The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of history

Tiger Hotel. Marcus Qwertyus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1980, The Tiger Hotel in downtown Columbia, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

After this hotel's construction in 1928, what began as a skyscraper of a hotel would evolve through the years as the result of other changes. There would be different renovations as ownerships changed. As people traveled less by train because of the growth in the automobile industry, the hotel became The Tiger Motor Hotel.

In 1987, the hotel was closed by a federal bankruptcy court. It saw more renovations including another name change into The Kensington when it became a place to retire in 1990. In 2003, the hotel was bought by Tiger Columns LLC (renaming it Tiger Columns) to operate as an event space.

Entrance to voco The Tiger Hotel. VoyagerMU, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1979, The Tiger Hotel was nominated for the National Registry of Historic places and was named one of the top ten most notable places in Boone County in 2000. Sold again in 2011, the current owners of The Tiger Hotel embarked on the most magnificent renovation to date. (Source.)

Still, it was purchased again in 2011 by Glyn Laverick of Columbia Hotel Investments, Inc., a company he established in order to purchase the property. Laverick is from the UK. He used his property development experience in Toronto, Canada, and from there, arrived in the United States.

This time, more serious restorations turned it into an upscale boutique hotel. Maybe this restoration will last with Columbia's landmark hotel.

When the hotel opened originally, it had 100 rooms. Today, it has 62 rooms and suites. Supposedly, it was the first skyscraper between Kansas City and St. Louis with the iconic "Tiger" sign on the top of the building. The hotel is also close to the University of Missouri (Mizzou) campus.

In February 2022, the hotel was renamed "voco The Tiger Hotel" after it became part of the voco Hotels division of InterContinental Hotels Group. The upscale voco™ brand was launched in 2018 by the InterContinental Hotels Group.

