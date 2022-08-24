The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner

Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri. Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Charles A. Braley house is massive

A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The mansion is in the Sunset Hill subdivision between State Line Road and Ward Parkway. The subdivision was developed by J.C.Nichols. The building of this home was completed in 1919. It consists of three stories with detailed windows.

The architect was well-known Henry Hoit and it was constructed by the R.A. Long Construction Company. It was built for Charles Braley who was the vice president of Sinclair Consolidated Oil Corporation in Argentine, Kansas.

The combined square footage of the first, second and third stories is more than 10,000 square feet. The house is elaborately detailed with heavy moldings, hardwood floors, carved fireplaces and friezes in the first-story public rooms. (Source.)

Dunford Way was platted in 1916 as a public pedestrian walkway from State Line Road after Mr. Braley purchased the lot. Mr. Braley, his wife, Bertha, and their children, Dorothy and Everett lived in the home.

The cost to build the home was estimated at $45,000 which would be $1,223,158 in today's dollars.

Charles Alvin Braley

Mr. Braley was born on a farm on October 17, 1858, in Wisconsin. When he was nine, he lived on a farm in Vermont. He lived there until he attended Dartmouth College. After graduating in 1883, he attended Boston Law School.

In 1887, Mr. Braley moved to Kansas City. He joined the law firm of Dobson, Douglas & Trimble. His practice areas included real estate, commercial, and corporate law. In 1892, he formed a partnership with J. McD. Trimble which lasted for 17 years.

In partnership with others, he formed the Chanute Refining Company in Chanute, Kansas. In 1916, this company was sold to Sinclair Refining Co. for $3 million. This is when Mr.Braley became vice president of Sinclair as well as one of its directors.

In 1917, Mr. Braley became associated with the Northwest Oil Company of Casper, Wyoming, and later became its president. He also represented several railroads.

At the time of his death, January 20, 1925, he was survived by his wife and children (Dorothy was attending school in England, and his son, Everett Braley, was in Chicago. He is buried at Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mr. Braley's death was unexpected. Two years later, his wife sold the home for $120,000 to Fred and Caroline Thwing. After one year, they sold the house to Charles and Minnie Cook (owner of Cook Paint).

During World War I, Cook became a producer of industrial paints. After World War II, the company doubled its production capacity with an addition to its plant in North Kansas City. Charles Cook was also an avid music lover and in 1930 purchased a license to operate local radio station WHB. Cook died in 1949 and Minnie Cook sold the house to Earl and Dorothy Katz in 1950. (Source.)

Earl Katz was president and later chairman of the board of Katz Drug Company.

In 1961, the house was sold to John Latshaw, an investment banker, who was also the president of the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce in 1964.

In 2003, the home was purchased from Carl Kipke by Gary and Sherry Forsee who didn't move in for two years while renovations were being performed.

