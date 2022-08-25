The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiation

Photo by Jelleke Vanooteghem on Unsplash.

In 1958, the Committee of Nuclear Information (CNI) initiated the Baby Tooth Survey which went about collecting tens of thousands of baby teeth from those born in the 1950s and 1960s in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The purpose was to use the teeth to measure exposure to radiation.

Under the direction of Louise Zibold Reiss, a physician, the Tooth Survey collected hundreds of thousands of baby teeth from children born in the 1950s and 1960s in the St. Louis metropolitan area, using them to measure exposure to radiation from above-ground nuclear weapons tests conducted during the early years of the Cold War. (Source.)

The Baby Tooth Survey instigated some political activity that influenced some changes concerning the testing of nuclear weapons. On March 19, 1959, The New York Times published a brief piece entitled Teeth to Measure Fall-Out which stated a goal to collect 50,000 baby teeth a year was for the purpose of measuring strontium-90 (Sr-90) in growing children. Sr-90 is a radioactive isotope used in nuclear explosions.

By the late 1950s, there were numerous above-ground tests being performed by Americans, British, and Soviets.

St. Louisans grew alarmed when the US Public Health Service’s 1956 report suggested that the St. Louis region was a “hot spot” for radioactivity. (Source.)

During this time frame, several people including scientists and physicists had discussions on this subject. Those who were alarmed founded CNI. The members of this organization included doctors ministers, rabbis, and more than half the total members were women.

The Baby Tooth Survey became a significant project for the CNI. It was noted by biochemist, Herman Kalcar, from Johns Hopkins University that a byproduct of nuclear fallout, isotope strontium-90 "followed the normal pathways of calcium." If it was collected in cow's milk, and consumed by children, it could be seen in baby teeth which would enable scientists to measure the amount of the isotope, therefore, in humans. That was the hypothetical reasoning behind that process anyway.

A laboratory built at Washington University's School of Dentistry was operational in 1961. By then, female volunteers were very successful in their efforts in collecting teeth from schools in St. Louis.

When this project was coming to a close in St. Louis, there were also other similar studies going on in Germany, Japan, New York, Los Angeles, and Montreal.

The tests provided evidence of Sr-90 elevated levels in children who were born during the time the above-ground nuclear weapons tests were being performed.

Eventually, the Partial Test Ban Treaty was passed in 1963 in view of findings and the uproar about the environmental effects of radiation exposure.

Below is an excerpt from a case study regarding the Baby Tooth Survey. It mentions that 85,000 teeth were found and not used in the study. However, I found in another article that follows this excerpt that 100,000 teeth were found. Originally, there were 320,000 baby teeth.

After finding a stash of 85,000 teeth not used in the original Baby Tooth Survey in a St. Louisarea munitions bunker, Washington University officials in 2001 donated them to the New York-based Radiation and Public Health Project. Each tooth was accompanied by a card identifying its donor. The group’s executive director tracked down 1,000 of the early donors to research their current health status. The research findings suggested a link between atomic fallout and the incidence of cancer in those donors, now more than 40 years later. According to an article in the St. Louis PostDispatch, the study authors found the level of strontium-90 was 122 percent higher in teeth of 50-year-old men who had cancer than those without (Cambria, 2010; Simon, 2001). Source: Gerl, E. (2014). Scientist-citizen advocacy in the atomic age: A case study of the Baby Tooth Survey, 1958-1963. PRism 11(1): http://www.prismjournal.org/homepage.html

In September 2021, the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health published, Cold War cache of 100,000 baby teeth provides unique opportunity to understand long-term radiation effects. Click here to read more about the 100,000 baby teeth that were found and never used in the original study.

