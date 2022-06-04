The 1897 Kansas City Workhouse that looks like a historic castle has evolved through decades in the 18th & Vine District

Kansas City Workhouse. Photo by Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What's known as the Kansas City Workhouse was built in 1897. Back then, it was called the workhouse castle. The medieval design of this building housed prisoners of minor crimes (beggars and drunks back in the day). The first prisoners made limestone building blocks to build the jail.

After many years, the prison closed and exchanged hands with different owners. In 1972, it was abandoned. Graffiti artists began marking up the wall and at another time, they would have been arrested. The building is no longer accessible and trespassing is not allowed.

Postcard of the workhouse castle, c. 1907. Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The workhouse castle is located within the 18th and Vine Jazz District of Kansas City, Missouri. it sleeps behind a chain-link fence.

Some history

On December 20, 1897, the castle was inaugurated as a new workhouse in the city. At the time, it was considered one of Kansas City's greatest buildings. In 1924, the original designation of the correctional institute came to an end. Before it was abandoned, the building was many things including a city storage facility. The ceilings and floors collapsed against the limestone. The castle became rundown, to say the least.

The castle entered the Kansas City Register of Historic Places on November 29, 2007, which prevented it from being demolished.

In 2014, a large nonprofit project led by Daniel and Ebony Edwards accomplished taking away 62 tons of trash. They also hosted their wedding and other events there. They ended up buying the property and converting it into a community center. It was nicknamed Daniel and Ebony's Modern Fairy Tale by The Kansas City Star. The couple wasn't able to fulfill their dream without the necessary funding.

The massive limestone curiosity at 2001 Vine St., near the 18th & Vine Jazz District, and 23 acres of nearby property are owned by the Dallas branch of UrbanAmerica. (Source.)

Development plans were being looked into as written in The Flatland earlier this year. Once taken over with weeds, the old workhouse could see renovation and an addition of a boutique hotel with 60 rooms, as well as energy-efficient housing built nearby.

Time will tell if developers are successful. It would be a shame to see a piece of history not become useful again and as an added benefit to the castle's surrounding area.

Thank you for reading.