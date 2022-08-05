Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic Places

Lee's Summit, Missouri Downtown Historic District. Glenn Kinyon, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Lee's Summit is a city located in Missouri spanning mostly Jackson County and part of Cass County. It is the sixth largest city in Missouri and the Kansas City Metropolitan area. Having family in Lee's Summit, I am there often.

History of the city's name

The city was initially called the Town of Strother. It was founded by William B. Howard in 1865.

In 1842, Howard left Kentucky to come to Jackson County. In 1844, he married Maria D. Strother. By 1850, they had 833 acres and a homestead that was north of town. In 1862, Howard was arrested for being a Confederate. After he was paroled, he and his family went back to Kentucky during the Civil War. After the war, Howard came back to Jackson County. Being aware that the Missouri Pacific Railroad was surveying the land for a route, He platted out 70 acres for the town in 1865 and named it Town of Strother after his wife.

In 1868, the name of the town was changed to Town of Lee's Summit. Allegedly, this was to pay tribute to an earlier settler named Dr. Pleasant John Graves Lea. In 1849, Dr. Lea moved to Jackson County from Tennessee. In 1855, he was listed as a postmaster in Big Cedar. He was killed during the Border War.

Locals as well as the railroad wanted to honor Dr. Lea by naming the town after him. His farm was close to the path of the railroad tracks on a high point of land. At the site of the proposed depot was where his murder occurred. The name of Lea's Summit was chosen. The highest elevation of the Missouri Pacific Railroad between Kansas City and St. Louis of Dr. Lea's land influenced the name "Summit." Lea's was misspelled, however, as Lees (no apostrophe). At some point, the apostrophe was added and the spelling error has continued to remain as it was. In 1868, the state legislature was petitioned by the town to incorporate the name as the Town of Lee's Summit. "The discrepancy in the spelling of "Lea" has been attributed to railroad sign painters."

Dr. Lea’s niece, Myra Inman, kept a diary during the Civil War, which was published by Mercer University Press in 2000, edited by William R. Snell, under the title A Diary of the Civil War in East Tennessee. (Source.)

Some say, especially those who sympathized with the South as they began to move into Missouri, that the town was named after Civil War General Robert E. Lee.

City history

In 1913, lumber company owner, R.A. Long, started building his estate called Longview Farm. When the building was completed, there was a mansion, five barns, and 42 buildings on 1,700 acres. The farm also included the Longview Chapel Christian Church. It certainly was a grand estate.

Longview Farm mansion. Cropped; orig. image by Sharonclay022, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

One of the horse barns is now Longview Farm Elementary. Longview Community College is also on the farm site. Both the church and the mansion are on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The farm was listed on the NRHP in 1985. Also located on the farm is Longview Lake.

Also found in Lee's Summit are Missouri Town 1855 and Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery (est. 1865).

In 2010, Lee's Summit was ranked the 27th out of 100 cities as the best city to live in. As of the 2020 census, the population was 101,108. According to Lee's Summit Economic Development Council, the top five employers of Lee's Summit are Lee's Summit R-7 Schools, National Benefits Center, Truman Medical Center Lakewood, Saint Luke's Health System, and John Knox Village.

Downtown historic district

There are numerous structures and buildings that contribute to the significance of Lee's Summit Downtown Historic District. The Lee's Summit Downtown Historic District was added to the list on the National Register of Historic Places on August 17, 2005. Also added was the Lee's Summit Post Office on August 23, 2018.

Some of the land purchased by Howard is what is now known as the downtown historic district. The district is roughly housed within Second, Douglas, Fourth, and Market Streets. There are so many options there including shops, Farmer's Market, restaurants, and event venues,

Downtown Lee’s Summit is a recipient of the Great American Main Street Award®, naming it one of the Top 5 downtowns in the nation. (Source.)

Thank you for reading.