The historic Jewett Norris Library in Trenton, Missouri was dedicated on October 31, 1891

Jeweitt Norris Library. Keith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Jewett Norris Library also referred to as the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library is a historic library. It's a two-and-a-half-story building that was built in 1891. The architectural design is Romanesque Revival style made of red brick and limestone.

In 1984, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Jewett Norris

On June 11, 1809, Jewett Morris was born on a New Hampsire farm where he lived there until he was 14. He liked to read and was self-educated. He found work in Boston where he moved when he was 15. When he was 18, he moved to New York. At 25, he decided to be a pioneer.

Norris came to Grundy County in 1835 on land near Trenton. He married the daughter of an earlier settler, Sarah A. Peery, on the day after Christmas in 1837. They farmed for 20 years. Norris helped to form the county and became a member of the first county court in 1841.

Norris became involved in the mercantile business when he moved to Trenton in 1855. In 1858, he was elected to the state senate and re-elected to serve again in 1862. He tried to influence Union attitudes in that part of the state and in the next two years, was a Lt. Colonel of the Thirteenth Enrolled Militia.

In 1870, his health began to decline so he moved to St. Paul and for 20 years, he made nice returns on what he invested. The library opened to the public in October 1891. Norris had passed away in May of that same year.

He estimated that he had taken about $50,000.00 with him to St. Paul from Grundy County, so in 1890, he offered that amount to the county for the library which now stands as a shrine to his memory. (Source.)

The architecture of the library is amazing. Click here to see some of the images on the library website.

Thank you for reading.