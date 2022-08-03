Historic Hotel Phillips is as elegant as ever with its interior of Art Deco design

Hotel Phillips, Kansas City, MO. Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The historic Hotel Phillips located on 12th Street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri is 91 years old. It was built in 1931 and has 217 rooms.

The hotel that used to be on the site was the Glennon Hotel where former President Harry S. Truman operated a haberdashery (men's clothing and accessories) shop.

One of the ground floor store rooms referred to was leased by two recently returned World War I veterans, Harry S. Truman and Eddie Jacobson. The 1920 city directory states: Truman & Jacobson, Inc., Harry S. Truman, Edw. Jacobson, men's furng. 104 W. 12th. (Source.)

The hotel operated for a decade from 1920 to 1930 before it was demolished to make way for the construction of a new hotel called Hotel Phillips.

Hotel Phillips opens in 1931

At the time Hotel Phillips was constructed, the cost was $1.6 million which would be $32,902,099 in today's dollars. At 20 stories high, the hotel opened in February 1931 with 450 rooms. It was the tallest hotel in Kansas City.

During the 1990s, for a while, it operated under the name of Radisson Suite Hotel Kansas City. It was purchased by Marcus Corporation in 2001 which owned and operated the hotel for 14 years. In October 2015, the hotel was sold to Arbor Lodging Partners, and it was renovated and became part of the Curio Collection by Hilton.

Hotel restoration

In 2016, new owners, NVN Hotels and Arbor Lodging Partners completed a $20 million renovation and restoration bringing the hotel back to its original 1930s beauty. Both companies have since merged. They conduct business as debt and equity investors in the hospitality industry.

It's a classic example of Art Deco architecture. The Art Deco details from the 1930s are still in place.

Listed on the National Registry of Historic Places since 1979, the hotel has hosted many a celebrity in its rooms, from Tina Turner to John Barrymore and many others as they perform nearby. (Source.)

The goddess of Dawn

One of the interesting attractions is an 11-foot statue replicating the Goddess of Dawn who is known as the light of hospitality and mother of the stars. It overlooks the lobby. The sculptor of the statue was Jorgen Dreyer.

This statue was sculpted by Norwegian-born Jorgen C. Dreyer in 1932 for the Hotel Phillips. Dcj3616, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

The 10Best, a division of USA Today, lists Hotel Phillips as one of the best places to stay in Kansas City. The venue is stunning in its interior. Go for the history.

Scratch-made breakfast, lunch, dinner or happy hour fare is a hallmark of the hotel's full-service 12 Baltimore Bar and Café. Hotel Phillips offers guests a seamless blend of antique craftsmanship and modern comfort. (Source.)

