Historical Sauer Castle should be converted to a museum

Although the architect of Sauer Castle is unknown, some say the style is similar to what well-known architect, Asa Beebe Cross, might have designed. The Sauer Castle was built between 1871 and 1873. The castle is located at 935 Shawnee Road in Kansas City, Kansas. It is in need of a lot of repairs and restoration.

The architect of the home is not known, but many attribute its style to Asa Beebe Cross (1826-1894) whose work includes the Vaile Mansion, Union Depot in the West Bottoms, and Gillis Opera House. The first building constructed on the property was said to be a barn to house materials for his large project. (Source.)

The mansion was designed with Italianate architecture. In July 1977, the mansion was placed on the Register of Historic Kansas Places. A month later, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, and in January 1987, it was placed in the Kansas City, Kansas Historic Landmarks.

The Sauer family

German immigrant, Anton Philip Sauer Sr., lived in this castle with his five children. He moved to Kansas City after his wife, Francesca, died in 1868 in New York. He remarried in 1869 to Mary (Maria) Einhellig Messerschmidt. She was a widow and already had two daughters of her own. Together, they had five daughters but lost one in infancy.

The mansion rested 63 acres on the Shawnee Indian trial which was part of the old Santa Fe Trail where probably many wagons passed through. It's definitely a piece of history.

Anton died on August 16, 1879, from tuberculosis, and is buried in Union Cemetery. His wife and children stayed in the house. Because Mary couldn't keep up with the property including the orchard and vineyard, she sold off some of the property. After Mary died, the children continued living there. She died on November 29, 1919, of a heart attack in Kansas City, Missouri.

Five generations of the Sauer family lived in the mansion until it was purchased by Paul Berry who owned a home heating oil company. He lived in the mansion until December 1986 when he died.

The house had trespassers and it was vandalized which allegedly were occurrences as a result of ghost stories that began in 1930. There have been rumors of murder in the home. I do not believe this mansion is haunted and it's easy to stir rumors based on the fact a couple of tragedies occurred there.

The mansion was sold to Bud Wyman and his son and wife, Cliff and Cindy Jones, in January 1987. There were hoping to turn it into a bed and breakfast. Neighbors weren't happy with that idea because they didn't want increased traffic.

In 1988, the house was purchased by Carl Lopp who was Anthony Sauer's great, great-grandson. Lopp's plan was to repair the mansion and live there so it would be kept in the family. The repairs couldn't happen fast enough. Balconies were fixed and a large fence was constructed around the property.

On August 15, 1996, Lopp's caretaker of the house was charged with felony theft. The charge involved stealing $30,000 worth of artifacts from the house, including a tractor, dress, chandelier, copper from the furnace, and wall sconces.

In January 2022, the property was put on the market for $10 million.

According to Fox4, "Tens of thousands of dollars in fines and administrative fees have been racked up on the Sauer Castle for property code violations." As the property declines, neighbors become upset. It's a shame not to preserve this piece of history especially when it used to be such a showcase of a mansion. When you notice what needs to be repaired on the outside, then you can imagine the repairs needed on the interior.

A community survey showed that people in Wyandotte County would like the Sauer Castle to become a museum, park or wedding venue. (Source.)

The mansion has been waiting to be restored. Anton Sauer's great, great-grandson, Thomas D. Laurance, who is a wedding photographer in New York, wants the home restored. Lopp, his cousin, kept saying it would be restored but Laurance indicated he's been saying that for over 20 years.

The Sauer Castle in Kansas City, Kansas is a decaying 19th century Italian villa style mansion which sits vacant ....The Sauer Castle was erected around 1871, at an estimated cost of $20,000, for Anton Philllip Sauer....The house originally stood on a 63 acre site that was landscaped and terraced for Sauer's vineyards. Only 4 acres remain today. (Source.)

