The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri

Daniel Boone's last home. Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Daniel Boone's last home

Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.

In April 2016, The Historic Daniel Boone Home and surrounding property in Defiance was gifted to the people of St. Charles County by Lindenwood University. The home and property now is called The Historic Daniel Boone Home at Lindenwood Park. (Source.)

The architectural design of the home is Georgian style. In 1973, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Portrait of Daniel Boone, b. Nov. 2, 1734, d. Sept. 26, 1820 (age 85). Find a grave.

The Boone home

The rectangular residence consists of limestone masonry and it has a basement. In the late 1920s, the house was restored. In the 1960s following a fire, necessary repairs were made. It is open to the public as a museum.

The Historic Boone Home is nestled upon the rolling hills of wine country and overlooks the Femme Osage Valley. This beautiful setting represents life in the early 1800s and brings the legacy of Daniel Boone to life. (Source.)

The property has close to 300 acres. Aside from the home, there's also a historic site of a village which is operated by the county for tourism. There are quite a few buildings in the village. These buildings including a grist mill are like a window into the past and how life might have been experienced. The grounds are said to be very well-maintained and the buildings are preserved.

Old photo of Nathan Boone House, Femme Osage Valley, Defiance, St. Charles County, MO. Library of Congress, public domain, picryl.com

The Boone home is in Femme Osage Valley in St. Charles County. It's unclear exactly what year the home was built because there are several conflicting dates. A note associated with the above old image indicates the home's initial construction was in 1816. The National Register of Historic Places Nomination Form indicates 1820, and still, yet, some say between 1804 and 1810.

According to the National Park Service (NPS) website, Daniel Boone moved to Missouri in 1799 and he and his family settled close to Femme Osage Valley near the river. The time frame of the house being built was between 1803 and 1811 as indicated by the NPS. This makes more sense since Daniel died in 1820 but before then, he had spent some years living with his son.

Nathan Boone was forced to sell his home and land in 1837 "to pay a debt contracted while serving as a bondsman for a county official who absconded with county funds." He and his family ended up moving to Greene County where they built a homestead in southwest Missouri which is said to be one of the first ones there. In 1969, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Nathan's property in Ash Grove, Missouri is state-owned. In 1991, tours of the home and cemetery were initiated.

Thank you for reading. Keeping history alive.