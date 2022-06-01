Kansas City, Missouri, home of the most successful greeting card company in the United States, Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Hallmark Cards office in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Hallmark Cards, Inc. is the largest manufacturer of greeting cards in the United States and a private family-owned company. I used to work in a building not far from Hallmark's location at Crown Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri and since I live here, I've been aware of the company's presence in the city for years.

Hallmark received the National Medal of Arts in 1985. Hallmark doesn't just make greeting cards. It makes gift wrap and stationery.

You may not know that hallmark acquired Binney & Smith in 1987, the crayon company. The name was changed later to Crayola, LLC. If you're a parent, you know what Crayola makes. Hallmark has been involved with television for years beginning with the Hallmark Hall of Fame and also owns the Hallmark Channel. Hallmark also owns Halls which is an upscale department store located at Crown Center.

There are also the Hallmark collectible holiday ornaments. My children and grandchildren have boxes and boxes of them. Aside from picking up a card in one of Hallmark's stores, it's also a great place to shop for a birthday gift.

FOUNDED IN 1943, THE HALL FAMILY FOUNDATION SUPPORTS PROGRAMS AND INITIATIVES IN THE KANSAS CITY REGION THAT SEEK TO EFFECT POSITIVE CHANGE IN OUR COMMUNITY. (Source.)

To learn more about Hall's philanthropic organization, click here.

Joyce C. Hall

Hall, born August 29, 1891, in Nebraska, became a successful businessman, and co-founder and Chief Executive of Hallmark Cards, Inc. from 1910 to 1966. He used his earnings during high school of $3,500 to establish a greeting card business in Kansas City, Missouri. His brother, Rollie, joined him and in 1916, they began printing their own cards. His second brother, William, joined them in 1921.

Together, they replaced the mailing of postcards with an inexpensive card that came with an envelope. By the 1920s, they established a national reputation.

Joyce retired in 1966 but was chairman of the board until he died on October 29, 1982.

