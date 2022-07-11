The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic Places

Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri, United States. Larry D. Moore, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 2012, the Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1962 along U.S. Highway 66 (aka St. Louis Street) located at 1158 E. St. Louis Street. This Steak 'n Shake location is 60 years old.

As of March 2022, there are 454 Steak 'n Shakes in the U.S. in 29 states and 330 cities. The state with the most Steak 'n Shakes is Florida. There are many that are open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

"Steak" in the name references the menu item of the burger which is a combination of T-bone, sirloin, and round steak. I'll say here that the first time I ever stepped into one of these restaurants, I felt I was in a scene of Happy Days.

Route 66 in Springfield

For as long as travelers were driving down Route 66, they would make a stop at the Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri, that is until the highway in Missouri was decommissioned in 1981. Although you can drive on the road, it's called East St. Louis Sreet now.

The design of the Route 66 Steak 'n Shake goes hand in hand with the historic highway. The building looks the same as it did 60 years ago. Definitely Americana.

Springfield is officially recognized as the birthplace of what became known as the iconic "Mother Road." It was on April 30, 1926 at the Colonial Hotel via telegram that Springfield businessman John T. Woodruff and Oklahoma businessman Cy Avery first proposed U.S. 66 as the name of the new Chicago-to-Los Angeles highway.



Route 66 meandered across the city from Kearney to Glenstone to St. Louis Street, through Park Central Square to Olive and College streets, then headed west along what is now Chestnut Expressway. (Source.)

Some Steak 'n Shake history

This eatery was founded in 1934 by Augustus “Gus” Hamilton Belt and his wife, Edith L. Belt, in Normal, Illinois. Steak 'n Shake's original slogans were In Sight It Must Be Right and Tak-Homa-Sak. The mission of Gus Belt was to have the best hamburger and shake.

Belt wanted to live up to the slogan, In Sight It Must Be Right, so he would grind up the T-Bone, sirloin, and round steaks in front of his customers.

When World War II caused beef shortages, Gus Belt took it into his own hands to ensure that Steak n Shake would not be affected. He purchased a farm and bootlegged cattle to make sure that his fifteen locations had could serve their steakburgers. (Source.)

The Steak 'n Shakes in Springfield, Missouri were sold by Guy Leonard to another franchisee. After 48 years in the business, Leonard retired. The new owners were Mike and Lisa Stennett.

The future

Steak 'n Shake continued to face financial revenue problems and it was reported it escaped bankruptcy in 2011.

Parent company Biglari Holdings want to make the burger chain mostly franchisee-owned and is selling off its locations to existing franchise partners for $10,000 and a 50% profit share. (Source.)

The company planned on remodeling the interior of the restaurants which would include the installation of self-order kiosks that replaces wait staff. The kiosks allow the customers to place and pick up their orders. Some who don’t like to wait might like this change while others who like a more personal experience won’t embrace the change.

Company headquarters is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and is a subsidiary of Biglari Holdings Inc. and Sardar Biglari is the Chief Executive Officer.

The last word (because there always is one)

If you’re wondering who had the first burger chain, it wasn’t Steak ‘n Shake. Allegedly, White Castle founded by E.W.”Billy” Ingram in 1921 was the first fast-food hamburger chain in the world. As far as I know, fans of the White Castle sliders can buy them frozen and heat ’em up at home.

Thank you for reading.