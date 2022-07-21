Saint Joseph, MO

Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri documents the Pony Express history of 'fast mail'

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atajj_0goCyCaT00
Pony Express stables in St. Joseph, Missouri.Poster photo (Aug. 2006); Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.5 Generic.

The Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri documents the history of the Pony Express which was the first method of fast mail delivery from the Missouri River to the Pacific coast. In the modern day, the National Pony Express Association (NPEA) continues to keep the memory alive of the Pony Express by performing re-rides each year. This museum is supposed to be the most complete museum of history documenting the Pony Express.

The fast mail service

While we have electronic communications replacing regular mail service today, from April 3, 1860 to October 26, 1861, Pony Express riders made the journey from Missouri to California during the Civil War to deliver mail. The Pony Express Museum located at 914 Penn Street, St. Joseph, Missouri has exhibits, maps, and artifacts that help educate people who come from all over to learn about the Pony Express.

Over 10,000 people came to the Pony Express 150th Sesquicentennial on April 1–3, 2010. That year, a re-ride of the Pony Express trail began on June 6 in San Francisco with the last rider galloping into St. Joseph, Missouri on June 26. This year, the short-lived method of mail delivery is 162 years old.

The museum is housed in a surviving portion of the Pike's Peak Stables, from which westward-bound Pony Express riders set out on their journey. (Source.)

In 2011, the museum's documentary, Days of the Pony Express, was written and produced by Jim Conlon with Scout Films which had a positive review by Wild West Magazine.

The Pony Express Stables

The Pony Express Stables in St. Joseph, Missouri are also known as Pike's Peak Stables. In 1858, it was initially a wood-frame one-story structure. In 1888, the exterior walls were reconstructed in brick. This building was the eastern terminus of the Pony Express and now houses the museum.

The stables were intended to contain the horses where they could be cared for. In 1860, it was purchased by Central Overland California and Pike's Peak Express Company to be used for the Pony Express. It is believed that the first run was accomplished by Johnson William ("Billie") Richardson (or William "Billy" Richardson) who left on April 3, 1860, carrying mochila (bag of mail) to the west. Richardson retrieved a horse from the stables and rode to the Patee House, also in St. Joseph, where he would collect the mochila.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03GbWJ_0goCyCaT00
Pony Express riders: Standing (left to right) Billy Richardson, Johnny Fry; seated (left to right) Charles Cliff and Gus Cliff.Ernest and Elaine Hartnagle, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

The image above is from the original tintype from the Martin E. Ismert Collection in Kansas City, Missouri.

In 1950, the Goetz Foundation restored the building creating the Pony Express National Memorial museum. In 1970, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Click here to learn more about the museum's exhibit known as the Hall of Riders.

Every June, the NPEA has organized the 2,000-mile re-rides of the trail from St. Joseph, Missouri to Sacramento, California for over 30 years. They have usually lasted for 10 days, but the 2010 sesquicentennial was over 20 days to honor the celebration across eight states. According to the NPEA President in Wyoming in 2010,

'We have 800 members, and about 550 of them will be riding. We have horse lovers, history buffs and a combination of the two. We alternate the direction, and this year we’ll be headed east from Sacramento to St. Joseph. It should be easier with less night rides (crazy stuff can happen at night, such as riders getting lost) and more time.' (Source.)

The below video provides a brief history of the Pony Express.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pony Express# History# St Joseph MO# Pony Express Museum

Comments / 2

Published by

30 years of legal secretarial experience, and a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. Thinker, giver, and lover of life. Born into Air Force service life, my life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, truth, non-fiction, reading, history, and travel.

Kansas City, MO
7244 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Jackson County, MO

The historical Jackson County Truman Courthouse in Independence, Missouri offers tours

Correction: A previous statement indicating the Truman Courthouse does not have county offices has been corrected. Jackson County Courthouse, Independence, MO.Source: TheCatalyst31 with modifications by Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
3 comments
Adair County, MO

The historical Captain Thomas C. Harris House is also known as the Parrish Place in Kirksville, Adair County, Missouri

The Captain Thomas C. Harris House, also known as the Parrish Place.Catfilmnior a.k.a. Carol Baier, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Captain Thomas C. Harris House constructed in 1875 is located in Adair County in Kirksville, Missouri. It's also known as Parrish Place. The Victorian home has two stories and the design is Italianate-style. The photo above was taken in October 2009.

Read full story
Nodaway County, MO

The Historical Caleb Burns house in Maryville, Nodaway County, Missouri is 176 years old and can be toured

Caleb Burns house in Maryville, Missouri. Photo by poster in August 2006.Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.5 Generic license. In 1980, the historical home known as the Caleb Burns House in Maryville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, this house is 176 years old.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Architect Louis S. Curtiss was considered 'the Frank Lloyd Wright of Kansas City' and left his mark on several buildings

Louis Curtiss studio building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The studio building of architect Louis Curtiss in Kansas City Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The three-story building was designed by Curtiss and built in downtown Kansas City in 1909. He also died here at his drafting table on June 24, 1924 near his 58th birthday. His studio was on the second floor and he lived on the third floor.

Read full story
1 comments
Wildwood, MO

The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years old

The Big Chief Restaurant.Photo by Liezl Moss; Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported. The journey from Chicago to California along U.S. Route 66 was so convenient. When more people started driving that one highway to get to the west coast and vice versa, then building hotels and restaurants was next to accommodate travelers as well as profitable businesses.

Read full story
Bunceton, MO

The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntings

The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri.HornColumbia, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1975, this mansion resting on 1,932 acres was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
5 comments
North Kansas City, MO

If you can't make it to the Hawaiian islands for that good summer meal, bring some Hawaiian Bros Island Grill home!

Image of sign taken in North Kansas City, Missouri.Image by the author. Since I used to live in Kauai, the first time I heard about Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, I had to sample the flavor at my earliest opportunity. The first location opened in Belton, Missouri in 2017. When one was opened in North Kansas City, Missouri location to serve those in the Northland, I had Aloha written all over my face — although any location near you will probably amaze your palate.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbia, MO

The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of history

Tiger Hotel.Marcus Qwertyus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1980, The Tiger Hotel in downtown Columbia, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Springfield, MO

The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic Places

Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri, United States.Larry D. Moore, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2012, the Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1962 along U.S. Highway 66 (aka St. Louis Street) located at 1158 E. St. Louis Street. This Steak 'n Shake location is 60 years old.

Read full story
8 comments
Pineville, MO

The old McDonald County Courthouse in Pineville, Missouri was featured in an old movie about Jesse James in 1939

The old McDonald County Courthouse is now a museum.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In the middle of Pineville, Missouri's town square sits the old McDonald County Courthouse. This building was the courthouse from 1871 through 1978. A new courthouse was constructed a couple of blocks away. The courthouse is named after Alexander McDonald who was a Revolutionary soldier and Congressman.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's 94-year-old Uptown Theater was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 27, 1979

Across the street on Broadway Blvd. looking toward the Uptown Theater.Baylor98, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1979, the Uptown Building and Theater was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's a wonderful historic theater located in Kansas City, Missouri. Every time I've been to The Uptown, it has been an adventure with all the interior design. I also had the opportunity to set up three wedding cakes there and it was always an experience being inside the building.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's 1901 McGee Street building used to be a downtown automotive service building for decades

1901 McGee Street Automotive Service Building.BrandonMcCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. If you live in Kansas City, Missouri, did you know that 1901 McGee Street has been home to several businesses? Take a look below:

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Coates House Hotel now known as the Quality Hill Apartments in Kansas City, Missouri is 165 years old

Coates House Hotel taken in 2015.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Coates House Hotel stood at 10th St. and Broadway in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. In the late 1860s, it was known as the Boadway Hotel. With new owners, it became the Coates House Hotel.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Western Auto Building and its iconic sign in downtown Kansas City, Missouri used to belong to Coca-Cola

Western Auto building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Caleb Zahnd from USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This building is over 100 years old and is filled with history. I used to drive by the Western Auto Building every day when I had a 9 to 5. I was always impressed with the size of the sign on top of the building. I wasn't born in Kansas City so I never knew it used to belong to another company.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

The historical Epperson House in Kansas City, Missouri is a remarkable mansion in need of repairs, haunted or not

Epperson House, on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.User:BlueGold73, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Epperson House is located in Kansas City, Missouri, and is a part of the University of Missouri at Kansas City (UMKC). This amazing house was designed by French architect, Horace LaPierre. It's also nearly 100 years old if you count from the year the home was completed.

Read full story
4 comments
Kansas City, MO

The American Jazz Museum has its 25th anniversary in September 2022 but the celebration already started

Main entrance of The American Jazz Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.Iknowthegoods at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikipedia Commons. One place of interest in Kansas City, Missouri is the American Jazz Museum located in the historic district of 18th & Vine. You don't need to be a fan of jazz to appreciate its history. The museum opened in 1997 and is in the same building as the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Folly Theater building is over 100 years old and began with a different name booking vaudeville and burlesque shows

Folly Theater, Kansas City, Missouri.Public Domain; Library of Congress, Prints & Photos Div, MO-264. Call No.: HABS MO,48-KANCI,14-1. The Folly Theater used to be known as the Standard Theater. It’s also been called the Century Theater and Shubert’s Missouri. It was a location for burlesque and vaudeville in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The old Kansas City Power & Light Building in its Art Deco design is an apartment building now with a grand interior

Kansas City Power and Light Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The old KCP&L Building is one of Kansas City's skyscrapers located downtown. This construction of this building was completed in 1931 and is one of the buildings you see on the city's skyline. The east side of the building faces the popular Power & Light District.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

The beautifully restored Kansas City Museum at Corinthian Hall was originally owned by philanthropist, Robert A. Long

Kansas City Museum of History and Science, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. About two decades ago, I made and set up a wedding cake at the Kansas City Museum. It was a simple white-tiered cake with red rose petals that seemed to belong in the room alongside the elegant and historical background.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy