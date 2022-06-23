Carrie A. Nation used to be a household conversation as she vandalized alcohol with a hatchet

Carrie Amelia Moore Nation (b. Nov. 25, 1846, d. June 9, 1911). National Portrait Gallery, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Caroline Amelia Nation (Moore), commonly referred to as Carrie Nation and Carry A. Nation was a notable and radical member of the temperance movement. This movement was pre-Prohibition. She's credited with attacking establishments that served alcohol with a hatchet. In other words, she used vandalism and religion to spread her voice about alcohol and tobacco, but chiefly alcohol.

People across the country came to know her best for her anti-alcohol, saloon-smashing campaign. Although her efforts were sometimes ridiculed, Nation actually was part of a much larger movement of women who believed alcohol destroyed families. (Source.)

Carrie's early years and her marriages

Carrie was born in Garrard County, Kentucky, and struggled with poor health. Her family moved around in Kentucky until 1854 when they settled in Belton, Missouri. She had six siblings.

Allegedly, several of Carrie's family members had a mental illness including her mother which might explain why they had moved around. It's been written that her mother, Mary, had a delusion that she was related to Queen Victoria because of her behavior. She ended up living to her late 60s in a Missouri insane asylum from 1890 until her death in 1893. She is buried in Belton, Missouri.

Carrie's family moved to a farm in Cass County and when the Union Army ordered them to leave their farm, they moved to Independence, Missouri. When Independence was raided, Carrie helped wounded soldiers. After the war, the family returned to their farm.

In 1865, Carrie met a young doctor named Charles "Charley" Gloyd. Gloyd also fought for the union and he was also an alcoholic. Gloyd set up a medical practice in Holden, Missouri, and asked Carrie to marry him. They were married in November 1867, and before their daughter was born, they separated. Gloyd died of alcoholism in 1869. This was when Carrie became very passionate about the absence of alcohol.

From the money Carrie inherited, she built a small house in Holden and lived there with her daughter and mother-in-law. She attended the Normal Institute in Warrensburg, Missouri, and in 1872, she earned a teaching certificate. Carrie taught in Holden for four years.

Eventually, Carrie married David A. Nation in 1877. He was 19 years older and a man with several hats. He was an attorney, minister, newspaper journalist, and father.

In 1880, Carrie moved to Columbia, Texas to operate a hotel where she lived with her daughter, Charlien, and her mother-in-law from her first marriage. They soon moved to Richmond, Texas to operate a hotel. It seemed that the only thing her husband, David, was successful at was preaching from a pulpit but even then, sometimes Carrie used to correct him.

Carrie believed that her daughter was often sickly due to the lack of religion in her life. In an excerpt from Carrie's autobiography written in 1908, The Use and Need of the Life of Carry A. Nation, she wrote, "She was the result of a drunken father and a distracted mother."

When David became involved with the Jaybird-Woodpecker War, he had to move to Medicine Lodge, Kansas in 1889. There, Carrie ran a hotel and David took a preaching role at a Christian church. It was there in Medicine Lodge when Carrie began practicing her temperance work and started a local branch of the Woman's Christian Temperance Union, an organization that still exists today. She campaigned for Kansas to ban the sale of liquor. At first, her methods were simple protests. At the time, she was also helping her mother and daughter with their mental health issues.

Feeling frustrated, Carrie started to pray for direction. It was her belief that on June 5, 1900, she received her answer. She believed that she was supposed to go to places in Kiowa serving alcohol with something in her hands to smash the saloon. She smashed the bottles with rocks. After a tornado struck eastern Kansas, she thought that was a sign that she was doing the right thing.

Carrie after her marriage to David Nation on December 30, 1874 (age 28). Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The beginning of the hatchet

Carrie continued to be destructive including a raid led in Wichita, Kansas. After that, David said jokingly that she might use a hatchet. She thought that was a great idea. They would eventually divorce in 1901.

In 1901, Carrie went to several bars on 12th Street in Kansas City smashing liquor. She was arrested and fined $500. That fine was suspended by the judge but only under the condition that she didn't return to Kansas City.

She led a lot of marches including ones in Topeka, Kansas. She was sponsored by a Methodist layman in Amarillo, Texas, so she had support in Texas. Carrie even had international fame traveling overseas to promote her message.

Carrie lived in Guthrie, Oklahoma between 1902 and 1906. When she entered a bar, she sang and prayed during her fits of smashing the bar supplies with a hatchet. She was arrested 30 times between 1900 and 1910. She would use her lecture tour fees and stick pin sales (the pins were in the shape of hatchets) to pay for her jail fines.

Interestingly, Carrie published a newsletter called The Smasher's Mail and a newspaper called The Hatchet. She would sell pictures of herself, get paid for lecturing, and market souvenir hatchets. When she was close to the end of her life, she moved to Eureka Springs, Arkansas. While giving a speech, she collapsed and was taken to Evergreen Place Hospital in Leavenworth, Kansas. Carrie died on June 9, 1911, while in the hospital. Her cause of death was indicated as paresis and it's been written that some historians have suggested she had congenital syphilis.

Carrie's remains are on the southeastern side of Belton Cemetery in Belton, Missouri. A stone was later erected on her behalf by the Woman's Christian Temperance Union. Carrie was initially buried in an unmarked grave.

What Carrie left behind

The Woman's Christian Temperance Union bought Carrie's home in Kansas during the 1950s. It was declared a U.S. National Historic Landmark in 1976.

Carrie's only child, Charlien Gloyd McNabb, married and had four chidren in Texas. She died at age 60 while a patient in a San Antonio sanitarium for pulmonary tuberculosis. She is buried in Richmond, Texas.

Charlien (Gloyd) McNabb (b. Sept. 27, 1868, d. June 10, 1929). Photo added to Find a Grave by Linda Dukes.

Carrie was also known as a humanitarian. She believed alcohol was a problem in society. She founded a sewing circle in Medicine Lodge, Kansas in 1890 that made clothing for the poor. They would also make meals for the poor on holidays. In 1901, she established a shelter for wives and children of alcoholics in Kansas City, Missouri. This shelter was later said that by today's standards, it would be called a battered women's shelter.

Here's an interesting side note. There is a venue in Boston ironically named Carrie Nation Restaurant and Cocktail Club. That's right. (The late Anthony Bourdain was interviewed there in 2017.)

Thank you for reading.