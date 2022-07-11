North Kansas City, MO

If you can't make it to the Hawaiian islands for that good summer meal, bring some Hawaiian Bros Island Grill home!

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bGKc_0gc9pwVo00
Image of sign taken in North Kansas City, Missouri.Image by the author.

You can't fake good teriyaki

Since I used to live in Kauai, the first time I heard about Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, I had to sample the flavor at my earliest opportunity. The first location opened in Belton, Missouri in 2017. When one was opened in North Kansas City, Missouri location to serve those in the Northland, I had Aloha written all over my face — although any location near you will probably amaze your palate.

Since it’s summertime, if you can’t make it to Hawaii, visit your closest Hawaiian Bros in your most comfortable tee for some island food served in a container with compartments, more commonly known as a plate lunch (served at lunch or dinner). 

This restaurant has the best teriyaki I’ve had next to what I’ve eaten in Kauai.

The plate lunch

Unless you're familiar with the plate lunch terminology on the islands, you may not understand why it's called this at the restaurant.

In the 1950s, a plate lunch was commonly ordered because the cost was reasonable and could feed all the laborers working in the sugar plantations or pineapple fields. A space for rice, a space for your mayonnaise-based macaroni salad, and whatever your choice of meat was, that's spread into the third compartment on a bed of more rice. Rice has always been a staple item on the islands with the plate lunch, and in my household growing up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxZn5_0gc9pwVo00
Honolulu Chicken (left) and Huli Huli--Marinated Teriyaki Chicken (right).Hawaiian Bros Island Grill (North Kansas City) via Facebook.

There’s the Huli-Huli which is marinated teriyaki chicken and the Honolulu Chicken flavored with garlic, green onions, and sesame seeds (pictured above). These are just two of the items off their menu. Whatever you order at Hawaiian Bros, it’s all good! If you don’t want the macaroni salad, you can substitute it with grilled vegetables or more rice. The restaurant also has tropical fruit drinks made in Hawaii.

Honolulu Bros even has Spam musubi (seared spam glazed in teriyaki sauce wrapped in dried seaweed). So ono (ō-nō In Hawaii means delicious)! As far as I can remember, spam has been a popular side item in Hawaii.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzMfH_0gc9pwVo00
Hawaiian Bros Island Grill in North Kansas City via Facebook.

The North Kansas City location pictured above has a large dining area with employees who are very customer friendly. There is also a curbside service available. Other locations in Missouri include Blue Springs, Independence, Kansas City (Ward Parkway location), and Lee's Summit (drive-thru option). It looks like they plan on branching out in Columbia, Missouri too.

Other states include Illinois, Kansas, New York, Oklahoma, and Texas. Click here to see if there's one in your city if you live in these named states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHXsk_0gc9pwVo00
Hawaiian Bros via Facebook.

Founders are brothers

The founder and co-CEO of Hawaiian Bros Island Grill is Cameron McNie. The owner and co-founder is Tyler McNie. The below video provides information associated with how the McNie brothers became involved with this popular chain.

Remember, if you can't get to the islands this summer, go grab some island flavors while you get lazy on your deck, make some waves at the pool, or chill out by your evening firepit.

Mahalo!

