Kansas City, MO

Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habits

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLgbc_0h2Db9KX00
Kansas City Star headquarters in August 2006.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons.

It’s no surprise that reading the news on the internet replaced a lot of hard copy subscriptions and even shut down some smaller publications. Technology changed the routine of going to your doorstep to pick up the news you would catch up on along with morning coffee.

Some paper history

The Kansas City Star has been published since 1880 and has won several Pulitzer Prizes. It is the longest-running newspaper in Kansas City. The operation of this paper ran from the building pictured above for 95 years. It helped the career of President Harry S. Truman and is notable as being the newspaper where author Ernest Hemingway worked on perfecting his writing. From October 1917 to April 1918, Hemingway was reported for the Star.

When the paper began, it was called The Kansas City Evening Star by William Rockhill Nelson and Samuel E. Morss. Nelson and Morss came from Indiana to Missouri after selling a newspaper there called the Fort Wayne News Sentinel.

Due to health reasons, Morss left the newspaper business in 1881 which turned over the content as well as the tone to Nelson. During this time, other competitors were the Kansas City Evening Mail, The Kansas City Times, and The Kansas City Journal.

For the next thirty-four years, Nelson used the Star as the voice for the betterment of Kansas City, rallying against political corruption and advocating for civic reform and improvements. Nelson’s business decisions, such as selling issues for two cents each, undercutting competing newspapers, and focusing coverage on local news instead of national stories and advertisements, popularized the Star and drove up subscriptions. (Source.)

In 1882, Nelson bought The Kansas City Evening Mail (published from 1880 to 1882) and in 1885, he changed the name to The Kansas City Star (now 142 years old). In 1890, Nelson started The Weekly Kansas City Star (published from 1908 to 1952). In 1894, he started The Sunday Kansas City Star. In 1901, Nelson purchased The Kansas City Times (published from 1908 to 1990).

The former President Truman even worked in the mailroom wrapping newspapers for a couple of weeks in the summer of 1902.

In 1915, when Nelson died, he had a clause in his will indicating the newspaper was to support his wife and daughter and then be sold. In 1921, Nelson’s wife died. When Nelson died, his daughter and husband ran the paper.

Under [Laura's] leadership, The Star printed its first photograph and first comics, both banned by her father, and began WDAF Radio as part of The Star empire. (Source.)

Initially, Nelson didn't approve of his daughter's relationship with her husband, Irwin.

Irwin, as editor of the paper, initiated the employee purchase of the newspaper to keep it local. The stock was distributed to employees after Irwindied in 1927 of a heart attack in New York. Proceeds from the sale including remains of Nelson's fortune were donated to build the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Laura died the previous year in a Baltimore hotel room.

The Star had its role in American politics that began in the late 1920s with Herbert Hoover being nominated at the 1928 Republican Convention held in Kansas City. This role would continue through 1960 when Dwight D.Eisenhower concluded his presidency.

In 1942, The Kansas City Journal stopped its publication and probably suffered once Tom Pendergast began to lose power.

Ownership goes corporate

In 1977, The Kansas City Times and The Kansas City Star were purchased by Capital Cities and while under its ownership, won three Pulitzer Prizes. By 1990, The Kansas City Star turned into a morning newspaper and the Times stopped publication. In 1996, The Walt Disney Company bought Capital Cities and sold it to Knight Ridder the following year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0k7D_0h2Db9KX00
Kansas City Star printing plant.Photo by poster (Aug. 2006); CC-SA 2.5, Wikimedia Commons.

During Knight Ridder's ownership, a $199 million construction of the glass-enclosed printing and distribution plant was underway. It is a huge building that is two blocks long. It's pretty dramatic when you drive by it. Taking about four years to build, it helped to revitalize the downtown area of Kansas City. Printing out of the new plant began in June 2006, the same month and year that the McClatchy Company purchased Knight Ridder.

In early 2020, Chatham Asset Management LLC bought the McClatchy Company at an auction when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In November 2020, it was reported by the Star that printing was going to be moved to a third-party resource, (Des Moines Register). The glass building had become too large for current needs and relocating printing had economic value. Obviously, since the pandemic began in 2020, a lot of the news staff were working remotely.

The Star sold the glass building on McGee St. to Ambassador Hospitality, LLC in 2019, entering into a lease-back agreement. It's being leased back for 15 years with annual payments by McClatchy Company.

December 2020 newspaper apology associated with past racism

The Star is now apologizing for its actions, and has published the first part of six-part package examining the Star's coverage of Kansas City. (Source.)

In December 2020, the President and Editor of the Star, Mike Fannin, published an apology for the newspaper’s lack of representation of a community and by community, I’m referring to African-American Kansas Citians.

Click here to read the apology. Imagine the embarrassment of current news staffers to read past issues going back years. But it wasn't the only publication to issue an apology.

The old Kansas City Star building

The massive three-story building housed the paper’s administrative/editorial offices and production facilities until 2005 when printing and distribution operations moved to a new purpose-built facility. Office and editorial functions remained in the historic building until it was sold for redevelopment in 2018. (Source.)

The old Kansas City Star Building is located at 1729 Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri. The architectural design of the building as noted on the nomination form to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places is "a unique and rare expression of the Italian Villa style in Kansas City." The well-known Chicago architect, Jarvis Hunt, designed the building which housed offices until 2018 when the building was sold for redevelopment.

In June 2019, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. As a current subscriber to The Kansas City Star online, I may not receive a hard copy anymore, but I still value receiving locally written news that's been around for over a century.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Historical Building# Kansas City Star# Missouri History# Historical Newspaper# William Rockhill Nelson

Comments / 5

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author; 30 years of legal secretarial experience; BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. Thinker, giver, and lover of life. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, truth, non-fiction, reading, history, and travel.

Kansas City, MO
7734 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Kansas City, MO

The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City Monarchs

Buildings along US 62 in Howardville, Missouri.Brian Stansberry, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Howardville is located in New Madrid County, Missouri. It's a small town founded by Travis B. Howard, a notable African American educator. He was also the town's first mayor.

Read full story
1 comments
New Madrid, MO

The Hunter-Dawson home in New Madrid, Missouri is a state historical site and museum

Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri.Jonathunder, GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons. Here, we have the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site located in New Madrid, Missouri. The property is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and it’s a historic house museum. This house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. It's also been referred to as the Bootheel's Majestic Mansion.

Read full story
1 comments
Lee's Summit, MO

Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic Places

Lee's Summit, Missouri Downtown Historic District.Glenn Kinyon, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Lee's Summit is a city located in Missouri spanning mostly Jackson County and part of Cass County. It is the sixth largest city in Missouri and the Kansas City Metropolitan area. Having family in Lee's Summit, I am there often.

Read full story
1 comments
Laclede, MO

General John J. "Black Jack" Pershing's boyhood home in Laclede, Missouri is a State Historic Site

View of the General John J. Pershing House, Laclede, Missouri.Anthony Apostoloaros, photographer for HABS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources maintains General John J. Pershing's boyhood home. It's treated as a state historic site.

Read full story
2 comments
Missouri State

The laws on stigmatized property in Missouri may or may not affect your decision to purchase a home

Photo by Emily Campbell on Unsplash. Stigmatized property is a term used by real estate agents or sellers associated with a potential buyer who might walk away from the real property for reasons unrelated to its structure, features, or condition.

Read full story
7 comments
Lincoln County, MO

The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821

Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Saint Joseph, MO

The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interest

Mount Mora Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. Photo by poster in September 2007.Author unkn., CCA-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest public cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri is Mount Mora Cemetery. This cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. It's been said this cemetery was for the elite and considering who was buried there, that might be true.

Read full story
North Kansas City, MO

The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913

Original Sears, Roebuck & Co. Warehouse is now apartments.Crewbrom, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons. I used to drive by this building pictured above every day on my way home from work. As far as I remember, it's been used as a living space called Park Lofts. Recently, I learned it was a warehouse constructed in 1912 for Sears, Roebuck and Company. If you work in downtown North Kansas City, it's a convenient find.

Read full story
2 comments
North Kansas City, MO

The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008

Armour Theatre Building.Ovivas, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Armour Theatre Building (aka Screenland Armour) is historic and fits in nicely with the business district of North Kansas City, Missouri. In 1928, the prominent Kansas City architectural firm, Keene & Simpson, designed this structure. It's a two-story brick building that includes a Spanish Eclectic style design. It has a Mission tile roof with glazed terra cotta detailing. There are also community rooms and offices inside. In 2008, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its day

Ambassador Theatre, St.Louis, MO in 1926.CharmaineZoe's Marvelous Melange from England, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In 1926, the work of Chicago architects, C.W. and George L. Rapp (Rapp & Rapp), came to life with the Ambassador Theatre that used to sit at N. 7th and Locust Streets in St. Louis, Missouri. The architectural firm was recognized as being nationally known for its prominent work of office and theater buildings. The architectural design was French Renaissance style.

Read full story
3 comments
Fredericktown, MO

The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today

Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
3 comments
Gallatin, MO

The beautiful historic A. Taylor Ray house built in 1896 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980

A. Taylor Ray home in Daviess County, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The A. Taylor Ray House built in 1896 is amazing to look at as well as to study the details that make it amazing. This house is also known as the Tuggle House. This historic find is located in Gallatin, Missouri. In 1980, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
2 comments
Mexico, MO

The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years old

Graceland, aka Ross House and John Clark House, Mexico, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historical Ross House (referred to as the Graceland Mansion) in Audrain County is owned by the Audrain County Historical Society and houses its office and museums. Architecturally, it is a two-story dwelling in Classical Revival with Italianate-style elements.

Read full story
Jackson County, MO

The historical Jackson County Truman Courthouse in Independence, Missouri offers tours

Correction: A previous statement indicating the Truman Courthouse does not have county offices has been corrected. Jackson County Courthouse, Independence, MO.Source: TheCatalyst31 with modifications by Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
4 comments
Adair County, MO

The historical Captain Thomas C. Harris House is also known as the Parrish Place in Kirksville, Adair County, Missouri

The Captain Thomas C. Harris House, also known as the Parrish Place.Catfilmnior a.k.a. Carol Baier, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Captain Thomas C. Harris House constructed in 1875 is located in Adair County in Kirksville, Missouri. It's also known as Parrish Place. The Victorian home has two stories and the design is Italianate-style. The photo above was taken in October 2009.

Read full story
Nodaway County, MO

The Historical Caleb Burns house in Maryville, Nodaway County, Missouri is 176 years old and can be toured

Caleb Burns house in Maryville, Missouri. Photo by poster in August 2006.Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.5 Generic license. In 1980, the historical home known as the Caleb Burns House in Maryville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, this house is 176 years old.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Architect Louis S. Curtiss was considered 'the Frank Lloyd Wright of Kansas City' and left his mark on several buildings

Louis Curtiss studio building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The studio building of architect Louis Curtiss in Kansas City Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The three-story building was designed by Curtiss and built in downtown Kansas City in 1909. He also died here at his drafting table on June 24, 1924 near his 58th birthday. His studio was on the second floor and he lived on the third floor.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Joseph, MO

Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri documents the Pony Express history of 'fast mail'

Pony Express stables in St. Joseph, Missouri.Poster photo (Aug. 2006); Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.5 Generic. The Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri documents the history of the Pony Express which was the first method of fast mail delivery from the Missouri River to the Pacific coast. In the modern day, the National Pony Express Association (NPEA) continues to keep the memory alive of the Pony Express by performing re-rides each year. This museum is supposed to be the most complete museum of history documenting the Pony Express.

Read full story
2 comments
Wildwood, MO

The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years old

The Big Chief Restaurant.Photo by Liezl Moss; Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported. The journey from Chicago to California along U.S. Route 66 was so convenient. When more people started driving that one highway to get to the west coast and vice versa, then building hotels and restaurants was next to accommodate travelers as well as profitable businesses.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy