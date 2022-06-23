Fiberglass cows in North America known as Cows Parade were part of the world's largest public art event

"Cattlyst of the West" by Irene Gallagher from Denver's 2006 Cow Parade. SailSomewhere, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons.

Did you ever wonder where the famous Cows Parade event started?

In 1998, a Zurich sculptor made 812 fiberglass, life-size cows. They were given to local artists to decorate and then placed around the city. According to a National Geographic article, Cow Parade, these cows brought in 1.5 million additional tourists to Zurich that year.

Then, in 1999, artists in Chicago decorated over 300 cows. Those cows were on display all over the city for months. In November of that year, they were auctioned off raising $3 million for charity.

Since then, the Cow Parade has been in several cities in the United States like Kansas City and Houston in 2001, Portland in 2002, and Denver in 2006. The Cow Parade has been in England in 2004 and France in 2012. They also popped up in Brazil and Australia. In 2021, they made appearances again in New York City after 20 years since they first grazed there.

"Double-cow" in Lima (Peru) in 2010. Santiagostucchi, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

I still remember when the Cow Parade was in Kansas City, Missouri. It generated a lot of excitement because it was unique. Some people may have thought at the time it was unique to Kansas City, but it was an international public art exhibit event. Some of the artwork was intended to display local culture.

Usually, after the cows are exhibited, the large statues are auctioned off and the funds are donated to charity. Some celebrities who made a purchase include Oprah Winfrey, Vaclav Havel, Ringo Starr, and Elton John.

Pascal Knapp who was a Swiss-born sculptor was commissioned to create the cows. He has the copyrights to the cows that are standing, lying down, or grazing.

The CowParade originated in 1996 when Swiss artist Pascal Knapp was asked by his father, Walter Knapp, to design three life-sized cows to be used as three-dimensional canvases. The results were the models for three all-white heifers -- one with its head up, one grazing, and one reclining. (Source.)

In 1999, American Jerome Elbaum (chairman of CowParade Holdings) and the City of Chicago were the first to bring Cow Parade to the United States.

You can purchase the 6-inch figurines online. You can also purchase reproductions that are 8-inches tall and 12-inches long. You can also find the figurines on Amazon, Etsy, or even eBay.

"Moules on the Waterfront" was one of the 94 cows in the 2006 Edinburgh Cow Parade. Lisa Jarvis / Moules on the Waterfront, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons.

CowParade is the worldwide owner of the CowParade brand, trademarks and other intellectual property. CowParade Holdings Corporation makes its home in the beautiful town of West Hartford, Connecticut. (Source.)

Thank you for reading.