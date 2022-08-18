Every county in Missouri has a place of historical value listed on the National Register of Historic Places

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TiNch_0hMEBHQ200
A typical plaque found on properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places.Jonathunder, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The National Register of Historic Places

There is a list of our country's historic places that are worth preserving and these places are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. These "places" aren't limited to buildings.

It's all part of a program arising from the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. The National Register is affiliated with the National Park Service of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The more than 96,000 properties listed (as of the end of 2020) in the National Register represent 1.8 million contributing resources - buildings, sites, districts, structures, and objects. (Source.)

There are places in the state where you live that you might even know are historical. They could already be included in the National Register. I continue to be amazed at how many places in my state are on the list.

In addition to districts and individual properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places, Missouri is rich in locally designated historic districts. Some of the historic districts in Kansas City and St. Louis have been certified by the U.S. Department of the Interior as substantially meeting National Register criteria. (Source.)

How you can be involved

If you see a building or know of a structure or district where you live worthy of preservation, contact your state's Historic Preservation Office. Click here to see where your state office is. A State Historic Preservation Officer can help you with particular criteria that are required for whether a building or district can or should be listed. Your state officer can explain to you how the process works in your state to get a property nominated for inclusion on the register.

It's always a history lesson

You might be amazed that a building next to where your work is on the National Register or a house down the street. For example, if you live in Missouri, you can go to the Missouri State Parks website and view the list of counties on the Missouri National Register Listings.

When you click on a county's name, you'll land on a page that lists all the properties that are on the National Register and parenthetically when they were added to the register. Also, there will be a .pdf of the Nomination Form that provided all the necessary information and details fulfilling the criteria for inclusion. You'll find a lot of historical information associated with each subject that is nominated.

Usually, a building has to be older than 50 years and in a lot of cases, they are older than 100 years.

The list below includes the categories of what can be found on the National Register:

  • Buildings (this could be a house, office building, or even a barn)
  • Structures (an example would be a bridge)
  • Objects (examples include a sculpture or monument)
  • Sites (location of a historic or prehistoric event that was significant)
  • Historic districts (where multiple types of categories can be found with a common historical significance)

Properties that are associated with significant people in history are often included if they meet the criteria. Sometimes, too, a listed property might be removed after being previously listed if it is later demolished.

Why is this so important?

You might be wondering why the preservation of historic buildings is so important. Windows into the past help tell stories of history to pass forward.

An important part of what gives a city character and a sense of community is its history. One way of acknowledging this history is by preserving historic buildings and structures. (Source.)

The culture and heritage of your city can be studied in the objects that are preserved. Some areas designated as living museums bring economic value to the city housing those areas through tourism. It's also more interesting to note the detailed architectural designs and styles of the older buildings. Some people also like to see old buildings restored instead of tearing them down.

The importance of recycling has become more and more understood on a household level, but preserving old buildings is recycling on a larger scale. Repairing and reusing existing buildings uses energy and material resources more efficiently and reduces waste. (Source.)

If we preserve history, we learn more about the past which will enable us to pass on those stories and history lessons to future generations, plus it's interesting.

Thank you for reading. Keep history alive.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Historical Places# NRHP# Preserving History# National Register# Missouri History

Comments / 1

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
8180 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Weston, MO

The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri city

The Weston Burley House in Weston, MO.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri District Warehouse in Weston, Missouri located at 357 Main Street used to be known as the Weston Tobacco Warehouse and the Weston Burley House No. 1.

Read full story
Missouri State

The largest state park in Missouri is full of history and has had millions of visitors

Party Cove, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri (2007).James Carr, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A Missouri state park located on what’s known as the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks and which is the largest state park in Missouri is simply called the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.

Read full story
3 comments
Gainesville, MO

Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored

The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
2 comments
Smithville, MO

Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker Cemetery

The Aker Cemetery is off this point under the waters of Smithville Lake.Bob Simrak, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Aker Cemetery located northeast of Smithville, Missouri is a historic site. It began as a family burial plot for Platte River Valley's first white settlers. The area was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 1974.

Read full story
2 comments
Gladstone, MO

The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploring

Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse Property in Gladstone, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There's a historic house and farm located in Gladstone, Missouri called the Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse Property (also referred to as the Atkins Farm), and it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2007.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobby

Villa Serena Apartment Hotel.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Raphael Hotel is a historic hotel located on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a significant structure because it first opened in 1928, and it was a luxury apartment building called the Villa Serena Apartments.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community

Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.

Read full story
3 comments
Defiance, MO

The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri

Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.

Read full story
5 comments

Quality Hill is a historic area and is said to be one of the first neighborhoods in Kansas City

Quality Hill, Kansas City, Missouri ca. 1918.Source unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. There’s a lot of history in the Quality Hill neighborhood close to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s on a bluff where you can look out to see where the Kansas River and Missouri River meet in the West Bottoms that’s also close to the Kansas border.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Lincoln College Preparatory Academy in Kansas City is a multi-purpose facility and represents a piece of history

Lincoln High School in Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Summer's almost over, again, and schools will be starting soon if they haven't already. This school carries so much history. On January 15, 2014, this structure was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen

Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.

Read full story
Liberty, MO

The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago

The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.

Read full story
2 comments
Norborne, MO

The Farmer's Bank Building in Norborne, Missouri was built in 1892

Farmers Bank Building in Carroll County, Missouri is on the list of historic places.Keith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Farmers Bank Building also referred to as the Citizens Bank of Norborne is a historic bank building that was built in 1892. It's located in Norborne, Missouri in Carroll County. It's a two-story cut-stone building and an architectural design known as Romanesque Revival. Norborne is about 65 miles to the northeast of Kansas City and 12 miles west of the county seat of Carrollton.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis County, MO

The Cold Water Cemetery in St. Louis County, Missouri dates back to the late 1790s and is still in use

Coldwater Cemetery.LittleT889, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a lot of historic cemeteries in Missouri. There’s one in Florissant, Missouri located in north St. Louis County known as the Cold Water Cemetery which has also been referred to as the Patterson Family Cemetery. Although the cemetery is still in use, it was used largely from 1809 to 1929.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

Local history can be found at Missouri Valley Special Collections in downtown Kansas City

The Kansas City Public Library in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest and one of the largest public library systems can be found in downtown Kansas City, Missouri's Central Library.

Read full story
Humboldt, KS

The historic Lander's Wagon and Carriage Shop in Humboldt, Kansas is still standing strong

The back of the shop.Paul Borcherding, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2017, the Lander's Wagon and Carriage Shop in Humboldt, Kansas was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's a two-story building made of limestone blocks. In 1910, a one-story extension was added for a woodworking shop. This has also been referred to as Elliot Property.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building

The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.

Read full story
9 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her time

Architect Nelle Elizabeth Peters (b. Dec.11, 1884, d. Oct. 7, 1974).Source: Pioneering Women. Nellie Peters (b. Dec. 11, 1884, d. Oct. 7, 1974) was 89 at her passing. At birth, she was Nellie Elizabeth Nichols. Born in Niagra, North Dakota, and raised on a prairie farm, she had been interested in drawing early on. Since I used to live in South Dakota, it wasn't hard to imagine the landscape she lived on.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy