Kansas City, MO

The 1920 castle ruins in Ha Ha Tonka State Park near Camdenton, Missouri represent a dream of a Kansas City businessman

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRSvJ_0g7tyItC00
American Castle Panoramic Ha Ha Tonka State Park, Missouri.ThePhotoRun, Jason Runyon, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park and castle ruins

Ha Ha Tonka State Park is nestled on 3,700 acres in the Ozark region not far from Camdenton, Missouri.

The park is a geologic wonderland featuring sinkholes, caves, a huge natural bridge, sheer bluffs and Missouri’s 12th largest spring. The ruins of a turn-of-the-century stone castle overlook these wonders and offer impressive views of the Lake of the Ozarks and Ha Ha Tonka Spring. (Source.)

One of the highlights of this state park is the ruins of a stone mansion modeled after 16th-century European castles. The mansion was constructed in the early 1900s and looks like it popped out of a princess fairytale book.

It was used as a summer and weekend retreat by the Snyder family. In the 1930s, it was used as a hotel, but in 1942, the castle was destroyed by a fire, and the ruins remain as one of the main attractions at the Ha Ha Tonka State Park. The mansion ruins are actually what's left of a wealthy businessman's dream. It makes for an interesting story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09TzdM_0g7tyItC00
Looking up towards the Ha Ha Tonka ruins.Photo by Semipaw (2005), CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Robert McClure Snyder

Robert Snyder came to Kansas City, Missouri in 1880 to work in the wholesale grocery business like his family before him. A real estate speculator, he was a millionaire within 25 years of his move to Kansas City. He dreamed of constructing a European-styled castle in Missouri that would have 60 rooms and serve as a retreat from the city. He began fulfilling his dream by purchasing 5,000 acres of land which included a lake. Believe it or not, this work began in 1905.

Stone masons were brought over from Europe to ensure the style was right. While the work had begun, tragically, Snyder was killed in 1906 in a car accident in Kansas City. His son, Robert Snyder, Jr., and half-brothers picked up the work and completed their father's dream in 1920. When the castle was completed, one of Snyder's sons lived in it.

Snyder, Jr. was also a prominent businessman in Kansas City. When he died in 1937, William Volker purchased his private collection and donated it to the University of Missouri at Kansas City. The collection, which includes rare books and manuscript material, is now housed in LaBudde Special Collections.

Snyder also had a hand in the banking business by organizing Mechanics Bank which later became City National Bank. He also organized what became the Kansas City Life Insurance Company. He also participated in the utility industry in the Kansas City area. He'll be remembered, however, for his dream estate in Missouri called Ha Ha Tonka, which is now a state park.

In 1904, he purchased Ha Ha Tonka Lake and Spring in Camden County and immediately began constructing roads and making extensive improvements. He once said: 'Here I will spend my leisure, secure from the worries of business and the excitement of city life. I will fish and loaf and explore the caves of these hills, with no fear of intrusion.' (Source.)

In 1978, the state purchased the property and worked to preserve Snyder’s dream home featured in the state park. The ruins can be seen from an observation point that's located across from the park office.

The below video provides a view of the ruins and the park. The castle was built on a bluff and is remarkable as it stands and was probably stunning in the 1920s against its wonderful background views.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ha Ha Tonka# Castle Ruins# Missouri# Robert Snyder# State Park

Comments / 8

Published by

30 years of legal secretarial experience, and a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. Thinker, giver, and lover of life. Born into Air Force service life, my life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, truth, non-fiction, reading, history, and travel.

Kansas City, MO
4990 followers

More from CJ Coombs

The 1913 dream of Dr. C.H. Diehl at the Current River in Missouri

Welch Building ruins on the Current River.NPS Park Cultural Landscapes Program (public domain). In 1859, a son born to Thomas Welch was named after the Current River--his name was Current River Welch interestingly enough. He was the owner of Welch Cave and its nearby spring. He and his wife had two sons who inherited the cave and spring. Their father died in 1912.

Read full story
1 comments
Sedalia, MO

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.

Read full story
6 comments

Historic building of Hall of Waters in Excelsior Springs, Missouri is a reminder of when the city was founded

The Hall of Waters is part of the history of Excelsior Springs. In the late 1800s, one of the first springs discovered in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was on the site of where the building known as the Hall of Waters sits.

Read full story
4 comments
Ridgedale, MO

Lost Canyon Cave's Bat Bar and Sink Hole at the Top of the Rock in Ridgedale, Missouri

Correction: Title previously read "Ridgevale" and was corrected to "Ridgedale." The Bat Bar in Lost Canyon Cave.Source: Twitter. No, it's not Batman's private bar. Could you go inside a cave and count bats while consuming your favorite adult beverage? Interestingly enough, this bar is inside a cave known as Lost Canyon Cave.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Joseph, MO

History of the Glore Psychiatric Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri

State Hospital for the insane, St. Joseph, MO.Source. The story begins in 1872 when Missouri’s State Legislature approved $200,000 for the building of a Lunatic Asylum and St Joseph citizens convinced the legislature to locate it just east of their city. (Source.)

Read full story
5 comments
Springfield, MO

Radio pioneer and philanthropist, Ralph D. Foster, and his preservation of history at the Ralph Foster Museum

Ralph D. Foster, Springfield, MO.Photographer unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. Born in St. Joseph, Missouri on April 25, 1893, some say Ralph Foster helped to create the framework for Springfield, Missouri by challenging Nashville as being the country's music capital in the 1950s.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

The old historical Imperial Brewing Company has been abandoned for years and is on the market hopefully to be restored

Imperial Brewing Company Brewery.Photo by Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1902, the Imperial Brewing Company pictured above is located at Interstate-35 and Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read full story
2 comments

The legend of the Spook Light in southern Missouri

Spook Light Hornet MO via Facebook group. Sometimes legends or old ghost stories make that conversation around a summer night at the firepit fun, interesting, and creepy. When I was a young teenager, I heard a story about a man who worked with the railroad, had a terrible accident, and died.

Read full story
18 comments
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, Missouri's National Museum of Toys and Miniatures has the largest collection of miniatures and antique toys

The entrance to the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures, Kansas City, MO.Photo by Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The main attractions at the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures are the world's largest collection of miniatures and antique toys.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

The parking garage facade of a 25 feet high row of books at Kansas City, Missouri's Central Library downtown is amazing

Parking facade by downtown central library in Kansas City, MO.Dean Hochman from Overland Park, KS, U.S., CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. If you have never visited the Central Library Branch of Kansas City, Missouri's public library, the facade of the parking garage, alone, might encourage you to go. It's so hard to drive by without stopping to look at the giant library books. The beauty of the architecture inside the library is an added bonus.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

The 1897 Kansas City Workhouse that looks like a historic castle has evolved through decades in the 18th & Vine District

Kansas City Workhouse.Photo by Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What's known as the Kansas City Workhouse was built in 1897. Back then, it was called the workhouse castle. The medieval design of this building housed prisoners of minor crimes (beggars and drunks back in the day). The first prisoners made limestone building blocks to build the jail.

Read full story
4 comments
Kansas City, MO

The interesting artificial cave known as SubTropolis is a gold mine for companies

SubTropolis.Americasroof at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a lot of interesting places to go and see in Missouri if you put the time into discovering all of them. If anything, the SubTropolis is an interesting subject.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Joseph, MO

The historical 1858 luxury hotel in St. Joseph, Missouri originally built by John Patee is the Patee House Museum

Patee House Museum.Facebook. The two things St. Joseph is known for, the start of the Pony Express and the end of Jesse James, were both directly associated with Patee House. (Source.)

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, Missouri, home of the most successful greeting card company in the United States, Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Hallmark Cards office in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Hallmark Cards, Inc. is the largest manufacturer of greeting cards in the United States and a private family-owned company. I used to work in a building not far from Hallmark's location at Crown Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri and since I live here, I've been aware of the company's presence in the city for years.

Read full story
2 comments
Missouri State

No Pay Until Peace Act bill introduced by Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver might fail, but shows effort

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver IIUS House Office of Photography, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Last year, the House passed two pieces of legislation for the purpose of expanding background checks. They are not making progress in the Senate.

Read full story
20 comments
Topeka, KS

Topeka's homeless encampments have been cleaned up more than once

Photo by Mart Production on Pexels. In March 2022, WIBW online reported that the homeless count in Topeka and Shawnee County had increased from 2021 even though the count in 2021 had decreased since 2020.

Read full story
6 comments
Kansas City, MO

History put the Vaughan's Diamond Building at "The Junction" in Kansas City, Missouri into the scrapbook of change

Vaughan's Diamond Building at the "Junction."Pinterest. As part of Kansas City's history and growth, what was called Vaughan’s Diamond Building was a prominent building from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. This building was located where 9th Street, Main Street, and Delaware Street met, and was referred to as The Junction.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, Missouri's historic swimming pool at Swope Park is closed

African American Heritage Trail of Kansas City, MO. In 1941, one of the nicest swimming pools with extra amenities opened in Kansas City, Missouri at Swope Park. The cost was $525,000 which in today's value would be about $10,325,321.43. This pool could accommodate as many as 3,000 swimmers. There were nice dressing rooms and concession stands. To add fun on top of fun, when people were done swimming, they could go over to the Swope Park Zoo.

Read full story
6 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Liberty Memorial opened in 1926 as the National World War I Museum and Memorial

Aerial photo of the National WWI Museum and Memorial with the Kansas City skyline.National WWI Museum, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Liberty Memorial was designated as the country's official war memorial and museum in 2004 and is dedicated to world War I. Temporarily closed in 1994, it reopened in December 2006 with renovations including an enlarged facility exhibiting an artifact collection that began in 1920.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy