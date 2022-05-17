Step back into pre-Civil War history with Missouri Town 1855

Step back in time with your family for an educational experience at Missouri Town 1855 owned and operated by Jackson County Parks & Rec.

What you'll find at Missouri Town 1855

Displayed within 30 acres, you'll see structures dating back from 1820 to 1860 before the Civil War. You'll experience culture from this period of time. It's essentially an outdoor museum of history.

Similar to the Shoal Creek Living History Museum, some of the buildings on this site were moved from other locations. Although Missouri Town 1855 was never a real town, it represents what a town would have looked like such as a schoolhouse (around 1860), a church (around 1850), and a colonel's house (around 1855). You'll also see dated barns.

You could also plan your wedding event at this location with a rustic setting in the background.

Historical reenactments

As you experience your self-guided tour, you'll experience living history through interpreters. The surroundings will tell you what life was like in the small towns of this area. Throughout the year, there are special events of Missouri Town1855 included on Jackson County Park & Rec's calendar which contribute to experiencing what life was like in the 1800s through interpretation.

The Missouri Town Tavern Bicentennial is scheduled to occur on June 18, 2022 (Saturday) from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This is a celebration of the Burnett-Chevis Tavern that was constructed 200 years ago in 1822. It shares a significant role in the outdoor museum.

During your self-guided tour, our living history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock will tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region. Special events throughout the year focus on particular aspects of the community, from politics to music to life on the farm. (Source.)

Missouri Town 1855 is located east of Lake Jacomo in Jackson County, Missouri at 8010 E Park Rd., Lee's Summit, Missouri 64064. To become a member of Friends of Missouri Town, click here.

