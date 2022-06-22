The historic grist mill on Bryant Creek in Sycamore, Missouri offers a picturesque view

The old Hodgson Mill on Bryant Creek. Vsmith, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

People who frequently vacation and take a lot of photographs are probably always looking for the perfect memorable image to take back home. The Hodgson Water Mill and its red-painted boards invite all cameras as well as its interesting history.

The Hodgson Water Mill

This historic grist mill is located in Sycamore, Missouri down in Ozark County close to the Arkansas border. The mill was built around 1897. It's three and a half stories tall and painted red. In 2002, the mill was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The mill is privately owned and hasn't been operating since 1976-1977.

The first mill on the site on Bryant Creek was built by William Holeman in 1861. Alva Hodgson bought the mill in 1884. The original burned and Hodgson built a new one in 1894 and, in 1898, his brother George Hodgson became operator and part owner of the mill. (Source.)

In 1884, Alva Hodgson and his mother purchased the existing mill from William Holeman for $500 which would be about $14,913 in today's dollars.

Hodgson was making plans to construct a better mill that would produce better flour. With the invention of the middlings purifier (c.1870), along with roller mills and two steel water turbines, Hodgson's goal was to produce white flour. The middlings purifier was essentially a sifter that removed husks from the wheat kernels.

Interestingly, Hodgson's mill building would also include a general store, cotton gin, sawmill, and the Sycamore post office. Because the mill served a purpose for the community, local farmers could take their grain to the mill and have it ground into either flour or meal. Since there was a general store on the property, farmers could also buy their needs or sell their products there.

The mill was built over a spring that is reported to produce 28,900,000 gallons of water a day. This water stays a constant 58 degrees year round. (Source.)

After the Hodgson Mill was in operation in 1897, Alva sold a third of it to his brother, George, and in 1901, the remaining interest also went to George making him the new sole owner of the mill. Alva went on to construct another mill and a cotton gin. In the early 1900s, he returned to help his brother at Hodgson Mill by adding improvements to the mill including installing what was called a dynamo that would generate electricity to provide light at the mill.

Alva helped with the mill until he died in October 1921 (age 63) and his brother took over the operation until he died in September 1927 (age 58). The ownership of the mill went to Fred O. Foster and in 1934, it was bought by Charles Theodore Aid and remained in his family through 1998, hence the adopted name of Hodgson-Aid Mill or Aid-Hodgson Mill.

In the 1960s, the mill was operated by the Harold Stott family who was able to expand production by including white and yellow cornmeal, whole wheat cereal, and bran, whole wheat, unbleached, rye, and pancake flours. In 1969, the lease was taken over by Ken and Teena Harrington who further enhanced the business by incorporating their company as Hodgson Mill Inc.

After hard work they had a large mill and 18 wheelers delivering Hodgson's Mill products nationwide. They are a true American success story in both love and business. (Source.)

To keep up with demand, the Harringtons eventually constructed a modern facility in Gainesville, Missouri moving Hodgson Mill Inc. products there in 1976. The Hodgson Mill soon became more of a tourist attraction. In 1982, due to a flood, the mill had some flood damage. Alva's great-nephew, Herbert Smith, and his wife leased the mill between 1985 and 1993 giving tours of the site which also included a campground and cabins.

The front of Hodgson-Aid Mill (date of photo unkn.). Uploaded to Find a Grave by Logan Smith on May 15, 2022.

The mill was eventually sold to Hank and Jean Macier who wanted to work on restoring the property. They began raising money locally, and with the help of talented Amish people, the flood damage was repaired. Facilities were installed to bottle spring water. By 2011, preservationists, John and Gwen Deakie, bought the mill.

In April 2017, another flood devastated the area. While it has been restored, it is gated and the gift shop is closed. A reviewer on Tripadvisor suggests parking in front of the mill and checking out the flood marks on the door frame.

Its peak production was 1 million pounds of flour and meal per year. Though it no longer operates, the brand and the Hodgson Mill image live on in products made by an Illinois company. (Source.)

Today, the Hodgson Mill puts history into a photograph, and its name thrives in a family-owned business selling and shipping nationwide. From its beginnings in a southern Missouri county to a modern-day facility, products can now be purchased online.

Thank you for reading.