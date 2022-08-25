Saint Louis, MO

The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiation

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bn5YM_0hULDbx900
Photo by Jelleke Vanooteghem on Unsplash.

In 1958, the Committee of Nuclear Information (CNI) initiated the Baby Tooth Survey which went about collecting tens of thousands of baby teeth from those born in the 1950s and 1960s in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The purpose was to use the teeth to measure exposure to radiation.

Under the direction of Louise Zibold Reiss, a physician, the Tooth Survey collected hundreds of thousands of baby teeth from children born in the 1950s and 1960s in the St. Louis metropolitan area, using them to measure exposure to radiation from above-ground nuclear weapons tests conducted during the early years of the Cold War. (Source.)

The Baby Tooth Survey instigated some political activity that influenced some changes concerning the testing of nuclear weapons. On March 19, 1959, The New York Times published a brief piece entitled Teeth to Measure Fall-Out which stated a goal to collect 50,000 baby teeth a year was for the purpose of measuring strontium-90 (Sr-90) in growing children. Sr-90 is a radioactive isotope used in nuclear explosions.

By the late 1950s, there were numerous above-ground tests being performed by Americans, British, and Soviets.

St. Louisans grew alarmed when the US Public Health Service’s 1956 report suggested that the St. Louis region was a “hot spot” for radioactivity. (Source.)

During this time frame, several people including scientists and physicists had discussions on this subject. Those who were alarmed founded CNI. The members of this organization included doctors ministers, rabbis, and more than half the total members were women.

The Baby Tooth Survey became a significant project for the CNI. It was noted by biochemist, Herman Kalcar, from Johns Hopkins University that a byproduct of nuclear fallout, isotope strontium-90 "followed the normal pathways of calcium." If it was collected in cow's milk, and consumed by children, it could be seen in baby teeth which would enable scientists to measure the amount of the isotope, therefore, in humans. That was the hypothetical reasoning behind that process anyway.

A laboratory built at Washington University's School of Dentistry was operational in 1961. By then, female volunteers were very successful in their efforts in collecting teeth from schools in St. Louis.

When this project was coming to a close in St. Louis, there were also other similar studies going on in Germany, Japan, New York, Los Angeles, and Montreal.

The tests provided evidence of Sr-90 elevated levels in children who were born during the time the above-ground nuclear weapons tests were being performed.

Eventually, the Partial Test Ban Treaty was passed in 1963 in view of findings and the uproar about the environmental effects of radiation exposure.

Below is an excerpt from a case study regarding the Baby Tooth Survey. It mentions that 85,000 teeth were found and not used in the study. However, I found in another article that follows this excerpt that 100,000 teeth were found. Originally, there were 320,000 baby teeth.

After finding a stash of 85,000 teeth not used in the original Baby Tooth Survey in a St. Louisarea munitions bunker, Washington University officials in 2001 donated them to the New York-based Radiation and Public Health Project. Each tooth was accompanied by a card identifying its donor. The group’s executive director tracked down 1,000 of the early donors to research their current health status. The research findings suggested a link between atomic fallout and the incidence of cancer in those donors, now more than 40 years later. According to an article in the St. Louis PostDispatch, the study authors found the level of strontium-90 was 122 percent higher in teeth of 50-year-old men who had cancer than those without (Cambria, 2010; Simon, 2001). Source: Gerl, E. (2014). Scientist-citizen advocacy in the atomic age: A case study of the Baby Tooth Survey, 1958-1963. PRism 11(1): http://www.prismjournal.org/homepage.html

In September 2021, the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health published, Cold War cache of 100,000 baby teeth provides unique opportunity to understand long-term radiation effects. Click here to read more about the 100,000 baby teeth that were found and never used in the original study.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# St Louis MO# Radiation Exposure# Nuclear Testing# Health# Baby Tooth Survey

Comments / 1

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
8274 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Saint Louis, MO

The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain

Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.

Read full story
1 comments
Nodaway County, MO

Since 1905, the historical 'Thomas Gaunt House' has housed presidents of Northwest Missouri State University

Thomas Gaunt House. (Photo by poster 2006.)User: Americasroof, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. The Thomas Gaunt House is also referred to as the President's Home. This is a historic home that was built in 1865. It's located in Maryville, Missouri inside of Nodaway County. In 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Scotland County, MO

Built in 1858, the historical 14-room Downing House in Scotland County, Missouri is now a museum

The Downing House c. 1858.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In about 1858, a two-story brick house was built in Memphis, Missouri. The architectural design includes Greek Revival and Italian Villa styles. It has a three-story tower and currently contains a museum related to local history. In 1979, it was listed in the National Register of Historical Places, meaning that much of the original integrity of the structure is intact.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbia, MO

The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927

Missouri State Teachers Association Building in Columbia, Missouri.HornColumbia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Missouri State Teachers Association (MSTA) Building is located in Columbia, Missouri. It is the headquarters of the association. In 1980, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The building houses offices.

Read full story

The phrase, 'coffee break,' that was popularized by a psychologist is an employee benefit

Photo by Malte Helmhold on Unsplash. A tidbit about the person who popularized the phrase, coffee break: allegedly, it came from a psychologist, John B. Watson, who worked in advertising and one of his ad campaigns involved Maxwell House coffee. He studied human behavior and advocated conditioning, skills that could be used in advertising.

Read full story
Columbia, MO

Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers

The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner

Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Springfield, MO

The Historic Springfield Public Square showcases old venues like the Gillioz Theatre and repurposed old buildings

Park Central Square in downtown Springfield, Missouri with Landers Building in the background..The original uploader was Joelfun at English Wikipedia., FAL, via Wikimedia Commons..

Read full story
Weston, MO

The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri city

The Weston Burley House in Weston, MO.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri District Warehouse in Weston, Missouri located at 357 Main Street used to be known as the Weston Tobacco Warehouse and the Weston Burley House No. 1.

Read full story
1 comments
Missouri State

The largest state park in Missouri is full of history and has had millions of visitors

Party Cove, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri (2007).James Carr, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A Missouri state park located on what’s known as the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks and which is the largest state park in Missouri is simply called the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.

Read full story
4 comments
Gainesville, MO

Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored

The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
2 comments
Smithville, MO

Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker Cemetery

The Aker Cemetery is off this point under the waters of Smithville Lake.Bob Simrak, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Aker Cemetery located northeast of Smithville, Missouri is a historic site. It began as a family burial plot for Platte River Valley's first white settlers. The area was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 1974.

Read full story
2 comments
Gladstone, MO

The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploring

Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse Property in Gladstone, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There's a historic house and farm located in Gladstone, Missouri called the Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse Property (also referred to as the Atkins Farm), and it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2007.

Read full story
Missouri State

Every county in Missouri has a place of historical value listed on the National Register of Historic Places

A typical plaque found on properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places.Jonathunder, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a list of our country's historic places that are worth preserving and these places are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. These "places" aren't limited to buildings.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobby

Villa Serena Apartment Hotel.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Raphael Hotel is a historic hotel located on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a significant structure because it first opened in 1928, and it was a luxury apartment building called the Villa Serena Apartments.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community

Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.

Read full story
6 comments

The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri

Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.

Read full story
5 comments
Kansas City, MO

Quality Hill is a historic area and is said to be one of the first neighborhoods in Kansas City

Quality Hill, Kansas City, Missouri ca. 1918.Source unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. There’s a lot of history in the Quality Hill neighborhood close to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s on a bluff where you can look out to see where the Kansas River and Missouri River meet in the West Bottoms that’s also close to the Kansas border.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy