The Liberty Memorial opened in 1926 as the National World War I Museum and Memorial

Aerial photo of the National WWI Museum and Memorial with the Kansas City skyline. National WWI Museum, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Liberty Memorial was designated as the country's official war memorial and museum in 2004 and is dedicated to world War I. Temporarily closed in 1994, it reopened in December 2006 with renovations including an enlarged facility exhibiting an artifact collection that began in 1920.

The idea begins

The inception of a World War I memorial began with the forming of the Liberty Memorial Association which was composed of prominent Kansas City residents. The chosen president was Robert A. Long, a lumber baron and philanthropist. He had also donated $70,000. The treasurer was James Madison Kemper. Businessman and philanthropist, William Volker, helped to acquire the land for the memorial. The landscape designer was George Kessler.

A fund drive in 1919 included 83,000 contributors with a collected figure of $2 million in a short amount of time.

A local politician named Harry S. Truman who had returned from the war as an Army captain was a contributor. Gen. John J. Pershing and four other Allied military leaders took part in the site dedication in 1921 before 200,000 people. President Calvin Coolidge spoke at the dedication of the monument in 1926, but the crowd favorite was Queen Marie of Romania, a granddaughter of Queen Victoria and a heroine of the war. (Source.)

The Liberty Memorial is a remarkable landmark that overlooks Union Station. On September 20, 2006, the Liberty Memorial was designated as a National Historic Landmark. It is also a popular tourist attraction.

The Liberty Memorial Tower climbs to 217 feet above the observation deck. There are two buildings located on the observation deck which are the Memory Hall and the Exhibition Hall.

Restoration and adaptive reconstruction of the Memorial was designed to update the facilities to current code and accessibility requirements, provide modern security, lighting, and environmental controls. The renovated facility houses an expanded Liberty Memorial Museum, which is the largest and most important collection of World War I artifacts in the United States. (Source.)

There is a special exhibition in the Wylie Gallery, Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow, that explores "the struggle for full citizenship and racial equality that unfolded after the Civil War, and leading into WWI..."

On the museum site, you can explore the online database of digital records of the global collection that began in 1920. This is an ongoing process and a remarkable effort.

Outside the history to be explored and experienced on the grounds and museum, the history of the construction of the memorial and museum is interesting in itself. For years, I thought there was a real flame at the top of the tower. Even though it is artificial, no one would know the difference.

Liberty Memorial, Kansas City, Missouri (2008). By Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Thank you for reading.