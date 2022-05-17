The Shoal Creek Living History Museum is nestled in Clay County, Missouri

Photo by Andrew Darlington on Unsplash.

What is a living history museum?

A living history museum is a recreation of a time period reaching into the past and includes historical settings. This type of museum can have people portraying characters who lived in that past time period. Visitors who watch and listen to these events are also learning history, so these events are also educational.

The people or characters involved have a lot of knowledge about that time period. They will act out as much as possible the time period including the culture, and the setting will include historical buildings in some cases. It's like watching living history.

Shoal Creek Living History Museum

In 1975, the Shoal Creek Living History Museum was initiated. The museum is located on 80 acres that are part of Hodge Park's 1,000 acres. Of the structures that are part of the museum, there are cabins and homes that were relocated to that site from other counties. interestingly, these date back to the 1800s.

There is no cost to enter unless it's a special event. They are open every day from dawn to dusk. There is a Walking Tour Guide Brochure available for taking your own tours.

Picnic under the large shade trees or venture out on the walking trails throughout Hodge Park. Reservations required for School Programs, Weddings, Victorian Teas, Private Tours and Commercial/Private Museum Rentals. (Source.)

There are re-enactment events scheduled once a month and a finale in late September Grand Festival-Missouri French Settlers, the 1720s-1800s.

The Shoal Creek Living History Museum is located at Robert H. Hodge Park, 7000 NE Barry Rd., Kansas City, MO 64156. An 80-acre park with authentic buildings documenting Missouri history, plus reenactments & trails.

