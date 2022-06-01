No Pay Until Peace Act bill introduced by Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver might fail, but shows effort

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II US House Office of Photography, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Last year, the House passed two pieces of legislation for the purpose of expanding background checks. They are not making progress in the Senate.

'The time for thoughts and prayers has come and gone — now is the time for concrete action,' Cleaver said. 'And if lawmakers aren’t going to do their jobs to protect the American people, then they ought not receive any compensation following the inevitable next mass shooting.' (Source.)

The No Pay Until Peace Act is a bill introduced by Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver that would suspend the pay for members of Congress when there is a mass shooting. The bill though likely to fail was proposed by Rep. Cleaver because he wants Congress to take action.

[T]he term ‘mass shooting'’ means 4 or more killings in a single incident by the use of a firearm. (Source.)

On May 26, 2022, Rep. Cleaver introduced his bill which text you can read by clicking here.

For each month there is a mass shooting in our country that constitutes four or more killings in one incident, under the No Pay Until Peace Act, one month’s paycheck would be withheld from every Member of Congress.

We are all weary of seeing children murdered in schools; this kind of news puts your heart in the valley. Hearing about people being gunned down in a grocery store is the kind of news that makes you numb.

Cleaver said that if lawmakers aren't going to do their jobs to protect the American people, then they ought not receive any compensation. (Source.)

Emanuel Cleaver, II is the U.S. Representative for Missouri's Fifth Congressional District.

