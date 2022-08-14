The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago

The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District. 25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.

Liberty is the county seat of Clay County, Missouri. It is a suburb of Kansas City and the population according to the 2020 census was 30,167 with an estimate of 30,377 for 2021. In 2001, the Arthur-Leonard Historic District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. There are several places in Liberty that are listed.

The Arthur-Leonard Historic District

This historic district is in the city limits of Liberty, Missouri. While there are 48 buildings in the boundaries of the historic district, only 36 of them contribute to the historic district. There are 29 residential structures, six are garages, and one served as a summer kitchen.

The district is south of the square and the Burlington Northern Railroad. There are 20 contributing structures on Arthur Street, and 10 on Leonard Street.

Most of the earliest residences were constructed in the areas west, north, and east of the courthouse square. The land south of the square was industrial in a small town sense, with mills and eventually the railroad tracks situated there. (Source.)

About the buildings in the district

When buildings or structures are being scrutinized as to whether they are considered a historical place to be included on the National Register of Historical Places, they must pass certain criteria. An important element of that criteria is whether a building or structure maintains its original integrity. If there are excessive alterations, it won't be considered.

The Arthur-Leonard Historic District includes a large number of residential buildings southeast of Liberty's Courthouse Square. The buildings that weren't included had too many alterations so they didn't have the requisite integrity to be part of the historic district.

