Springfield, MO

The Historic Springfield Public Square showcases old venues like the Gillioz Theatre and repurposed old buildings

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Z7NY_0hSLtt1j00
Park Central Square in downtown Springfield, Missouri with Landers Building in the background..The original uploader was Joelfun at English Wikipedia., FAL, via Wikimedia Commons.
.

The first time I visited Springfield Public Square (aka Park Central Square), I went to a small coffee nook inside a corner building with the smell of good coffee and the best raspberry crisp. That was over a decade ago.

In 2006, the historic public square was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). In 2010, a boundary extension was added. As history wrapped the square, some of the buildings were separately wrapped as well. In other words, some buildings within the historic district were also listed on the NRHP.

Springfield Public Square Historic District

This district is also designated as a national historic district. Sometimes not all buildings in a historic district contribute toward that distinction. In this historic district, there are examples of commercial architecture that developed between 1890 and 1959. Listed below are some of the buildings included.

  • Public Square (c. 1835, 1970)
  • Springfield Cigar Company (c. 1890)
  • Stancill Drug Store (c. 1890)
  • Salvation Army (c. 1890)
  • Frisco Office Building (1910)
  • Queen City Bank (1914)
  • Landers Building (1915)
  • Cantrell Building (c. 1927)
  • J.J. Newberry Co. (1951)
  • National Shirt Co. (c. 1952)
  • S. S. Kresge Co. (1953)
  • F. W. Woolworth Co. (1954)

While in the historic district, the following are also separately listed on the National Register of Historic Places: Franklin Springfield Motor Co. Building, Gillioz Theatre, Heer's Department Store, Netter-Ullman Building, and Marx-Hurlburt Building.

Franklin Springfield Motor Co. Building

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IzZh_0hSLtt1j00
Franklin Springfield Motor Co. Building, 312-314 E. Olive St. in Springfield.Joseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Franklin Springfield Motor Co. pictured above is located in the Springfield Public Square Historic District. In 2006, it was listed on the NRHP. This historic showroom was also known by other names--Proctor Motor Co., Indiana Trucks, Inc., and The White Motor Co. It was constructed around 1891 and renovated in 1925. In 1941, the building was used as a service center for 30 years by Montgomery Ward.

Gillioz Theatre

The Gillioz Theater is also located on the Square. It was added to the NRHC in 1991. M.E.Gillioz from Monett, Missouri, built the theatre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLzdP_0hSLtt1j00
Old Gillioz Theater on Route 66 in Springfield, Missouri.AbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Interestingly, since Gillioz was in the bridge building business, the theatre was made of steel and concrete. This theatre opened in October 1926 and had its last show in 1980. Back in the day, the theatre showed silent movies and had a stage for live performances. It also had a Wurlitzer theatre pipe organ for music and sound effects. When the theatre closed, the organ was sold in 1980 to a private owner.

The theatre is chiefly a concert venue now. The Gallery located on the second floor is used for special events.

Buildings of note include the Lander Building, which is the largest intact historic office building in downtown Springfield, and the Springfield Cigar Company Building, the only reasonably intact 19th century commercial building left on the square today. (Source.)

Heer's Department Store

Heer’s Department Store was constructed in 1915. It is seven stories tall and had a two-story addition built in 1951. In 1967, it was remodeled. Although the store closed in 1995, this building was listed on the NRHP in 2002.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wviD5_0hSLtt1j00
Old Heer's Department Store on Route 66 in Springfield, Missouri.AbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The building has been repurposed into apartments called Heers Luxury Living. It has a rooftop terrace and overlooks the square.

The Netter-Ullman Building

The Netter-Ullman Building was constructed in 1913. It consists of three stories and is a red brick commercial building. Some of its features are made of limestone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gXbH_0hSLtt1j00
The Netter-Ullman Building.Joseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

This building was added to the NRHP in 2003. Today, it is a repurposed business called Dublin's Pass Irish Pub - American Eatery. Another building was saved.

The buildings on the lots in the Public Square are all commercial. There was a construction boom after the war, and the Woolworth's Building built in 1954 was the last building to go up that was part of that boom. The only building that went up after that was located on the east side of the square in the 1970s.

During the 1950s, some of the businesses had renovations performed. With shopping centers going up, however, some of the smaller businesses on the square were losing business which meant lower sales. Buildings became vacant. Since the square was a commercial district, the city had to come up with a plan to revitalize the area.

Today, decades later, the area includes restaurants, lofts, and entertainment. Click here to read Park Central Square: The Real Story--The Design Process, as Remembered by George McLaughlin. This interesting read details the design planning associated with the public square area in Springfield and the firm retained to work on the project.

Thank you for reading. Keeping history alive.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Historical Places# Springfield MO# Park Central Square# Gillioz Theatre# Public Square

Comments / 0

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
8274 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Saint Louis, MO

The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain

Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.

Read full story
1 comments
Nodaway County, MO

Since 1905, the historical 'Thomas Gaunt House' has housed presidents of Northwest Missouri State University

Thomas Gaunt House. (Photo by poster 2006.)User: Americasroof, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. The Thomas Gaunt House is also referred to as the President's Home. This is a historic home that was built in 1865. It's located in Maryville, Missouri inside of Nodaway County. In 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Scotland County, MO

Built in 1858, the historical 14-room Downing House in Scotland County, Missouri is now a museum

The Downing House c. 1858.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In about 1858, a two-story brick house was built in Memphis, Missouri. The architectural design includes Greek Revival and Italian Villa styles. It has a three-story tower and currently contains a museum related to local history. In 1979, it was listed in the National Register of Historical Places, meaning that much of the original integrity of the structure is intact.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbia, MO

The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927

Missouri State Teachers Association Building in Columbia, Missouri.HornColumbia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Missouri State Teachers Association (MSTA) Building is located in Columbia, Missouri. It is the headquarters of the association. In 1980, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The building houses offices.

Read full story

The phrase, 'coffee break,' that was popularized by a psychologist is an employee benefit

Photo by Malte Helmhold on Unsplash. A tidbit about the person who popularized the phrase, coffee break: allegedly, it came from a psychologist, John B. Watson, who worked in advertising and one of his ad campaigns involved Maxwell House coffee. He studied human behavior and advocated conditioning, skills that could be used in advertising.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiation

Photo by Jelleke Vanooteghem on Unsplash. In 1958, the Committee of Nuclear Information (CNI) initiated the Baby Tooth Survey which went about collecting tens of thousands of baby teeth from those born in the 1950s and 1960s in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The purpose was to use the teeth to measure exposure to radiation.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbia, MO

Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers

The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner

Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Weston, MO

The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri city

The Weston Burley House in Weston, MO.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri District Warehouse in Weston, Missouri located at 357 Main Street used to be known as the Weston Tobacco Warehouse and the Weston Burley House No. 1.

Read full story
1 comments
Missouri State

The largest state park in Missouri is full of history and has had millions of visitors

Party Cove, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri (2007).James Carr, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A Missouri state park located on what’s known as the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks and which is the largest state park in Missouri is simply called the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.

Read full story
4 comments
Gainesville, MO

Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored

The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
2 comments
Smithville, MO

Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker Cemetery

The Aker Cemetery is off this point under the waters of Smithville Lake.Bob Simrak, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Aker Cemetery located northeast of Smithville, Missouri is a historic site. It began as a family burial plot for Platte River Valley's first white settlers. The area was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 1974.

Read full story
2 comments
Gladstone, MO

The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploring

Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse Property in Gladstone, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There's a historic house and farm located in Gladstone, Missouri called the Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse Property (also referred to as the Atkins Farm), and it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2007.

Read full story
Missouri State

Every county in Missouri has a place of historical value listed on the National Register of Historic Places

A typical plaque found on properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places.Jonathunder, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a list of our country's historic places that are worth preserving and these places are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. These "places" aren't limited to buildings.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobby

Villa Serena Apartment Hotel.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Raphael Hotel is a historic hotel located on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a significant structure because it first opened in 1928, and it was a luxury apartment building called the Villa Serena Apartments.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community

Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.

Read full story
6 comments

The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri

Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.

Read full story
5 comments
Kansas City, MO

Quality Hill is a historic area and is said to be one of the first neighborhoods in Kansas City

Quality Hill, Kansas City, Missouri ca. 1918.Source unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. There’s a lot of history in the Quality Hill neighborhood close to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s on a bluff where you can look out to see where the Kansas River and Missouri River meet in the West Bottoms that’s also close to the Kansas border.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy