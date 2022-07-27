The beautiful historic A. Taylor Ray house built in 1896 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980

A. Taylor Ray home in Daviess County, Missouri. Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The A. Taylor Ray House built in 1896 is amazing to look at as well as to study the details that make it amazing. This house is also known as the Tuggle House. This historic find is located in Gallatin, Missouri. In 1980, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The design of this two-story house is referred to as free classic Queen Anne style. It sits on a limestone foundation which isn't a surprise since Missouri has plenty of limestone.

Limestone mining and utilization in Missouri began in the mid 1800s. The amount mined prior to 1920 is not known for certain. Since that time, however, reliable statistics do indicate that 3.1 billion short tons of limestone having a present value of about $17.5 billion have been mined in Missouri from 1920 to present. (Source.)

The Rays constructed their home with George Tuggle, a family member who acted as the architect. Mr.and Mrs. Ray were teachers. They gave generously to the First Baptist Church of Gallatin, and to William Jewell College located near Kansas City, Missouri.

Floyd S. Tuggle

After the Rays died, a family niece, Helen Weiser Tuggle, and her husband, Floyd, lived in the home until 1950. As you can see below, Floyd Tuggle was very active in the community.

A farmer who organized Daviess County Extension Program;

Organized Daviess County Soil and Drainage Districts;

President and chairman of the board of the First National Bank of Gallatin;

Representative in the Missouri State Legislature for four terms;

Member of the local school board for twelve years; and

Rotarian for over thirty years.

Floyd attended and graduated from the University of Missouri in 1906 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He was a successful breeder of pure-bred Shorthorn cattle. He was the owner of a lot of real estate and was a high-ranking citizen of Daviess County.

When the home was listed for sale in 2009, the below information was included:

Ornate wood work, stained glass windows, balconies and tall decorative ceilings. 4 bed and 2 1/2 bth, 5 fireplaces each being surrounded by ornate wood mantels. Over 2800 sq. ft. finished, unfinished DRY basement, Unfinished attic that could be finished for even more space! Built by A. Taylor Ray. The Home has been featured in magazines and many articles about painted Queen Ann Victorian homes and has served as a Bed and Breakfast before its current owner. (Source.)

Thank you for reading.