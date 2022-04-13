Saint Louis, MO

A famous non-caffeinated soft drink that was created in St. Louis, Missouri, and at one point sold to a tobacco company

Source: Paebi, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons.

I have lived in Missouri since age 13 and I didn't know this beverage was created in this state. If you like lemon-lime carbonated sodas, or ever have an upset stomach, it's a great go-to drink.

Outside of being served cold or used in punches (non-alcoholic) for parties or showers, there is an alcoholic version as well. Blend Seagram's 7 Crown and 7-Up to make the well-known Seven and Seven drink.

The original name for this popular soda was Bib-Label Lithiated Lemon-Lime. Interesting long name to remember. Later, it was changed to 7Up Lithiated Lemon Soda and then again to an even shorter name, 7-Up.

The lemon-lime soda creator

Charles Leiper Grigg (b. May 11, 1868, in Price's Branch, Missouri; d. Apr. 16, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri) created this soda in October 1929. After he moved to St. Louis, Missouri at the age of 22, he became familiar with the carbonated beverage business while working in the advertising field. Interestingly, before he created 7-Up, he had made a soft drink that was orange calling it "Whistle" which was distributed by the Vess Soda Company. This drink is still on the market.

Vess is now owned by Tampa, Florida-based Cott Corporation, but production is based in Maryland Heights, Missouri, with 16-ounce cans produced at a facility in Sikeston, Missouri. (Source.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7Uhc_0f7V1vuc00
Charles Leiper GriggFind a grave.

In 1919, Charles was a salesman for a manufacturing company that was owned by Sylvester "Vess" Jones. This is when Charles created his first soft drink, "Whistle." Because of the success of this drink, he was promoted to sales and marketing manager. Due to a disagreement he and Vess had, Charles ended up leaving the company and his invented drink. He landed at Warner Jenkinson Company creating flavoring agents for soft drinks.

While at Warner Jenkinson, Charles came up with his second soft drink that was orange-flavored and named "Howdy." When he left this company, he took his "Howdy" drink with him. He next formed a partnership with a financier, Edmund Ridgway, to form The Howdy Company. The company quickly grew. His orange drink couldn't compete with the growing popularity of "Orange Crush." In 1936, the Howdy Company became The 7-Up Company. By the 1940s, 7-Up became the world's third largest selling soft drink.

The use of lithium in 7-Up

Charles' original formula for 7-Up contained lithium citrate. This ingredient had been used in medicine for improving moods. Even later, it was used to treat manic depression.

Lithium is one of the elements with an atomic number of seven, which some have proposed as a theory for why 7UP has its name. Grigg never explained the name, but he did promote 7UP as having effects on mood. Because it debuted at the time of the stock market crash of 1929 and the onset of the Great Depression, this was a selling point. (Source.)

In 1948, lithium citrate was removed from 7-Up because the government banned its use in soft drinks.

Allegedly, Charles never shared why the drink was named 7-Up but there has been a lot of guessing, and it's been stated it was named after its seven natural flavors. This soda does not contain any fruit even though you can taste the lemon and the lime.

In 1969, Westinghouse took over 7-Up. In 1978, it was sold to Philip Morris in an aggressive takeover (an interesting blend of a soft drink with tobacco). Descendants of the three original founders (Charles Leiper Grigg, Edmund Ridgeway, and Frank Y. Gladney) of 7-Up owned 45% of the shares. It sold for $520 million.

By 1986, U.S. operations of 7-Up were acquired by a Dallas investment group for $240 million--Philip Morris took a loss. Pepsico paid $246 million for 7-Up’s overseas operations. In 1988, 7-Up merged with Dr. Pepper, which was sold to Cadbury Schweppes in 1998. A spin-off company was formed called Dr. Pepper Snapple Group.

According to Newsweek, 7UP ranked as the 10th-most popular soda in the United States in 2021, earning just shy of $1 billion in sales. The brand's current success is just the latest chapter in the history of this soft drink — a history that spans more than 90 years. (Source.)

