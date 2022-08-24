Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers

The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre. Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.

From the picture above, it does look like a movie palace. It was also used as a vaudeville stage and is the only theatre that survived the era before the Depression.

In 2011, the University of Missouri at Columbia (MU) leased the facility for three years. In July 2014, it took over the ownership of the theatre and is home to the Missouri Symphony Orchestra. It's also used by the University of Missouri School of Music.

The Boller Brothers

Based in Kansas City, Missouri, the Boller Brothers (aka Boller Bros.) were an architectural firm specializing in theatre design in many of the midwestern states in the first part of the 20th century. The firm's brothers were Carl Heinrich Boller (b. 1868, d. 1946) and Robert Otto Boller (b. 1887, d. 1962).

Together, they have designed over 100 theatres categorized from small venues for vaudeville performances to grand movie palaces. Some of their works are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Boller Bros. designed theatres all over the Midwest

This firm designed around 40 theatres in Missouri. Out of those theatres, 20 have closed and eight have been demolished. The ones remaining open are listed below:

4th Street Theatre in Moberly, Missouri (restored as an event venue)

AMC Esquire 7 in St. Louis, Missouri (renovated and reopened)

Blue Note Theatre in Columbia, Missouri (operates as an event venue)

Calvin Opera House in Washington, Missouri

Farris Theatre in Richmond, Missouri (this theatre was added to the NRHP on September 16, 1982)

Fox Theatre in Springfield, Missouri (currently used for a variety of purposes and serves as an event rental space)

Landers Theatre in Springfield, Missouri

Midland Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri

Missouri Theatre in Columbia, Missouri

Missouri Theatre in St. Joseph, Missouri

Orpheum Theater in Hannibal, Missouri is being renovated

Owens Theatre in Branson, Missouri (renamed Historic Owen Theatre)

Thank you for reading.