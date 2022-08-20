Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored

The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House. Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

John Conkin Harlin

John Harlin was the builder of this home. From 1908 until he died, he was president of the Bank of Gainesville for 47 years. His parents came to Gainesville from Kentucky after the Civil War.

Harlin was a Republican who served in both houses of the Missouri General Assembly. He also held some elective offices in Ozark County. In the 1930s, while serving a six-year term with the Missouri State Highway Commission, he helped to get the first modern highway into Ozark County. Back then, the area was somewhat isolated.

In 1940, he was influential in having REA electric lines into Ozark County from Power Site Dam in Taney County, which gave electricity to the rural residents.

Timber was a primary natural resource but no railroad company ever ventured into Ozark County to tap its economy. Timber was floated down south-flowing rivers into neighboring Arkansas. (Source.)

In the 1950s before Harlin died, he was able to help get a bridge constructed over Bull Shoals Lake connecting with Branson in Taney County. He also rode in the first car to drive over the bridge. During Harlin's life, he was well-respected and liked. Clara died on May 2, 1966, at the age of 89. Together, they had six children. They are buried in the Gainesville Cemetery.

The house

John and Clara's house was built on a site where Clara's parents used to have a house. It was a large house with ceilings about 11 ft. high. There were three floors with nine rooms and large stairway halls.

Each room had a wood stove for heat. Interestingly, a gravity-flow tank that was up the hill supplied water to the kitchen. When their children moved out, Clara took boarders in. In 1944, the Harlins moved out of the house.

In 2001, Harlin descendents bought the home and "began a massive restoration project."

For a while, the house functioned as Old Harlin House Cafe until is closed down. As reported by The Ozark Times in February 2022, Splendid Graze was a business being operated out of the house. This business creates "grazing boards" of food. Click here to see pictures of the creative food boards.

Thank you for reading. Keeping history alive.