Springfield, MO

The weight of Missouri's unsolved murders is enough reason to keep cold cases alive

CJ Coombs

The missing three, Sherrill Levitt, Suzy Streeter, and Stacy McCall.Source.

Nearly 185,000 cases of homicide and non-negligent manslaughter went unsolved from 1980 to 2019, according to a Scripps Howard News Service study of the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report. (Source: Project Cold Case.)

In Missouri, from 1980 to 2019, there were 23,023 homicides with 72% of them being solved, and the number of cold cases was 6,384. These numbers are from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report and are greater than what is found in the FBI’s Supplementary Homicide Report. More police departments report UCR data, which is required for departments to qualify for Justice Department grants. (Source.)

The Springfield three

The 30th anniversary since the mysterious disappearance of Stacy McCall, Suzanne Streeter, and Sherill Levitt which case was labeled The Springfield Three is coming up on June 7, 2022.

In 1992, Stacy McCall and Suzanne Streeter graduated from high school. The girls went to Suzanne's mother's house around 2:00 a.m. after graduation parties. Suzanne's mother was Sherill Levitt. All three were never seen again and it remains a mystery.

The cold case of Diana Ault

In March 2022, it was announced that FBI agents and local police officers are performing a cold case investigation into the shooting death of 26-year-old Diana Ault that occurred nearly 30 years ago in Missouri.

Investigators voiced hope that after all these years, new methods — including advanced DNA testing — might help them find the killer. (Source.)

Diana was found deceased in her home. She had been shot in the neck. Her two young children, ages 7 months and 4 were not harmed. Evidence is being reviewed to see what can be retested.

Cold Case Foundation

According to the Cold Case Foundation, over 5,700 murders get away with killing each year.

A disturbing study of FBI records found that since 1995 the national average of solved homicides in the United States is only about 64%— leaving 36% of murders unsolved annually. This mound of unsolved Cold Case murders has a compounding financial and workload effect on police departments and the respective personnel assigned to work them. (Source.)

Well-known profiler and retired FBI agent, John E. Douglas, is Chairman Emeritus of the Cold Case Foundation. The main objective of this non-profit organization is to help law enforcement agencies solve cold cases.

Keep cold cases alive

Because of advanced technology, evidence should be preserved so that it can be retested. It may be years before a perpetrator will strike again, but because of DNA, at some point, there could be a match leading to the resolution of a cold case. Advances with DNA aren't something that's going away.

We leave traces of our microbial evidence that is unique to us wherever we go.

While the passage of time usually hurts a case, that isn’t always the situation with a cold case. Time can change how a witness wants to participate with the police, said Moran. For example, a former gang member who was interviewed years prior about a shooting may not have said anything as he was too involved with the gang, but two decades later he may be more open to sharing what he knows about the crime. (Source.)

As more cold cases get reviewed where evidence is still available, and where there is enough DNA to run through the database, there runs the potential of solving another case.

Thank you for reading.

Crime# Cold Case# Missouri# Ault# Forensic Science

