The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City Monarchs

Buildings along US 62 in Howardville, Missouri. Brian Stansberry, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Howardville is located in New Madrid County, Missouri. It's a small town founded by Travis B. Howard, a notable African American educator. He was also the town's first mayor.

Howard graduated from Tuskegee Institute. He drew inspiration from Booker T. Washington who believed that one of the important factors to help lift African Americans out of poverty was in becoming land owners.

Howard bought 200 acres in the late 1940s and a lot of that land is now Howardville. He sold off lots to sharecroppers who were displaced. In 1953, Howardville became incorporated.

The city is located along U.S. Routes 61/62 and is west of New Madrid and the Mississippi River. The population has been experiencing a decline and the last census recorded a population of 277.

In 1958, Howardville High School opened. During the 1960s, when county schools were integrated, the high school operated as a junior high school through 1980. It was the largest building in Howardville.

Even though there were issues like overcrowding and low teacher salaries (which teachers continue to experience), the school had a good reputation and provided quality education. In later years, it was consolidated with the New Madrid Couty R-I School District. After 1985, the old school building ceased operations.

The name has changed -- often. Originally Lilbourn East High School, the building became Howardville High School, then Howardville Junior High School and later Central High School West Campus. (Source.)

In January 2018, the high school building was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It's also listed on the Missouri State Historic Register.

Elston Howard

Travis Howard's son, Elston Howard, was a Major League Baseball player who was notable as being the first African American player for the New York Yankees. Elston was a catcher and left fielder.

Elston Howard during warmup at Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York. Arnie Lee, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Elston's baseball career spanned over 14 years. He also played for the Kansas City Monarchs and the Boston Red Sox. From 1969 to 1979, he served on the Yankees' coaching staff. Sadly, after a prominent career, he died at the age of 51 on December 14, 1980, from a heart condition known as myocarditis.

Howardville High School building

There were plans to transform the abandoned high school into a community center.

Howardville High School in Howardville, Missouri (photo taken Oct. 2017). Brian Stansberry, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

As reported in May 2021, in the Standard Democrat,

A grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for $600,000 will fund the first steps in helping four Southeast Missouri communities in cleaning up contaminated sites and rebuilding.

Officials from the EPA announced the grant to the Howardville Community Betterment Committee on Friday during a special presentation outside of the former Howardville High School. (Source.)

Howardville was also previously selected for a brownfields cleanup grant to clean up the school because the site was "contaminated with inorganic contaminants and metals."

There's so much history associated with this school building. Click here to read more about the history of Howard, Howardville, and the development of the school.

Thank you for reading.