The Farmer's Bank Building in Norborne, Missouri was built in 1892

Farmers Bank Building in Carroll County, Missouri is on the list of historic places. Keith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Farmers Bank Building also referred to as the Citizens Bank of Norborne is a historic bank building that was built in 1892. It's located in Norborne, Missouri in Carroll County. It's a two-story cut-stone building and an architectural design known as Romanesque Revival. Norborne is about 65 miles to the northeast of Kansas City and 12 miles west of the county seat of Carrollton.

In 1994, the old bank building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Norborne B. Coates

Norborne B. Coates, born in Randolph County, was the son of Norborne B. Coates, Sr. who had an early pioneer family in the area. When Norborne was young, he owned a dry goods store in Huntsville, Missouri. He later landed a position as a Land Agent and Surveyor for the North Missouri Railroad moving up to the director of the railroad. He came to Norborne in 1867 to contact the owners of the land and start negotiations for a right of way for the railroad. It was after this that he helped to plat the town of Norborne in 1868. The town was incorporated in 1874 and its first mayor was E.P. Meehan.

Born in September 1854, Norborne died in November 1892 at the age of 38. He's buried at the Oakland Cemetery in Moberly, Missouri.

The bank building

Although exhaustive research has not revealed an architect associated with its design, it is clear from the overall compositional arrangement and sophistication of stylistic detailing that the Farmers Bank Building was the work of a master. (Source.)

The bank conducted business from 1892 until March 1931 at which time the bank folded. In August 1936, Citizens Bank of Norborne purchased the building in August 1936. In 2008, it merged into and subsequently operated as Goppert Financial Bank which is headquartered in Lathrop, Missouri.

City of Norborne

According to the 2020 census, the population of Norborne then was 634. Norborne's community is mostly agricultural.

Norborne is the self-proclaimed Soybean Capital of the World and holds a Soybean Festival every year during the weekend of the second Saturday in August. (Source.)

