Sycamore, MO

The historic grist mill on Bryant Creek in Sycamore, Missouri offers a picturesque view

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08iRif_0gIlOHM500
The old Hodgson Mill on Bryant Creek.Vsmith, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

People who frequently vacation and take a lot of photographs are probably always looking for the perfect memorable image to take back home. The Hodgson Water Mill and its red-painted boards invite all cameras as well as its interesting history.

The Hodgson Water Mill

This historic grist mill is located in Sycamore, Missouri down in Ozark County close to the Arkansas border. The mill was built around 1897. It's three and a half stories tall and painted red. In 2002, the mill was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The mill is privately owned and hasn't been operating since 1976-1977.

The first mill on the site on Bryant Creek was built by William Holeman in 1861. Alva Hodgson bought the mill in 1884. The original burned and Hodgson built a new one in 1894 and, in 1898, his brother George Hodgson became operator and part owner of the mill. (Source.)

In 1884, Alva Hodgson and his mother purchased the existing mill from William Holeman for $500 which would be about $14,913 in today's dollars.

Hodgson was making plans to construct a better mill that would produce better flour. With the invention of the middlings purifier (c.1870), along with roller mills and two steel water turbines, Hodgson's goal was to produce white flour. The middlings purifier was essentially a sifter that removed husks from the wheat kernels.

Interestingly, Hodgson's mill building would also include a general store, cotton gin, sawmill, and the Sycamore post office. Because the mill served a purpose for the community, local farmers could take their grain to the mill and have it ground into either flour or meal. Since there was a general store on the property, farmers could also buy their needs or sell their products there.

The mill was built over a spring that is reported to produce 28,900,000 gallons of water a day. This water stays a constant 58 degrees year round. (Source.)

After the Hodgson Mill was in operation in 1897, Alva sold a third of it to his brother, George, and in 1901, the remaining interest also went to George making him the new sole owner of the mill. Alva went on to construct another mill and a cotton gin. In the early 1900s, he returned to help his brother at Hodgson Mill by adding improvements to the mill including installing what was called a dynamo that would generate electricity to provide light at the mill.

Alva helped with the mill until he died in October 1921 (age 63) and his brother took over the operation until he died in September 1927 (age 58). The ownership of the mill went to Fred O. Foster and in 1934, it was bought by Charles Theodore Aid and remained in his family through 1998, hence the adopted name of Hodgson-Aid Mill or Aid-Hodgson Mill.

In the 1960s, the mill was operated by the Harold Stott family who was able to expand production by including white and yellow cornmeal, whole wheat cereal, and bran, whole wheat, unbleached, rye, and pancake flours. In 1969, the lease was taken over by Ken and Teena Harrington who further enhanced the business by incorporating their company as Hodgson Mill Inc.

After hard work they had a large mill and 18 wheelers delivering Hodgson's Mill products nationwide. They are a true American success story in both love and business. (Source.)

To keep up with demand, the Harringtons eventually constructed a modern facility in Gainesville, Missouri moving Hodgson Mill Inc. products there in 1976. The Hodgson Mill soon became more of a tourist attraction. In 1982, due to a flood, the mill had some flood damage. Alva's great-nephew, Herbert Smith, and his wife leased the mill between 1985 and 1993 giving tours of the site which also included a campground and cabins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WgIo1_0gIlOHM500
The front of Hodgson-Aid Mill (date of photo unkn.).Uploaded to Find a Grave by Logan Smith on May 15, 2022.

The mill was eventually sold to Hank and Jean Macier who wanted to work on restoring the property. They began raising money locally, and with the help of talented Amish people, the flood damage was repaired. Facilities were installed to bottle spring water. By 2011, preservationists, John and Gwen Deakie, bought the mill.

In April 2017, another flood devastated the area. While it has been restored, it is gated and the gift shop is closed. A reviewer on Tripadvisor suggests parking in front of the mill and checking out the flood marks on the door frame.

Its peak production was 1 million pounds of flour and meal per year. Though it no longer operates, the brand and the Hodgson Mill image live on in products made by an Illinois company. (Source.)

Today, the Hodgson Mill puts history into a photograph, and its name thrives in a family-owned business selling and shipping nationwide. From its beginnings in a southern Missouri county to a modern-day facility, products can now be purchased online.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Grist Mill# Hodgson Mill# Missouri

Comments / 0

Published by

30 years of legal secretarial experience, and a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. Thinker, giver, and lover of life. Born into Air Force service life, my life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, truth, non-fiction, reading, history, and travel.

Kansas City, MO
5591 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Cuba, MO

The Hayes Shoe Store in Cuba, Missouri has shoes that belonged to Robert Wadlow, the tallest man in the world

Robert Wadlow's shoe size US size 37 AA compared to a US size 12.Doug Coldwell, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a few places in the country where you can see a pair of shoes worn by the tallest person in the world. You can go to the Hayes Shoe Store in Cuba, Missouri, Alton Museum of History and Art in Illinois, and believe it or not, even Pike's Place Market in Seattle.

Read full story
Missouri State

The replicas of the Statue of Liberty in Missouri and other states are also known as the Little Sisters of Liberty

Replica of the Statue of Liberty, Butler, Bates County, Missouri.Photographer: William Fischer, Jr. (Apr. 2016), HMdb.org. The above replica of the Statue of Liberty is in Butler, Missouri in front of Butler Elementary School. It was erected in 1951 by the Boy Scouts of America. There are others in Missouri including locations not far from where I live.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Fiberglass cows in North America known as Cows Parade were part of the world's largest public art event

"Cattlyst of the West" by Irene Gallagher from Denver's 2006 Cow Parade.SailSomewhere, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Did you ever wonder where the famous Cows Parade event started?

Read full story
Missouri State

Carrie A. Nation used to be a household conversation as she vandalized alcohol with a hatchet

Carrie Amelia Moore Nation (b. Nov. 25, 1846, d. June 9, 1911).National Portrait Gallery, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. Caroline Amelia Nation (Moore), commonly referred to as Carrie Nation and Carry A. Nation was a notable and radical member of the temperance movement. This movement was pre-Prohibition. She's credited with attacking establishments that served alcohol with a hatchet. In other words, she used vandalism and religion to spread her voice about alcohol and tobacco, but chiefly alcohol.

Read full story
2 comments
Missouri State

The Katy Trail State Park runs for 237 miles across Missouri and promises to deliver scenic views

Katy trail at Highway 364 (Photo taken from the overpass that connects the Katy trail to Creve Coeur Park).Gvolk, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Katy Trail State Park is located in Missouri and supposedly has the country's longest recreational rail trail. A rail-trail is usually constructed after a railway is abandoned, the track is removed, but could also share the right-of-way with active railways, or disused tracks.

Read full story
Joplin, MO

The historical Peace Church Cemetery in Joplin, Missouri has community help in taking care of the grounds

Peace Church Cemetery.Photo by David M. Habben added to Find a Grave on July 31, 2021. The second oldest cemetery in Jasper County, Missouri. The Peace Church Cemetery in Joplin, Missouri dates back to 1841, so you know it carries a lot of history. Some say it's not only some property with history but also might be haunted. It's easy to speculate, however, that an old cemetery must have paranormal activity. What's definitely clear about this cemetery is that it's rich in history and because it's a cemetery, be respectful when walking on the grounds.

Read full story
5 comments
Springfield, MO

The Pythian Castle in Springfield, Missouri on the National Register of Historic Places is full of stories

The Pythian Home of Missouri, also known as the Pythian Castle, was built in 1913.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Some suggest the Pythian Castle located in Springfield, Missouri is haunted in the basement. At a glance at the image above, the imagination could certainly make you wonder whether that's true.

Read full story
Arrow Rock, MO

The oldest historic tavern still operates in Arrow Rock, Missouri, a town designated as a National Historic Landmark

Brick Federal Constructed in 1834 still serves meals.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There's a lot of history in Arrow Rock waiting to be discovered. When restoration of the tavern began, preserving history in Arrow Rock became a mission.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

A tribute to the late sculptor, Bob Cassilly, as his vision for Cementland closed a chapter with a sale of the property

Cementland (2015).Paul Sableman, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. North of St. Louis, Missouri, a cement factory once sat on 54 acres. What used to be a public art exhibit in the making was closed to the public. As reported by Riverfront Times on June 3, 2022, the Cementland property was sold.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbia, MO

The historical John W. 'Blind' Boone House in Columbia, Missouri used to carry the sound of the piano

The J.W. 'Blind' Boone house in Columbia, Missouri.HornColumbia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are stories all over the country that celebrate a piece of history and many of them turn out to be gems. The photo above used to be the home of John W. "Blind" Boone. The home built in 1890 is now owned by the City of Columbia, Missouri. At one time, it was also the Stuart P. Parker Funeral Home. In 1980, the home became listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
1 comments

The large shuttlecocks on the lawn at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri

Nelson Art Gallery from the south side.Americasroof at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. If you live in Kansas City, then you're probably familiar with the lawn sculptures of the large-scaled shuttlecocks at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Whether you go visit the museum or just drive by, these pieces of sculpture are very visible. The artists who created them are well-known in their community.

Read full story
2 comments
Missouri State

The 1913 dream of Dr. C.H. Diehl at the Current River in Missouri

Welch Building ruins on the Current River.NPS Park Cultural Landscapes Program (public domain). In 1859, a son born to Thomas Welch was named after the Current River--his name was Current River Welch interestingly enough. He was the owner of Welch Cave and its nearby spring. He and his wife had two sons who inherited the cave and spring. Their father died in 1912.

Read full story
14 comments

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.

Read full story
10 comments
Excelsior Springs, MO

Historic building of Hall of Waters in Excelsior Springs, Missouri is a reminder of when the city was founded

The Hall of Waters is part of the history of Excelsior Springs. In the late 1800s, one of the first springs discovered in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was on the site of where the building known as the Hall of Waters sits.

Read full story
4 comments
Ridgedale, MO

Lost Canyon Cave's Bat Bar and Sink Hole at the Top of the Rock in Ridgedale, Missouri

Correction: Title previously read "Ridgevale" and was corrected to "Ridgedale." The Bat Bar in Lost Canyon Cave.Source: Twitter. No, it's not Batman's private bar. Could you go inside a cave and count bats while consuming your favorite adult beverage? Interestingly enough, this bar is inside a cave known as Lost Canyon Cave.

Read full story
4 comments
Kansas City, MO

The 1920 castle ruins in Ha Ha Tonka State Park near Camdenton, Missouri represent a dream of a Kansas City businessman

American Castle Panoramic Ha Ha Tonka State Park, Missouri.ThePhotoRun, Jason Runyon, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Ha Ha Tonka State Park is nestled on 3,700 acres in the Ozark region not far from Camdenton, Missouri.

Read full story
10 comments
Saint Joseph, MO

History of the Glore Psychiatric Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri

State Hospital for the insane, St. Joseph, MO.Source. The story begins in 1872 when Missouri’s State Legislature approved $200,000 for the building of a Lunatic Asylum and St Joseph citizens convinced the legislature to locate it just east of their city. (Source.)

Read full story
5 comments
Springfield, MO

Radio pioneer and philanthropist, Ralph D. Foster, and his preservation of history at the Ralph Foster Museum

Ralph D. Foster, Springfield, MO.Photographer unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. Born in St. Joseph, Missouri on April 25, 1893, some say Ralph Foster helped to create the framework for Springfield, Missouri by challenging Nashville as being the country's music capital in the 1950s.

Read full story
5 comments
Kansas City, MO

The old historical Imperial Brewing Company has been abandoned for years and is on the market hopefully to be restored

Imperial Brewing Company Brewery.Photo by Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1902, the Imperial Brewing Company pictured above is located at Interstate-35 and Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy