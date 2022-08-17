Defiance, MO

The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16krpG_0hJxKJwh00
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Daniel Boone's last home

Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.

In April 2016, The Historic Daniel Boone Home and surrounding property in Defiance was gifted to the people of St. Charles County by Lindenwood University. The home and property now is called The Historic Daniel Boone Home at Lindenwood Park. (Source.)

The architectural design of the home is Georgian style. In 1973, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjeOf_0hJxKJwh00
Portrait of Daniel Boone, b. Nov. 2, 1734, d. Sept. 26, 1820 (age 85).Find a grave.

The Boone home

The rectangular residence consists of limestone masonry and it has a basement. In the late 1920s, the house was restored. In the 1960s following a fire, necessary repairs were made. It is open to the public as a museum.

The Historic Boone Home is nestled upon the rolling hills of wine country and overlooks the Femme Osage Valley. This beautiful setting represents life in the early 1800s and brings the legacy of Daniel Boone to life. (Source.)

The property has close to 300 acres. Aside from the home, there's also a historic site of a village which is operated by the county for tourism. There are quite a few buildings in the village. These buildings including a grist mill are like a window into the past and how life might have been experienced. The grounds are said to be very well-maintained and the buildings are preserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tT1u_0hJxKJwh00
Old photo of Nathan Boone House, Femme Osage Valley, Defiance, St. Charles County, MO.Library of Congress, public domain, picryl.com

The Boone home is in Femme Osage Valley in St. Charles County. It's unclear exactly what year the home was built because there are several conflicting dates. A note associated with the above old image indicates the home's initial construction was in 1816. The National Register of Historic Places Nomination Form indicates 1820, and still, yet, some say between 1804 and 1810.

According to the National Park Service (NPS) website, Daniel Boone moved to Missouri in 1799 and he and his family settled close to Femme Osage Valley near the river. The time frame of the house being built was between 1803 and 1811 as indicated by the NPS. This makes more sense since Daniel died in 1820 but before then, he had spent some years living with his son.

Nathan Boone was forced to sell his home and land in 1837 "to pay a debt contracted while serving as a bondsman for a county official who absconded with county funds." He and his family ended up moving to Greene County where they built a homestead in southwest Missouri which is said to be one of the first ones there. In 1969, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Nathan's property in Ash Grove, Missouri is state-owned. In 1991, tours of the home and cemetery were initiated.

Thank you for reading. Keeping history alive.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Historical Places# Defiance MO# St Charles County# Daniel Boone# Nathan Boone

Comments / 5

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
8120 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Gainesville, MO

Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored

The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
2 comments
Smithville, MO

Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker Cemetery

The Aker Cemetery is off this point under the waters of Smithville Lake.Bob Simrak, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Aker Cemetery located northeast of Smithville, Missouri is a historic site. It began as a family burial plot for Platte River Valley's first white settlers. The area was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 1974.

Read full story
2 comments
Gladstone, MO

The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploring

Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse Property in Gladstone, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There's a historic house and farm located in Gladstone, Missouri called the Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse Property (also referred to as the Atkins Farm), and it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2007.

Read full story
Missouri State

Every county in Missouri has a place of historical value listed on the National Register of Historic Places

A typical plaque found on properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places.Jonathunder, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a list of our country's historic places that are worth preserving and these places are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. These "places" aren't limited to buildings.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobby

Villa Serena Apartment Hotel.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Raphael Hotel is a historic hotel located on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a significant structure because it first opened in 1928, and it was a luxury apartment building called the Villa Serena Apartments.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community

Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

Quality Hill is a historic area and is said to be one of the first neighborhoods in Kansas City

Quality Hill, Kansas City, Missouri ca. 1918.Source unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. There’s a lot of history in the Quality Hill neighborhood close to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s on a bluff where you can look out to see where the Kansas River and Missouri River meet in the West Bottoms that’s also close to the Kansas border.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Lincoln College Preparatory Academy in Kansas City is a multi-purpose facility and represents a piece of history

Lincoln High School in Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Summer's almost over, again, and schools will be starting soon if they haven't already. This school carries so much history. On January 15, 2014, this structure was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
1 comments

Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen

Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.

Read full story
Liberty, MO

The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago

The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.

Read full story
2 comments
Norborne, MO

The Farmer's Bank Building in Norborne, Missouri was built in 1892

Farmers Bank Building in Carroll County, Missouri is on the list of historic places.Keith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Farmers Bank Building also referred to as the Citizens Bank of Norborne is a historic bank building that was built in 1892. It's located in Norborne, Missouri in Carroll County. It's a two-story cut-stone building and an architectural design known as Romanesque Revival. Norborne is about 65 miles to the northeast of Kansas City and 12 miles west of the county seat of Carrollton.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis County, MO

The Cold Water Cemetery in St. Louis County, Missouri dates back to the late 1790s and is still in use

Coldwater Cemetery.LittleT889, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a lot of historic cemeteries in Missouri. There’s one in Florissant, Missouri located in north St. Louis County known as the Cold Water Cemetery which has also been referred to as the Patterson Family Cemetery. Although the cemetery is still in use, it was used largely from 1809 to 1929.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

Local history can be found at Missouri Valley Special Collections in downtown Kansas City

The Kansas City Public Library in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest and one of the largest public library systems can be found in downtown Kansas City, Missouri's Central Library.

Read full story
Humboldt, KS

The historic Lander's Wagon and Carriage Shop in Humboldt, Kansas is still standing strong

The back of the shop.Paul Borcherding, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2017, the Lander's Wagon and Carriage Shop in Humboldt, Kansas was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's a two-story building made of limestone blocks. In 1910, a one-story extension was added for a woodworking shop. This has also been referred to as Elliot Property.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building

The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.

Read full story
9 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her time

Architect Nelle Elizabeth Peters (b. Dec.11, 1884, d. Oct. 7, 1974).Source: Pioneering Women. Nellie Peters (b. Dec. 11, 1884, d. Oct. 7, 1974) was 89 at her passing. At birth, she was Nellie Elizabeth Nichols. Born in Niagra, North Dakota, and raised on a prairie farm, she had been interested in drawing early on. Since I used to live in South Dakota, it wasn't hard to imagine the landscape she lived on.

Read full story
Saline County, MO

The Neff Tavern Smokehouse originally built by Isaac Neff in the 1800s stands in Saline County, Missouri

The Neff Smoke Tavern. (Edited for brightness.)Source: Santa Fe Trails Historic Sites. Six miles west of Arrow Rock, Missouri, there is an old smokehouse that's on the old Santa Fe Trail. It's located in Napton in Saline County.

Read full story
4 comments
Trenton, MO

The historic Jewett Norris Library in Trenton, Missouri was dedicated on October 31, 1891

Jeweitt Norris Library.Keith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Jewett Norris Library also referred to as the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library is a historic library. It's a two-and-a-half-story building that was built in 1891. The architectural design is Romanesque Revival style made of red brick and limestone.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy