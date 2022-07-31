The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4clJnr_0gyrCQu800
Original Sears, Roebuck & Co. Warehouse is now apartments.Crewbrom, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

I used to drive by this building pictured above every day on my way home from work. As far as I remember, it's been used as a living space called Park Lofts. Recently, I learned it was a warehouse constructed in 1912 for Sears, Roebuck and Company. If you work in downtown North Kansas City, it's a convenient find.

Other names for the Sears, Roebuck and Company Warehouse Building were Missouri Poster and Sign Company, Inc. and Bellas Hess Antique Mall. The warehouse in itself is historical. It's a nine-story building that was intended to store merchandise for Sears. Construction of the warehouse began in 1912. The architectural features of the building are Late Gothic Revival and Chicago school style.

With the success of the Sears building, other industrial firms moved to North Kansas City between 1913 and 1915. Sears didn't expand their building. It only used part of the building space and eventually moved. The upper six floors were leased by Sears & Roebuck and during World War I, the lower floors were still used for distribution. A portion of the middlefloors served as soldier barracks. In 1925, Sears vacated the building in North Kansas City to move across the river to Kansas City. Throughout the years, other businesses occupied the building until it was finally repurposed into apartment lofts.

The building is located west of Interstate-35 which is convenient. It's in good condition as there were minimal alterations made to the old industrial building which was essentially made of brick and stone.

The presence of Sears helped anchor North Kansas City's industrial center, which developed quickly during the early 1910s. (Source.)

In 1997, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Historical Building# North Kansas City MO# Sears Warehouse# Park Lofts

Comments / 1

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author; 30 years of legal secretarial experience; BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. Thinker, giver, and lover of life. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, truth, non-fiction, reading, history, and travel.

Kansas City, MO
7636 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Kansas City, MO

Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habits

Kansas City Star headquarters in August 2006.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. It’s no surprise that reading the news on the internet replaced a lot of hard copy subscriptions and even shut down some smaller publications. Technology changed the routine of going to your doorstep to pick up the news you would catch up on along with morning coffee.

Read full story
5 comments
Laclede, MO

General John J. "Black Jack" Pershing's boyhood home in Laclede, Missouri is a State Historic Site

View of the General John J. Pershing House, Laclede, Missouri.Anthony Apostoloaros, photographer for HABS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources maintains General John J. Pershing's boyhood home. It's treated as a state historic site.

Read full story
4 comments
Missouri State

The laws on stigmatized property in Missouri may or may not affect your decision to purchase a home

Photo by Emily Campbell on Unsplash. Stigmatized property is a term used by real estate agents or sellers associated with a potential buyer who might walk away from the real property for reasons unrelated to its structure, features, or condition.

Read full story
5 comments
Lincoln County, MO

The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821

Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Saint Joseph, MO

The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interest

Mount Mora Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. Photo by poster in September 2007.Author unkn., CCA-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest public cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri is Mount Mora Cemetery. This cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. It's been said this cemetery was for the elite and considering who was buried there, that might be true.

Read full story
North Kansas City, MO

The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008

Armour Theatre Building.Ovivas, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Armour Theatre Building (aka Screenland Armour) is historic and fits in nicely with the business district of North Kansas City, Missouri. In 1928, the prominent Kansas City architectural firm, Keene & Simpson, designed this structure. It's a two-story brick building that includes a Spanish Eclectic style design. It has a Mission tile roof with glazed terra cotta detailing. There are also community rooms and offices inside. In 2008, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its day

Ambassador Theatre, St.Louis, MO in 1926.CharmaineZoe's Marvelous Melange from England, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In 1926, the work of Chicago architects, C.W. and George L. Rapp (Rapp & Rapp), came to life with the Ambassador Theatre that used to sit at N. 7th and Locust Streets in St. Louis, Missouri. The architectural firm was recognized as being nationally known for its prominent work of office and theater buildings. The architectural design was French Renaissance style.

Read full story
3 comments
Fredericktown, MO

The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today

Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
3 comments
Gallatin, MO

The beautiful historic A. Taylor Ray house built in 1896 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980

A. Taylor Ray home in Daviess County, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The A. Taylor Ray House built in 1896 is amazing to look at as well as to study the details that make it amazing. This house is also known as the Tuggle House. This historic find is located in Gallatin, Missouri. In 1980, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
2 comments
Mexico, MO

The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years old

Graceland, aka Ross House and John Clark House, Mexico, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historical Ross House (referred to as the Graceland Mansion) in Audrain County is owned by the Audrain County Historical Society and houses its office and museums. Architecturally, it is a two-story dwelling in Classical Revival with Italianate-style elements.

Read full story
Jackson County, MO

The historical Jackson County Truman Courthouse in Independence, Missouri offers tours

Correction: A previous statement indicating the Truman Courthouse does not have county offices has been corrected. Jackson County Courthouse, Independence, MO.Source: TheCatalyst31 with modifications by Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
4 comments
Adair County, MO

The historical Captain Thomas C. Harris House is also known as the Parrish Place in Kirksville, Adair County, Missouri

The Captain Thomas C. Harris House, also known as the Parrish Place.Catfilmnior a.k.a. Carol Baier, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Captain Thomas C. Harris House constructed in 1875 is located in Adair County in Kirksville, Missouri. It's also known as Parrish Place. The Victorian home has two stories and the design is Italianate-style. The photo above was taken in October 2009.

Read full story
Nodaway County, MO

The Historical Caleb Burns house in Maryville, Nodaway County, Missouri is 176 years old and can be toured

Caleb Burns house in Maryville, Missouri. Photo by poster in August 2006.Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.5 Generic license. In 1980, the historical home known as the Caleb Burns House in Maryville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, this house is 176 years old.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Architect Louis S. Curtiss was considered 'the Frank Lloyd Wright of Kansas City' and left his mark on several buildings

Louis Curtiss studio building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The studio building of architect Louis Curtiss in Kansas City Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The three-story building was designed by Curtiss and built in downtown Kansas City in 1909. He also died here at his drafting table on June 24, 1924 near his 58th birthday. His studio was on the second floor and he lived on the third floor.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Joseph, MO

Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri documents the Pony Express history of 'fast mail'

Pony Express stables in St. Joseph, Missouri.Poster photo (Aug. 2006); Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.5 Generic. The Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri documents the history of the Pony Express which was the first method of fast mail delivery from the Missouri River to the Pacific coast. In the modern day, the National Pony Express Association (NPEA) continues to keep the memory alive of the Pony Express by performing re-rides each year. This museum is supposed to be the most complete museum of history documenting the Pony Express.

Read full story
2 comments
Wildwood, MO

The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years old

The Big Chief Restaurant.Photo by Liezl Moss; Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported. The journey from Chicago to California along U.S. Route 66 was so convenient. When more people started driving that one highway to get to the west coast and vice versa, then building hotels and restaurants was next to accommodate travelers as well as profitable businesses.

Read full story
Bunceton, MO

The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntings

The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri.HornColumbia, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1975, this mansion resting on 1,932 acres was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
5 comments
North Kansas City, MO

If you can't make it to the Hawaiian islands for that good summer meal, bring some Hawaiian Bros Island Grill home!

Image of sign taken in North Kansas City, Missouri.Image by the author. Since I used to live in Kauai, the first time I heard about Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, I had to sample the flavor at my earliest opportunity. The first location opened in Belton, Missouri in 2017. When one was opened in North Kansas City, Missouri location to serve those in the Northland, I had Aloha written all over my face — although any location near you will probably amaze your palate.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbia, MO

The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of history

Tiger Hotel.Marcus Qwertyus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1980, The Tiger Hotel in downtown Columbia, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy