The Rotunda in Hermann, Missouri is a historical building once used in wine competitions and horticultural exhibits

The Rotunda building in Hermann, MO. Rotunda Building photo via Facebook.

The historic Rotunda building is located at Hermann, Missouri which rests in Gasconade County. It's a red brick, octagon-shaped building that was built in 1864. It was intended to be the Gasconade County Agricultural Association's exhibition hall in its earlier days. The association built the Rotunda building for $2,000 back then which would be $37,747 in today's dollars. Currently, it's used for events in the community.

The building is only one story tall with a pavilion roof and two cupolas. In the late 19th century, it was a popular building surrounded by the activity of agricultural fairs. This included yearly wine competitions too. Hermann is well known for being a producer of a lot of wine.

What used to be fairgrounds is now a city park. The Rotunda is what remains as far as a building that was the center of fairs. It still holds its appearance and "architectural heritage of Hermann." It can house up to 250 people.

The Rotunda is associated with the German settlement of Hermann, a city known for wine-producing. The city demonstrates the German building traditions as well as the craftsmanship. When the building was constructed, it provided a place for wine-judging and horticultural exhibits.

In 1995, the Rotunda building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The climate-controlled building, which can accommodate up to 250 people, may be rented for private functions. Tables and chairs are available. For information, call the City Office, 573-486-5400. (Source.)

City of Hermann

Hermann has been the county seat of Gasconade County, Missouri since 1842. According to the 2020 census, the population was 2,185. Aside from having wineries that provide a fair amount of the state's wine, Hermann also boasts about being the sausage-making capital of Missouri.

Early morning sun lights up the fall colors down Market Street in Hermann, Missouri. Davekeiser, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The founder of Hermann is George Frederick Bayer. Click here for more information about the early beginnings of Hermann.

Thank you for reading.