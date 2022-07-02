The old New England Building in Kansas City, Missouri became lofts behind the historical brownstone exterior

Old New England Building, Kansas City, MO. Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1973, the Old New England Building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building located at 112 West 9th Street was originally constructed in 1887 through 1888. It was a part of the growing boom in Kansas City.

This building is located at the northeast corner of 9th and Wyandotte. The architecture is Italian Renaissance-style and was the place of business for the New England Mutual Life Insurance Co. of Boston, Massachusetts. It was designed by the Boston architectural firm of Bradlee, Winslow, and Wetherell. It was supposedly "a show of faith by Eastern investors in the business future of Kansas City." (Source.)

At the time this building was constructed, it was the tallest building in Kansas City. On seven floors, there were two walk-in safes. The building amazingly has 57 fireplaces. The architectural design of the building is appealing and interesting. It might be the earliest example of fire-proof construction in Kansas City.

In 1944 the New England Mutual Life Insurance Company sold the building to Scott Wilson, Vice-President of the H. T. Poindexter & Sons Merchandise Company, to be leased. During the late l940's the building was rented to Trans World Airlines for a training school and offices. (Source.)

Old New England Building. Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

There are ornamental carved stone seals of five New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Connecticut on the late 19th century Renaissance Revival commercial architecture building. Social Security used to have its offices in the building. In 1968, it was bought by the Faultless Starch Company which used the sixth and seventh floors as its corporate headquarters until it moved to the River Market district.

Today, the New England Building is known as New England Lofts, LLC formed on February 9, 2016. Click the link to see the ornate architecture.

