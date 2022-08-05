Kansas City, MO

The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City Monarchs

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRp8K_0h6eyVew00
Buildings along US 62 in Howardville, Missouri.Brian Stansberry, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Howardville is located in New Madrid County, Missouri. It's a small town founded by Travis B. Howard, a notable African American educator. He was also the town's first mayor.

Howard graduated from Tuskegee Institute. He drew inspiration from Booker T. Washington who believed that one of the important factors to help lift African Americans out of poverty was in becoming land owners.

Howard bought 200 acres in the late 1940s and a lot of that land is now Howardville. He sold off lots to sharecroppers who were displaced. In 1953, Howardville became incorporated.

The city is located along U.S. Routes 61/62 and is west of New Madrid and the Mississippi River. The population has been experiencing a decline and the last census recorded a population of 277.

In 1958, Howardville High School opened. During the 1960s, when county schools were integrated, the high school operated as a junior high school through 1980. It was the largest building in Howardville.

Even though there were issues like overcrowding and low teacher salaries (which teachers continue to experience), the school had a good reputation and provided quality education. In later years, it was consolidated with the New Madrid Couty R-I School District. After 1985, the old school building ceased operations.

The name has changed -- often. Originally Lilbourn East High School, the building became Howardville High School, then Howardville Junior High School and later Central High School West Campus. (Source.)

In January 2018, the high school building was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It's also listed on the Missouri State Historic Register.

Elston Howard

Travis Howard's son, Elston Howard, was a Major League Baseball player who was notable as being the first African American player for the New York Yankees. Elston was a catcher and left fielder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTW65_0h6eyVew00
Elston Howard during warmup at Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York.Arnie Lee, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Elston's baseball career spanned over 14 years. He also played for the Kansas City Monarchs and the Boston Red Sox. From 1969 to 1979, he served on the Yankees' coaching staff. Sadly, after a prominent career, he died at the age of 51 on December 14, 1980, from a heart condition known as myocarditis.

Howardville High School building

There were plans to transform the abandoned high school into a community center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMnHn_0h6eyVew00
Howardville High School in Howardville, Missouri (photo taken Oct. 2017).Brian Stansberry, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

As reported in May 2021, in the Standard Democrat,

A grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for $600,000 will fund the first steps in helping four Southeast Missouri communities in cleaning up contaminated sites and rebuilding.
Officials from the EPA announced the grant to the Howardville Community Betterment Committee on Friday during a special presentation outside of the former Howardville High School. (Source.)

Howardville was also previously selected for a brownfields cleanup grant to clean up the school because the site was "contaminated with inorganic contaminants and metals."

There's so much history associated with this school building. Click here to read more about the history of Howard, Howardville, and the development of the school.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Historical School# Howardville MO# Travis Howard# Elston Howard# Missouri History

Comments / 2

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author; 30 years of legal secretarial experience; BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. Thinker, giver, and lover of life. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, truth, non-fiction, reading, history, and travel.

Kansas City, MO
7906 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Kansas City, MO

The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her time

Architect Nelle Elizabeth Peters (b. Dec.11, 1884, d. Oct. 7, 1974).Source: Pioneering Women. Nellie Peters (b. Dec. 11, 1884, d. Oct. 7, 1974) was 89 at her passing. At birth, she was Nellie Elizabeth Nichols. Born in Niagra, North Dakota, and raised on a prairie farm, she had been interested in drawing early on. Since I used to live in South Dakota, it wasn't hard to imagine the landscape she lived on.

Read full story
Saline County, MO

The Neff Tavern Smokehouse originally built by Isaac Neff in the 1800s stands in Saline County, Missouri

The Neff Smoke Tavern. (Edited for brightness.)Source: Santa Fe Trails Historic Sites. Six miles west of Arrow Rock, Missouri, there is an old smokehouse that's on the old Santa Fe Trail. It's located in Napton in Saline County.

Read full story
Trenton, MO

The historic Jewett Norris Library in Trenton, Missouri was dedicated on October 31, 1891

Jeweitt Norris Library.Keith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Jewett Norris Library also referred to as the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library is a historic library. It's a two-and-a-half-story building that was built in 1891. The architectural design is Romanesque Revival style made of red brick and limestone.

Read full story

The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, Missouri

John Augustus Hockaday house located in Fulton, Missouri.Photo by Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons. Before the Hockaday house was built, the family first lived in a log home above Stinson Creek. That was the home where John Augustus Hockaday was born.

Read full story
2 comments
Hermann, MO

The Rotunda in Hermann, Missouri is a historical building once used in wine competitions and horticultural exhibits

The Rotunda building in Hermann, MO.Rotunda Building photo via Facebook. The historic Rotunda building is located at Hermann, Missouri which rests in Gasconade County. It's a red brick, octagon-shaped building that was built in 1864. It was intended to be the Gasconade County Agricultural Association's exhibition hall in its earlier days. The association built the Rotunda building for $2,000 back then which would be $37,747 in today's dollars. Currently, it's used for events in the community.

Read full story

The Frenchtown Historic District in St. Charles County, Missouri has been a project of restoration and revitalization

Frenchtown Historic District home.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Frenchtown Historic District is considered a national historic district in St. Charles, Missouri housed between N. Fifth, Clark, and French Streets and the Missouri River. There are over 200 buildings that contribute to the area's historical significance.

Read full story
1 comments

The historical octagon-shaped or round barns across America were beneficial to early settlers and farmers

J. F. Roberts Octagonal Barn.Rcool1234, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historical J.F. Roberts Octagonal Barn built in Rea, Missouri (see above) in Andrew County was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1999. It's an octagon-shaped, two-story barn that was built in 1900. J.F. Roberts reached out to a local carpenter named Columbus Hobson to come up with the plans to construct a cattle barn. In 1946, the barn was acquired by Clifford Clark and his son, Paul, as they were raising Aberdeen Angus cattle. The original intention of the barn was still being implemented according to the NRHP Nomination Form signed in October 1999.

Read full story
Saint Charles County, MO

The historic Meier General Store in St. Charles County, Missouri was family owned for three generations

The Meier General Store.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There's a historic general store located in New Melle, Missouri in St. Charles County. It's called the Meier General Store and later known as Butler Bros. Grocer Co. which is voluntarily dissolved.

Read full story
1 comments

The Hunter-Dawson home in New Madrid, Missouri is a state historical site and museum

Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri.Jonathunder, GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons. Here, we have the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site located in New Madrid, Missouri. The property is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and it’s a historic house museum. This house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. It's also been referred to as the Bootheel's Majestic Mansion.

Read full story
3 comments
Lee's Summit, MO

Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic Places

Lee's Summit, Missouri Downtown Historic District.Glenn Kinyon, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Lee's Summit is a city located in Missouri spanning mostly Jackson County and part of Cass County. It is the sixth largest city in Missouri and the Kansas City Metropolitan area. Having family in Lee's Summit, I am there often.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habits

Kansas City Star headquarters in August 2006.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. It’s no surprise that reading the news on the internet replaced a lot of hard copy subscriptions and even shut down some smaller publications. Technology changed the routine of going to your doorstep to pick up the news you would catch up on along with morning coffee.

Read full story
5 comments
Laclede, MO

General John J. "Black Jack" Pershing's boyhood home in Laclede, Missouri is a State Historic Site

View of the General John J. Pershing House, Laclede, Missouri.Anthony Apostoloaros, photographer for HABS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources maintains General John J. Pershing's boyhood home. It's treated as a state historic site.

Read full story
3 comments
Missouri State

The laws on stigmatized property in Missouri may or may not affect your decision to purchase a home

Photo by Emily Campbell on Unsplash. Stigmatized property is a term used by real estate agents or sellers associated with a potential buyer who might walk away from the real property for reasons unrelated to its structure, features, or condition.

Read full story
8 comments

The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821

Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Saint Joseph, MO

The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interest

Mount Mora Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. Photo by poster in September 2007.Author unkn., CCA-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest public cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri is Mount Mora Cemetery. This cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. It's been said this cemetery was for the elite and considering who was buried there, that might be true.

Read full story

The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913

Original Sears, Roebuck & Co. Warehouse is now apartments.Crewbrom, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons. I used to drive by this building pictured above every day on my way home from work. As far as I remember, it's been used as a living space called Park Lofts. Recently, I learned it was a warehouse constructed in 1912 for Sears, Roebuck and Company. If you work in downtown North Kansas City, it's a convenient find.

Read full story
2 comments
North Kansas City, MO

The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008

Armour Theatre Building.Ovivas, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Armour Theatre Building (aka Screenland Armour) is historic and fits in nicely with the business district of North Kansas City, Missouri. In 1928, the prominent Kansas City architectural firm, Keene & Simpson, designed this structure. It's a two-story brick building that includes a Spanish Eclectic style design. It has a Mission tile roof with glazed terra cotta detailing. There are also community rooms and offices inside. In 2008, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its day

Ambassador Theatre, St.Louis, MO in 1926.CharmaineZoe's Marvelous Melange from England, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In 1926, the work of Chicago architects, C.W. and George L. Rapp (Rapp & Rapp), came to life with the Ambassador Theatre that used to sit at N. 7th and Locust Streets in St. Louis, Missouri. The architectural firm was recognized as being nationally known for its prominent work of office and theater buildings. The architectural design was French Renaissance style.

Read full story
4 comments
Fredericktown, MO

The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today

Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy