854. He moved to Andrew County, Missouri in 1855. He worked for a plant nursery in Illinois and established one in Andrew County for the same nursery that employed him in Illinois--Smith and Franklin Plant Nursery. When he moved to Nodaway County in 1857, he started the Gaunt Nursery.

Gaunt also served during the Civil War in the Missouri Militia as a Captain of Company G, 36th Regiment Enrolled Missouri Militia.

In January 1860, Gaunt married Mary Ann Castillo. Together, they had four children and each grew up in the house.

Thomas W. Gaunt House

The house was built in the 1870s on property purchased by Gaunt in 1860. Gaunt's brother-in-law, Joseph Castillo, was a brick mason and he built the house. His holding of land had come to 72 acres by 1882. His daughters would eventually donate the house in 1905 and the grounds for what was going to be the site of the new Maryville Fifth District Normal School that is now Northwest Missouri State University (NMSU). Since 1905, NMSU presidents have lived in the house.

A normal school is an institution created to train teachers by educating them in the norms of pedagogy and curriculum. In the 19th century in the United States, instruction in normal schools was at the high school level, turning out primary school teachers. Most such schools are now called 'teacher-training colleges' or 'teachers' colleges,' require a high school diploma, and may be part of a comprehensive university. (Source.)

Capt. Thomas Wooley Gaunt died on March 11, 1901, at the age of 70. He's buried at Oak Hill Cemetery in Marysville, Missouri.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Historical Places# Marysville MO# Thomas Gaunt House# Nodaway County

Comments / 0

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
8352 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Today is considered National Blueberry Popsicle Day

Photo by Jeremy Ricketts on Unsplash. We all know that once school starts, that daylight begins to wane. Our evening walks begin a little earlier so we still have some daylight exercise.

Read full story

Baseball card collectors might envy the value of an old and recently auctioned Mickey Mantle card that broke a record

This is not the card that recently sold at an auction, but is an example of a baseball card.Bowman, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. I used to know someone who collected cards and orders came in from Topps routinely. I understand there are many who know the statistics of players and memorize all those facts. Then, there's also the value of a card.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic Town Topic restaurant in Kansas City has been a favorite for decades and it's in its 85th year

Town Topic, Broadway location in Kansas City, Missouri.Pinterest. I remember the first time I went inside one of Town Topic's locations late one evening, and truthfully, it was more about the experience than the food. I watched people come in and pick up their bagged orders.

Read full story
15 comments
Galesburg, IL

According to the FBI, two associated with marijuana and cattle Ponzi scheme were convicted of fraud and conspiracy

Photo by Daniel Quiceno M on Unsplash. On August 26, 2022, the FBI announced that a man and woman had been convicted by a federal jury connected with money laundering. A federal jury convicted a woman and man today of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering relating to a scheme that fraudulently raised money from investors across the country. (Source.)

Read full story

Opinion: Sometimes worry Is the product of making everything your problem

Photo by Molnár Bálint on Unsplash. We all worry. We worry when we don’t need to. Sometimes we worry about things we imagine. Sometimes we create problems that don’t exist. We need to motivate ourselves to worry less. We even worry about not having enough time for anything and that’s something we can control. Wonderful things happen to our levels of stress and anxiety when we worry less. Below are some suggestions to help you worry less.

Read full story
1 comments
Glendale, CA

The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's Restaurant

A Big Boy statue common to many restaurants in the chain.Junkyardsparkle, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It all began in 1936 when Bob Wian bought a hamburger stand in Glendale, California. At the time, it was called Bob's Pantry. A few months after it opened, he took a bun and sliced it into three pieces. Then, he added hamburger patties between each slice, creating the double-decker sandwich aka the double cheeseburger.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: The sensation of anxiety and fear can be promoted based on a person's skin color which is unfair

Photo by Emma Dau on Unsplash. Years ago, I was married to someone whose vehicle was rear-ended on the highway by an African American. I’ll call him the “other driver. (I’ve never been comfortable using the term, “black,” because I was raised not to see color.)

Read full story
Springfield, MO

The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations

Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain

Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.

Read full story
1 comments
Scotland County, MO

Built in 1858, the historical 14-room Downing House in Scotland County, Missouri is now a museum

The Downing House c. 1858.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In about 1858, a two-story brick house was built in Memphis, Missouri. The architectural design includes Greek Revival and Italian Villa styles. It has a three-story tower and currently contains a museum related to local history. In 1979, it was listed in the National Register of Historical Places, meaning that much of the original integrity of the structure is intact.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbia, MO

The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927

Missouri State Teachers Association Building in Columbia, Missouri.HornColumbia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Missouri State Teachers Association (MSTA) Building is located in Columbia, Missouri. It is the headquarters of the association. In 1980, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The building houses offices.

Read full story

The phrase, 'coffee break,' that was popularized by a psychologist is an employee benefit

Photo by Malte Helmhold on Unsplash. A tidbit about the person who popularized the phrase, coffee break: allegedly, it came from a psychologist, John B. Watson, who worked in advertising and one of his ad campaigns involved Maxwell House coffee. He studied human behavior and advocated conditioning, skills that could be used in advertising.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiation

Photo by Jelleke Vanooteghem on Unsplash. In 1958, the Committee of Nuclear Information (CNI) initiated the Baby Tooth Survey which went about collecting tens of thousands of baby teeth from those born in the 1950s and 1960s in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The purpose was to use the teeth to measure exposure to radiation.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbia, MO

Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers

The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner

Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Springfield, MO

The Historic Springfield Public Square showcases old venues like the Gillioz Theatre and repurposed old buildings

Park Central Square in downtown Springfield, Missouri with Landers Building in the background..The original uploader was Joelfun at English Wikipedia., FAL, via Wikimedia Commons..

Read full story
Weston, MO

The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri city

The Weston Burley House in Weston, MO.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri District Warehouse in Weston, Missouri located at 357 Main Street used to be known as the Weston Tobacco Warehouse and the Weston Burley House No. 1.

Read full story
1 comments
Missouri State

The largest state park in Missouri is full of history and has had millions of visitors

Party Cove, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri (2007).James Carr, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A Missouri state park located on what’s known as the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks and which is the largest state park in Missouri is simply called the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.

Read full story
4 comments
Gainesville, MO

Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored

The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy