Saint Joseph, MO

The historical 1858 luxury hotel in St. Joseph, Missouri originally built by John Patee is the Patee House Museum

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122roR_0fyx5wcx00
Patee House Museum.Facebook.
The two things St. Joseph is known for, the start of the Pony Express and the end of Jesse James, were both directly associated with Patee House. (Source.)

In 1858, John Patee built a luxury hotel called The Patee House. It is located at 12th Street and Penn in St. Joseph, Missouri. This hotel was considered a well-known establishment on the west side of the Mississippi River. Today, it's known as the Patee House Museum.

The Patee House included office space for the Pony Express founded in 1860. The Pony Express was a much quicker way to get mail to the West Coast.

The Union Army Provost Marshal's office was also located in the Patee House during the Civil War when the Union Army took over the hotel. Trials were conducted by the Army on the second floor.

During the Civil War, the Union Army took over the hotel, and Patee, who was backing the Confederacy, decided to sell the building in a nation-wide lottery. When 100 tickets came back unsold on April 28, 1865, Patee bought them himself and won back his own hotel. (Source.)

At the conclusion of the war, the Patee Female College was part of the Patee House from 1865 through 1868. The St. Joseph Female College took over in the same space from 1875 to 1880. Educational facilities included private schools for young women across the country.

In 1882, after Jesse James was killed near his home (pictured below) and a block up from the hotel, his family stayed in the hotel while his death was being looked into. At that time, it was called the World Hotel. James' home was moved behind the Patee House Museum and is also a museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAb7Q_0fyx5wcx00
Jesse James home.Wikimedia Commons.

Interestingly, Oscar Wilde was staying at the Patee Hotel there during his lecture, "The English Renaissance," on April 18, 1882, at Tootle's Opera House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vtvb_0fyx5wcx00
Chicago, Burlington and Quincy 4-4-0 steam locomotive 35 on static dsplay at Patee House Museum.Gary Lee Todd, Ph.D., CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

As time passed, the hotel building was a shirt factory for R.L. McDonald. It began to operate as a history museum in 1963. The museum was focused on transportation history and still is today along with communication. Inside the building are an 1892 Hannibal and St. Joseph Railroad steam locomotive (pictured above) and an 1877 railroad depo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482cnO_0fyx5wcx00
Patee House Museum.Photo by Rcool1234, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
After Bob Ford killed Jesse James in St. Joseph in 1882, the outlaw’s family spent two nights at Patee House, then called World’s Hotel. The home in which Jesse was shot, originally two blocks away, was moved to the Patee House lot in 1977. (Source.)

In 1965, Patee House was designated as a National Historic Landmark for its use as the headquarters of the Pony Express.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Patee House# St Joseph MO# Pony Express# Museum

Comments / 0

Published by

30 years of legal secretarial experience, and a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. Thinker, giver, and lover of life. Born into Air Force service life, my life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, truth, non-fiction, reading, history, and travel.

Kansas City, MO
4241 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Kansas City, MO

The old historical Imperial Brewing Company has been abandoned for years and is on the market hopefully to be restored

Imperial Brewing Company Brewery.Photo by Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1902, the Imperial Brewing Company pictured above is located at Interstate-35 and Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read full story
Missouri State

The legend of the Spook Light in southern Missouri

Spook Light Hornet MO via Facebook group. Sometimes legends or old ghost stories make that conversation around a summer night at the firepit fun, interesting, and creepy. When I was a young teenager, I heard a story about a man who worked with the railroad, had a terrible accident, and died.

Read full story
11 comments
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, Missouri's National Museum of Toys and Miniatures has the largest collection of miniatures and antique toys

The entrance to the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures, Kansas City, MO.Photo by Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The main attractions at the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures are the world's largest collection of miniatures and antique toys.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The parking garage facade of a 25 feet high row of books at Kansas City, Missouri's Central Library downtown is amazing

Parking facade by downtown central library in Kansas City, MO.Dean Hochman from Overland Park, KS, U.S., CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. If you have never visited the Central Library Branch of Kansas City, Missouri's public library, the facade of the parking garage, alone, might encourage you to go. It's so hard to drive by without stopping to look at the giant library books. The beauty of the architecture inside the library is an added bonus.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

The 1897 Kansas City Workhouse that looks like a historic castle has evolved through decades in the 18th & Vine District

Kansas City Workhouse.Photo by Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What's known as the Kansas City Workhouse was built in 1897. Back then, it was called the workhouse castle. The medieval design of this building housed prisoners of minor crimes (beggars and drunks back in the day). The first prisoners made limestone building blocks to build the jail.

Read full story
4 comments
Kansas City, MO

The interesting artificial cave known as SubTropolis is a gold mine for companies

SubTropolis.Americasroof at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a lot of interesting places to go and see in Missouri if you put the time into discovering all of them. If anything, the SubTropolis is an interesting subject.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, Missouri, home of the most successful greeting card company in the United States, Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Hallmark Cards office in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Hallmark Cards, Inc. is the largest manufacturer of greeting cards in the United States and a private family-owned company. I used to work in a building not far from Hallmark's location at Crown Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri and since I live here, I've been aware of the company's presence in the city for years.

Read full story
2 comments
Missouri State

No Pay Until Peace Act bill introduced by Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver might fail, but shows effort

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver IIUS House Office of Photography, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Last year, the House passed two pieces of legislation for the purpose of expanding background checks. They are not making progress in the Senate.

Read full story
20 comments
Topeka, KS

Topeka's homeless encampments have been cleaned up more than once

Photo by Mart Production on Pexels. In March 2022, WIBW online reported that the homeless count in Topeka and Shawnee County had increased from 2021 even though the count in 2021 had decreased since 2020.

Read full story
6 comments
Kansas City, MO

History put the Vaughan's Diamond Building at "The Junction" in Kansas City, Missouri into the scrapbook of change

Vaughan's Diamond Building at the "Junction."Pinterest. As part of Kansas City's history and growth, what was called Vaughan’s Diamond Building was a prominent building from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. This building was located where 9th Street, Main Street, and Delaware Street met, and was referred to as The Junction.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, Missouri's historic swimming pool at Swope Park is closed

African American Heritage Trail of Kansas City, MO. In 1941, one of the nicest swimming pools with extra amenities opened in Kansas City, Missouri at Swope Park. The cost was $525,000 which in today's value would be about $10,325,321.43. This pool could accommodate as many as 3,000 swimmers. There were nice dressing rooms and concession stands. To add fun on top of fun, when people were done swimming, they could go over to the Swope Park Zoo.

Read full story
6 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Liberty Memorial opened in 1926 as the National World War I Museum and Memorial

Aerial photo of the National WWI Museum and Memorial with the Kansas City skyline.National WWI Museum, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Liberty Memorial was designated as the country's official war memorial and museum in 2004 and is dedicated to world War I. Temporarily closed in 1994, it reopened in December 2006 with renovations including an enlarged facility exhibiting an artifact collection that began in 1920.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, KS

Historical Sauer Castle should be converted to a museum

Sauer Castle, Kansas City, KansasFatherStorm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Although the architect of Sauer Castle is unknown, some say the style is similar to what well-known architect, Asa Beebe Cross, might have designed. The Sauer Castle was built between 1871 and 1873. The castle is located at 935 Shawnee Road in Kansas City, Kansas. It is in need of a lot of repairs and restoration.

Read full story
1 comments
Independence, MO

Seventeen employees at an Independence, Missouri location of Starbucks, voted to unionize and won their election

Photo by Sorin Sîrbu on Unsplash. The Starbucks location at 18710 E. 39th Street in Independence is another store in Missouri that voted to form a union with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and won their election.

Read full story
17 comments
Missouri State

Missouri legislature has passed a bill banning sleeping outside is really directed to homeless encampments

Photo by Naomi August on Unsplash. A Missouri bill that bans sleeping outside is only lacking the signature (or veto) of Governor Mike Parson as it has passed both chambers of the Missouri legislature.

Read full story
156 comments
Kansas City, MO

History of Stroud's Oak Ridge Manor Restaurant & Bar in the Northland, Kansas City, Missouri

Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash. The first time I dined at Stroud's north of the river in Clay County, Kansas City, Missouri was probably over 30 years ago. Stroud's, which is considered a local chain, met all my expectations. It was like sitting down and having a home-cooked meal. Best rolls, best fried chicken, and who doesn't love their side of green beans? The service was always great in my experience and seeing crowds waiting for seats was a sign I wasn't the only customer who felt this place was crowded for a reason.

Read full story
6 comments
Springfield, MO

The weight of Missouri's unsolved murders is enough reason to keep cold cases alive

The missing three, Sherrill Levitt, Suzy Streeter, and Stacy McCall.Source. Nearly 185,000 cases of homicide and non-negligent manslaughter went unsolved from 1980 to 2019, according to a Scripps Howard News Service study of the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report. (Source: Project Cold Case.)

Read full story
10 comments
Kansas City, MO

Historic Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport and its National Airline History Museum in Kansas City, Missouri

Airline History Museum, Charles E. Wheeler Downtown Airport, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Hangar 9 at the historic Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

Read full story
4 comments
Massapequa, NY

Historical pages of the past that highlight May 21

Photo by Joanna Kosinska on Unsplash. Thirty years ago on May 21, 1992, Amy Fischer who was nicknamed Long Island Lolita was arrested for shooting Mary Jo Buttafuoco in the face at her front door in Massapequa, New York. Fischer, a 17-year-old, had been having an affair with Mary Jo's husband, Joey Buttafuoco. Although the victim survived, she has facial paralysis. Fischer's sentence was reduced to reckless assault and she regained her freedom at age 24 with the help of Mary Jo. The incident ran through tabloids and books and movies capitalized on this incident. In July 2021, A&E updated its true crime blog, What's Amy Fisher's Life Like Now?

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy