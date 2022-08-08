The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, Missouri

John Augustus Hockaday house located in Fulton, Missouri. Photo by Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Before the Hockaday house was built, the family first lived in a log home above Stinson Creek. That was the home where John Augustus Hockaday was born.

The John Augustus Hockaday House is located in Callaway County in Fulton, Missouri. The house was constructed between 1863 and 1868. With construction beginning in 1863, this indicates the house would be at least over 150 years old. The architectural design is Greek Revival and Italianate styles. It is a two-story home. In 1980, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

With the house sitting prominently on a hill that overlooks Stinson Creek and the original town of Fulton, it continues to be a landmark. To the northeast of the property is a city park the Hockaday family gave to the City of Fulton.

The Hockaday family

The Hockaday family settled in Callaway County from the South. They were looking for better opportunities and carried their southern influences with them. From the appearance of their home, it gives you the impression they were trying to recreate a vision of the South. John A. Hockaday built the house on the hill.

John attended Westminster College and established a law practice in 1860. He also became the city attorney and in 1874, was elected attorney general. In 1877, he was a member of the Board of Curators at the University of Missouri. He was a member of the Board of Managers of the State Lunatic Asylum at Fulton too. In addition, he served as a commissioner for the School for the Education of the Deaf and a Board of Trustees member at Westminster College.

After John died, his son acquired the family home which continued to be passed through the family until 1963 when it was deeded to Westminster College. In 1964, it was sold to a private owner.

The papers including newspaper clippings and other personal items of John A. Hockaday and his wife, Edith Langstaff Hockaday, can be viewed at a State Historical Society of Missouri research center. They encourage setting up an appointment to ensure the materials you request are at the center you go to. Research centers are located in Springfield, St. Louis, Cape Girardeau, Rolla, Columbia, and Kansas City.

