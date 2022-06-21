The Pythian Castle in Springfield, Missouri on the National Register of Historic Places is full of stories

The Pythian Home of Missouri, also known as the Pythian Castle, was built in 1913. Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Pythian Castle in Springfield, Missouri

Some suggest the Pythian Castle located in Springfield, Missouri is haunted in the basement. At a glance at the image above, the imagination could certainly make you wonder whether that's true.

The castle, also known as the Pythian Home of Missouri, was built in 1913 by the Knights of Pythias which was basically a male fraternal order that began after the Civil War. Up until 1942, it was a home for orphans and widows. Facilities like Pythian Castle were built so members and their families would be cared for. It was later owned by the United States military. It was used as a rehabilitation facility for injured troops.

Interestingly, there were German and Italian prisoners of war on the property from World War II. They were used as laborers and were kept behind the castle in a detached powerhouse and laundry room, the latter of which is still owned by the U.S. Army.

Allegedly, it's been written that a ghost of a German prisoner of war is in one of the cells in the basement. As such, the story has been on Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures, and you can spend the night and go on a ghost investigation. There's even a podcast online (History Goes Bump in the Night) about the castle.

In October 2009, the castle was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The castle is privately owned. It is open for tours by appointment.

The construction of the castle

The castle with its medieval appearance was originally constructed by the Knights of Pythias. The main floor includes a grand foyer, meeting room, ballroom, dining hall, and sitting parlors. The second floor has two staircases providing access to rooms for children and adults. There's also a theater on that floor. There is also a full basement. Directly behind the main building is a powerhouse that contains the boiler and laundry facilities.

Knights of Pythias

The Order of Knights of Pythias, a great international, non-sectarian fraternity, founded in Washington, DC, by Justus H. Rathbone, in 1864, became the first fraternal organization to receive a charter under an act of the Congress of the United States after careful investigation by then-President Abraham Lincoln. (Source.)

When the Knights of Pythias constructed the castle and detached powerhouse, it was originally meant to be a retirement home for the fraternity's needy members and their children which explains why it used to be called the Pythian Home of Missouri. Springfield competed for the construction of the home which served as a meeting hall for the order until 1942.

In 2013, the Springfield-Newsleader ran a story about the castle. Not all children who lived there had the best memories during their stay.

Justus H. Rathbone was inspired to create an organization that would live up to the ideals of friendship and love. There are over 2,000 of these buildings also known as lodges, castles, or temples with 50,000 members; there were 200,000 members back in 1980.

World War II

In 1942, the United States military commandeered the Springfield facility for use in treating and rehabilitating injured U.S. troops. It was also a place of entertainment. It also used to be known as The Enlisted Men's Service Club. In 1993, the building was sold as surplus.

The castle today

Today, the castle is privately owned by Tamara Finocchiaro. A driveway and parking area have been added as well as other renovations. The castle reopened to the public in 2010. It is used as an events facility for all ages as well as tours. The tours emphasize its history including stories about ghosts which is one of the popular attractions.

