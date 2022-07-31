The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913

Original Sears, Roebuck & Co. Warehouse is now apartments. Crewbrom, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

I used to drive by this building pictured above every day on my way home from work. As far as I remember, it's been used as a living space called Park Lofts. Recently, I learned it was a warehouse constructed in 1912 for Sears, Roebuck and Company. If you work in downtown North Kansas City, it's a convenient find.

Other names for the Sears, Roebuck and Company Warehouse Building were Missouri Poster and Sign Company, Inc. and Bellas Hess Antique Mall. The warehouse in itself is historical. It's a nine-story building that was intended to store merchandise for Sears. Construction of the warehouse began in 1912. The architectural features of the building are Late Gothic Revival and Chicago school style.

With the success of the Sears building, other industrial firms moved to North Kansas City between 1913 and 1915. Sears didn't expand their building. It only used part of the building space and eventually moved. The upper six floors were leased by Sears & Roebuck and during World War I, the lower floors were still used for distribution. A portion of the middlefloors served as soldier barracks. In 1925, Sears vacated the building in North Kansas City to move across the river to Kansas City. Throughout the years, other businesses occupied the building until it was finally repurposed into apartment lofts.

The building is located west of Interstate-35 which is convenient. It's in good condition as there were minimal alterations made to the old industrial building which was essentially made of brick and stone.

The presence of Sears helped anchor North Kansas City's industrial center, which developed quickly during the early 1910s. (Source.)

In 1997, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.