The Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas is also known as the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building

Memorial Hall aka Soldiers and Sailors Memorial. Library of Congress, public domain (no known copyright).

In 1985, the Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's a venue used for several events associated with sports or concerts.

This memorial was built in 1923 and then opened in 1925. It was used for several purposes, chiefly as an auditorium and a war memorial for World War I veterans.

Entertainment

Before other entertainment venues were constructed in Kansas City, the Memorial Hall brought in crowds to see concerts. Two days before an airplane crash in Tennessee, Patsy Cline performed here 59 years ago on March 3, 1963.

Other performers included Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin, Creedence Clearwater Revival (disbanded in 1972), and Iron Butterfly in the 1960s and 1970s. The Grateful Dead performed several times at the Memorial Hall.

Interestingly, Pink Floyd played here on September 11, 1972, representing their first concert in the Kansas City area. Five months prior to the release, they performed The Dark Side of the Moon album. Three years later, KISS opened up for Golden Earring. In 1993, Nirvana performed.

The rock tour database lists performers who have played at the Memorial Hall through 1996.

Besides at one time hosting a local roller derby team, the Kansas City Roller Warriors, it also included mixed martial arts and wrestling. You could say it's been a multi-purpose venue.

World War I Veterans Memorial

This notable building was designed by architects, William W. Rose (b. 1864, d. 1931) and David B. Peterson (b. 1875, d. 1937) who formed the partnership of Rose & Peterson, well-known architects in Kansas City. Between 1905 and 1907, Rose was the mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. They have many of their works listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

From 1925 to 1927, the building served as the national headquarters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Over time, it later became a concert venue because it had the capacity. It's large enough for "private gatherings, wrestling championships, social functions and community events."

There are plaques inside the building listing the names of Wyandotte County servicemen who lost their lives in World War I. More plaques continued to be added in honor of those who lost their lives in the wars that followed. A Room of Silence displays pictures of the War Dead of Wyandotte County.

Memorial Hall is a Veteran’s Memorial and historic entertainment and events venue located in downtown Kansas City, KS. On the third floor is a reception type hall that could hold over 500 sharing the floor. On the lower level is the main floor that holds up to 1000 patrons. Surrounding the floor and stage are the upper and lower “bowls” with individual seats totaling a capacity of 2500. (Source.)

