Kansas City, Missouri's National Museum of Toys and Miniatures has the largest collection of miniatures and antique toys

The entrance to the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures, Kansas City, MO. Photo by Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The main attractions at the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures are the world's largest collection of miniatures and antique toys.

Some history of the museum

How did the Kansas City Toy and Miniature Museum gain national status? It began in 1982 and finally made its way to national status in 2015.

After creating more space and adding to a series of collections, the museum changed its name to the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures. Initially, a combined collection of two collectors, Mary Harris Francis (b. 1927, d. 2005) and Barbara Marshall (b. 1923, d.2021), was shared in an old mansion located at the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) campus.

Uniformed bear stands guard outside the National Toy and Miniature Museum in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Sandover, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Since the museum's initial display, its growth required more space. Over 72,000 items were displayed when it expanded again in 2004. In the museum, you'll find vintage doll houses, wooden boats, and tin toys. Then, there are the very intricate miniatures with their special level of craftsmanship.

The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures educates, inspires, and delights adults and children through the museum’s collection and preservation of toys and miniatures. The museum contains the world's largest collection of fine-scale miniatures and one of the largest collections of historic toys on public display in the United States. (Source.)

In visiting the museum, you might be taking a trip into your past with vintage toys like Hot Wheel cars or Barbie. I would imagine visitors of all ages will appreciate the intricacies of the miniature items and their fine details.

There is a special exhibit running through October 2, 2022, called America’s Monsters, Superheroes, and Villains: Our Culture at Play.

Monsters, superheroes, and villains have always been part of America’s cultural fabric: they scare us, thrill us, and help guide us through the most terrifying and exhilarating moments of our lives. (Source.)

The museum is located at 5235 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. It's located on the southwest corner of the UMKC campus and there is free parking available off of 52nd Street that's in front of the museum.

Thank you for reading.