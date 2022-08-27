Since 1905, the historical 'Thomas Gaunt House' has housed presidents of Northwest Missouri State University

Thomas Gaunt House. (Photo by poster 2006.) User: Americasroof, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Thomas Gaunt House is also referred to as the President's Home. This is a historic home that was built in 1865. It's located in Maryville, Missouri inside of Nodaway County. In 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The house is a two-story brick structure and the architectural style is Greek Revival. The Porches are Neoclassical with Tuscan order columns. The house is owned by Northwest Missouri State Unversity and it's used as a residence for the president of the university.

Thomas Gaunt

Gaunt was born on April 4, 1830, in Staffordshire, England. In 1853, he left his country for the United States. He was in New York until he left for Illinois in 1854. He moved to Andrew County, Missouri in 1855. He worked for a plant nursery in Illinois and established one in Andrew County for the same nursery that employed him in Illinois--Smith and Franklin Plant Nursery. When he moved to Nodaway County in 1857, he started the Gaunt Nursery.

Gaunt also served during the Civil War in the Missouri Militia as a Captain of Company G, 36th Regiment Enrolled Missouri Militia.

In January 1860, Gaunt married Mary Ann Castillo. Together, they had four children and each grew up in the house.

Thomas W. Gaunt House

The house was built in the 1870s on property purchased by Gaunt in 1860. Gaunt's brother-in-law, Joseph Castillo, was a brick mason and he built the house. His holding of land had come to 72 acres by 1882. His daughters would eventually donate the house in 1905 and the grounds for what was going to be the site of the new Maryville Fifth District Normal School that is now Northwest Missouri State University (NMSU). Since 1905, NMSU presidents have lived in the house.

A normal school is an institution created to train teachers by educating them in the norms of pedagogy and curriculum. In the 19th century in the United States, instruction in normal schools was at the high school level, turning out primary school teachers. Most such schools are now called 'teacher-training colleges' or 'teachers' colleges,' require a high school diploma, and may be part of a comprehensive university. (Source.)

Capt. Thomas Wooley Gaunt died on March 11, 1901, at the age of 70. He's buried at Oak Hill Cemetery in Marysville, Missouri.

Thank you for reading.