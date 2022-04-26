Walt Disney, the driven American entrepreneur, and genius animator, used to live in Kansas City, Missouri

Publicity photo of Walt Disney from the Boy Scouts of America. Boy Scouts of America, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Brief bio about Disney's early years

Walter Elias Disney was born in Chicago on December 5, 1901. When he was near toddler age, his family moved to a farm close to the small town of Marceline, Missouri. When he was nine, they moved to Kansas City. Their house was located at 3028 Bellefontaine.

Disney attended Benton Elementary School. He took drawing classes at the Kansas City Art Institute on Saturdays. Supposedly, he got his start drawing animals from books he checked out from the Kansas City Public Library. In 1917, his family moved back to Chicago where he attended high school.

During World War I, Disney worked overseas for the Red Cross as an ambulance driver. He returned to Kansas City and as his luck would have it, he was hired as an artist for an advertising agency. In 1920, he began an animated film business with a secondhand movie camera with an old mentor by the name of Ub Iwerks who was also an artist. They had a studio located at 1127 E. 31st Street where they made animated cartoons for local movie venues called "Laugh-O-Grams."

Allegedly, there was a little mouse that lived in one of Disney’s desk drawers at the studio. It's believed this mouse influenced Disney to create who we know as Mickey Mouse.

In 1923, Laugh-O-Gram Studios went bankrupt after being cheated by a New York film distributor. Disney then left for Los Angeles to work with his brother. Artist Iwerks and other artists joined him. Interestingly, Clarence Nash, who was the original voice of Donald Duck, was an old Kansas City friend. On at least one occasion, Disney came back to Kansas City.

Disney passed away in Los Angeles, California on December 15, 1966, shortly after his 65th birthday.

Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company was founded on October 16, 1923. The current CEO is Bob Chapek and the company is headquartered in Burbank, California.

Most of us have grown up watching Disney movies and maybe have watched them again with our children or grandchildren. Now a lot of us have the Disney Channel to stream old popular shows or movies and even new releases. Two of his famous characters were Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.

In 1934, Disney wanted to pull away from making short cartoons and start making feature-length versions. His first product was Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs which was released in 1937. The movie was successful and more movies followed like Dumbo which was released in 1941. Fantasia was one of my favorites.

In 1941, the company had a setback with Disney animators going on strike. It would be several years before they would produce feature-length animated films. During the years of 1950 to 1953, the Disney studio released Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, and Peter Pan. The live-action film, The Absent-Minded Professor, was released in 1961. There are so many movies not mentioned here that have brought so much joy to both children and adults. And just think about the ones we've watched over and over again.

Entertainment venues

The huge amusement park called Disneyland was planned and built by Disney. It opened in 1955. Before his death in 1966, Disney had already started building a second park called Walt Disney World in Florida. The park in Florida opened in 1971.

Walt Disney shows Disneyland plans to Orange County officials in December 1954. Orange County Archives, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Florida drama

On April 24, 2022, The New York Times published What We Know About the DeSantis-Disney Rift.

In March, the governor signed a bill that prohibits classroom instruction and discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in certain elementary school classrooms. (Source.)

The signing of this bill has created a lot of debate around the country, criticism, and political commentaries. Shortly after the bill was signed, Disney's CEO remarked also.

Governor DeSantis made a comment that Disney "chose the wrong guy" to pick a fight with.

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and state lawmakers have revoked a 55-year-old arrangement that gave Disney a special tax status and allowed it to essentially self-govern its 25,000-acre Disney World complex. The loss of that designation is the latest development in an ongoing battle between Mr. DeSantis and the state’s largest private employer over a recently passed education bill. (Source.)

Disney had a special tax status since 1967. Now that status has changed, we'll have to see what happens next. It initially sounded like an emotional reaction to a voiced comment that wasn't in agreement with the signed bill.

On a positive closing note

There is no denying that Walt Disney was a creative genius along with his brother, Roy, and all those on his creative team. He received many awards and nominations for his work and achievements.

Between December 10, 2021, and March 6, 2022, The Met put on an exhibition entitled, Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts. On The Met museum site, you can listen to the audios and watch the YouTube preview. It's fascinating.

Disney was a driven American entrepreneur, a genius at animation, a voice actor, and a film producer. He was definitely a pioneer of the American animation industry.

Several commentators have described Disney as a cultural icon. On Disney’s death, journalism professor Ralph S. Izard comments that the values in Disney’s films are those 'considered valuable in American Christian society', which include 'individualism, decency, love for our fellow man, fair play and toleration'. (Source.)

