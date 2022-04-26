Kansas City, MO

Walt Disney, the driven American entrepreneur, and genius animator, used to live in Kansas City, Missouri

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFP3F_0fKxsiJp00
Publicity photo of Walt Disney from the Boy Scouts of America.Boy Scouts of America, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Brief bio about Disney's early years

Walter Elias Disney was born in Chicago on December 5, 1901. When he was near toddler age, his family moved to a farm close to the small town of Marceline, Missouri. When he was nine, they moved to Kansas City. Their house was located at 3028 Bellefontaine.

Disney attended Benton Elementary School. He took drawing classes at the Kansas City Art Institute on Saturdays. Supposedly, he got his start drawing animals from books he checked out from the Kansas City Public Library. In 1917, his family moved back to Chicago where he attended high school.

During World War I, Disney worked overseas for the Red Cross as an ambulance driver. He returned to Kansas City and as his luck would have it, he was hired as an artist for an advertising agency. In 1920, he began an animated film business with a secondhand movie camera with an old mentor by the name of Ub Iwerks who was also an artist. They had a studio located at 1127 E. 31st Street where they made animated cartoons for local movie venues called "Laugh-O-Grams."

Allegedly, there was a little mouse that lived in one of Disney’s desk drawers at the studio. It's believed this mouse influenced Disney to create who we know as Mickey Mouse.

In 1923, Laugh-O-Gram Studios went bankrupt after being cheated by a New York film distributor. Disney then left for Los Angeles to work with his brother. Artist Iwerks and other artists joined him. Interestingly, Clarence Nash, who was the original voice of Donald Duck, was an old Kansas City friend. On at least one occasion, Disney came back to Kansas City.

Disney passed away in Los Angeles, California on December 15, 1966, shortly after his 65th birthday.

Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company was founded on October 16, 1923. The current CEO is Bob Chapek and the company is headquartered in Burbank, California.

Most of us have grown up watching Disney movies and maybe have watched them again with our children or grandchildren. Now a lot of us have the Disney Channel to stream old popular shows or movies and even new releases. Two of his famous characters were Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.

In 1934, Disney wanted to pull away from making short cartoons and start making feature-length versions. His first product was Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs which was released in 1937. The movie was successful and more movies followed like Dumbo which was released in 1941. Fantasia was one of my favorites.

In 1941, the company had a setback with Disney animators going on strike. It would be several years before they would produce feature-length animated films. During the years of 1950 to 1953, the Disney studio released Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, and Peter Pan. The live-action film, The Absent-Minded Professor, was released in 1961. There are so many movies not mentioned here that have brought so much joy to both children and adults. And just think about the ones we've watched over and over again.

Entertainment venues

The huge amusement park called Disneyland was planned and built by Disney. It opened in 1955. Before his death in 1966, Disney had already started building a second park called Walt Disney World in Florida. The park in Florida opened in 1971.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07HxZA_0fKxsiJp00
Walt Disney shows Disneyland plans to Orange County officials in December 1954.Orange County Archives, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Florida drama

On April 24, 2022, The New York Times published What We Know About the DeSantis-Disney Rift.

In March, the governor signed a bill that prohibits classroom instruction and discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in certain elementary school classrooms. (Source.)

The signing of this bill has created a lot of debate around the country, criticism, and political commentaries. Shortly after the bill was signed, Disney's CEO remarked also.

Governor DeSantis made a comment that Disney "chose the wrong guy" to pick a fight with.

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and state lawmakers have revoked a 55-year-old arrangement that gave Disney a special tax status and allowed it to essentially self-govern its 25,000-acre Disney World complex. The loss of that designation is the latest development in an ongoing battle between Mr. DeSantis and the state’s largest private employer over a recently passed education bill. (Source.)

Disney had a special tax status since 1967. Now that status has changed, we'll have to see what happens next. It initially sounded like an emotional reaction to a voiced comment that wasn't in agreement with the signed bill.

On a positive closing note

There is no denying that Walt Disney was a creative genius along with his brother, Roy, and all those on his creative team. He received many awards and nominations for his work and achievements.

Between December 10, 2021, and March 6, 2022, The Met put on an exhibition entitled, Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts. On The Met museum site, you can listen to the audios and watch the YouTube preview. It's fascinating.

Disney was a driven American entrepreneur, a genius at animation, a voice actor, and a film producer. He was definitely a pioneer of the American animation industry.

Several commentators have described Disney as a cultural icon. On Disney’s death, journalism professor Ralph S. Izard comments that the values in Disney’s films are those 'considered valuable in American Christian society', which include 'individualism, decency, love for our fellow man, fair play and toleration'. (Source.)

Thanks for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Animation# Disney# Movies# Disneyland

Comments / 2

Published by

30 years of legal secretarial experience, and a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. Thinker, giver, and lover of life. Born into Air Force service life, my life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, truth, non-fiction, reading, history, and travel.

Kansas City, MO
3402 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Missouri State

Some might think the abandoned Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City is so eerie that it must be haunted

Missouri State Penitentiary.CosmiCataclysm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Abandoned places aren’t tough to find in Missouri. However, one certainly stands out among the rest – for both its bloody history and for the spirits who are said to remain. This abandoned Missouri prison has gained notoriety in the state and beyond, and for good reason. It just might be one of the most haunted places on earth. (Source.)

Read full story
15 comments
Kirksville, MO

Photographer Lewis Hine's images of child workers in Kirksville, Missouri, and the desire for reform in the early 1900s

Photographer: Lewis Hine, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Original description: Group of men and boys at Friedman Shelby Shoe Co. The youngest, apparently 11 or 12 years old is Felber McLaughlin. One boy who said he was 14 last month and had been working there a year, was assisting at a mailing machine which seemed to be dangerous to fingers and hands at least. Kirksville, Mo., 10/31/1910. (Source.)

Read full story
7 comments
Missouri State

Dinosaur fossils were discovered in Missouri in 1942 and 2021

Correction: The story originally said the ceremony celebrating Dan Stewart was last year; it was October 2015. An edit includes that some of the Chronister family members were also present.

Read full story
3 comments
Monterey, CA

Earth Day: Monterey Bay Aquarium

Monterey Bay Aquarium: Pacific coral reef community containing living corals.Miguel Hermoso Cuesta, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia. If you plan to vacation in California this year, you might want to travel to Monterey, California to check out the Monterey Bay Aquarium (located at 886 Cannery Row, Monterey, CA 93940). This aquarium is a non-profit aquarium open to the public that focuses on research and conservation efforts. The image on the home page of the aquarium’s website is amazing. You can also find live cams. This aquarium has one of the largest jellyfish collections.

Read full story
1 comments
Rich Hill, MO

Most expensive pie auction in Missouri made the Guinness World Records in 2012, what will 2022 bring in?

According to the Guinness World Records, the most expensive pie to ever be auctioned off was in Missouri on July 6, 2012. That record was broken in 2014. Jerry Mumma, who was a 75-year-old farmer in 2012, bought the world’s most expensive (auctioned off) pie for $3100. Jerry grew soy, wheat, and corn. His granddaughter, Jara Mumma, then 18, baked the peanut butter banana pie on a Hammond pretzel crust.

Read full story
2 comments

Living off-grid appeals to so many people

Photo by Taylor Simpson on Unsplash. The idea of going off-grid is appealing to many—it means living every single day in the fresh air and honing a more sustainable way of life. By turning to natural living, you put less strain on the environment, learn how to become entirely self-reliant, and experience the many joys of Mother Nature. (Source.)

Read full story
2 comments

Betty Boop made her mark in the world over 90 years ago

Title screen for the Betty Boop cartoon series.Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. For those who have never seen her, Betty Boop was a cartoon character. She was created by Viennese Jewish immigrant, Max Fleischer, in the summer of 1930 with some help from other animators like Grim Natwick. This cartoon character was originally created as an anthropomorphized poodle. Betty Boop could be seen waiting on tables and singing in “Dizzy Dishes.”

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: mass shootings in the United States

Photo by Steve Woods on Unsplash. I’m tired of waking up to news about another mass shooting. I never knew about mass shootings when I was a child. I don’t recall anyone ever talking about them either although it’s happened before I was even born.

Read full story
31 comments
Missouri State

Did you know Missouri's state fruit is the pawpaw tree?

Asimina triloba —Paw paw tree and fruit.Scott Bauer, USDA, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The pawpaw tree can also be a big shrub. It has a slender trunk and grows in colonies.

Read full story
15 comments
Saint Louis, MO

A famous non-caffeinated soft drink that was created in St. Louis, Missouri, and at one point sold to a tobacco company

Source: Paebi, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. I have lived in Missouri since age 13 and I didn't know this beverage was created in this state. If you like lemon-lime carbonated sodas, or ever have an upset stomach, it's a great go-to drink.

Read full story
5 comments

The popularity of crime drama and true crime shows

Photo by Matt Popovich on Unsplash. Crime dramas have been with us since television began. Crime shows have evolved since the early 1950s. The obsession with this genre isn’t limited to television. It’s also popular with fiction and non-fiction books.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Parade of Hearts: what you get when you blend innovation with compassion to create an example of unity

Artist: Robyn Fabsits-Grine.Photo: author. According to KCUR 89.3's Unlike the CowParade from 20 years ago, Kansas City is the only place in the world to see these big hearts,. In 1919, railroad workers wore pins to signal their home base as the "heart of America.” In the 1940s, Kansas City Monarchs players in the Negro Leagues wore jerseys with heart patches on the sleeves. Today, Charlie Hustle T-shirts are adorned with the KC heart. (Source.)

Read full story
3 comments
Mansfield, MO

Author Laura Ingalls Wilder's house in Mansfield, Missouri is a museum of history

Rocky Ridge Farm in Mansfield, MissouriTimothy MN, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Rocky Ridge Farm in Mansfield, Missouri belonged to Laura Elizabeth Ingalls Wilder and her husband, Almanzo Wilder. Laura, an American writer, is widely known for her series of children's books, Little House on the Prairie. These books based on her childhood were published between 1932 and 1943.

Read full story

The bird flu has been reported in 24 states

Photo by Zachariah Smith on Unsplash. According to the Center for Disease Control, as of April 5, 2022, there have been no reported cases of bird flu in humans. While it is not impossible for the virus to spread to humans, it is highly unlikely according to public health officials.

Read full story
9 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The first gas station and the oldest gas station in the United States

The world's first purpose built gas station was constructed in St. Louis, Missouri in 1905 at 420 S. Theresa Avenue.Source: Twitter. The first purpose-built gas station in the world was built in 1905 in St. Louis, Missouri. It was located at 420 South Theresa Avenue.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The world's tallest arch is the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri

The Gateway Arch at night by the Mississippi River.Daniel Schwen derivative work: CC BY-SA 2.5 via Wikimedia Commons. The Gateway Arch is a monument standing 630 feet tall. If you've never seen it up close, it's pretty remarkable. What's even more remarkable is taking one of the tram rides inside up to the top. It's like riding a slow elevator ride. Made of stainless steel to withstand earthquakes or strong winds, it is the world's tallest arch. The arch is located on the west bank of the Mississippi River. The arch cost less than $15 million to build and its foundations are sunk into the ground 60 feet.

Read full story
5 comments
Missouri State

History of Missouri artist and politician, George Caleb Bingham

Self-portrait of George Caleb Bingham (b. Mar. 20, 1811, d. July 7, 1879).George Caleb Bingham, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1819, George Caleb Bingham at age nine moved with his family to Franklin, Missouri on the Lewis and Clark trail, from Virginia. His hometown in Missouri was Arrowrock. Throughout his life, he was referred to as "the Missouri artist." He was also a politician. From an early age, Bingham showed an interest in drawing.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's Mutual Musicians Foundation Building is important to jazz history fans

Mutual Musicians' Foundation Building.Sesamehoneytart, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Common. The Mutual Musicians' Foundation Building is located at 1823 Highland Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. This foundation became the core of developing Kansas City's style of jazz music. It's also known by other names: Musician's Union Local or the Local No. 627 of the American Federation of Musicians.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

History of Kansas City's largest chocolatier since 1932

Americasroof, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. This candy-making story began in Denver in the home of Clara and Russell Stover in 1923. Early on, they were known as rs. Stover's Bungalow Candies because they had a bungalow home in Denver.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy